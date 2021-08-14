Thanasis Antetokounmpo Got A Two-Year Extension From The Bucks

For the second offseason in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks have come to terms on a contract extension with a member of the Antetokounmpo family. After giving Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax extension last December in the lead-up to the 2020-21 season to keep him with the only franchise for which he’s played in his NBA career, the team announced that the reigning NBA Finals MVP’s older brother a new deal.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo and the team came to terms on a new two-year deal, ending the unrestricted free agency for the team’s spark plug forward off the bench. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 29-year-old Antetokounmpo will receive a two-year deal. The team eventually announced the news on its Twitter account.

Antetokounmpo also posted a video to his Instagram to celebrate his return to the city where he won a championship last month.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said, according to ESPN. “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

A fan favorite in Milwaukee due to the fact that he plays hilariously hard whenever he takes the floor, Antetokounmpo appeared in 57 games last season and averaged 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.