Thanks for showing up

After Eddy Curry made his brief season debut — a two-minute cameo against the Mavs on Thursday — I wondered what the Knicks were going to do with him. Although the team is hurting for any kind of low-post scoring presence and David Lee desperately needs another rebounder (hell, they’ve been starting Jared Jeffries at center), Curry is simply too big and out of shape to mix with Mike D’Antoni‘s system. Now that he’s healthy, would NY play Curry a few minutes here and there just to showcase him for a trade? Would they stick him on the bench to rack up DNP-CD’s? Or would they keep him Marburied and banish him from the sideline as not to cause a distraction?

Turns out they didn’t have to do any of that. After Curry missed the first two-plus months of the season with a sore RIGHT knee, now his LEFT knee is bothering him. Curry didn’t play in Saturday’s blowout loss to the Rockets, and will miss tonight’s game against the Hornets. From the New York Post:

“I don’t think it will be a lingering thing,” Curry said at the morning shootaround at New Orleans Arena. “The swelling’s going down every day. Coming into this road trip, I wanted to get used to playing. It wasn’t meant to be. But I’m not discouraged because I don’t think it’s serious.”

Under which circumstances would Eddy Curry be a useful NBA player? Is there a spot for him on your team?

Source: New York Post

