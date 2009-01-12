Thanks for showing up

After Eddy Curry made his brief season debut — a two-minute cameo against the Mavs on Thursday — I wondered what the Knicks were going to do with him. Although the team is hurting for any kind of low-post scoring presence and David Lee desperately needs another rebounder (hell, they’ve been starting Jared Jeffries at center), Curry is simply too big and out of shape to mix with Mike D’Antoni‘s system. Now that he’s healthy, would NY play Curry a few minutes here and there just to showcase him for a trade? Would they stick him on the bench to rack up DNP-CD’s? Or would they keep him Marburied and banish him from the sideline as not to cause a distraction?
Turns out they didn’t have to do any of that. After Curry missed the first two-plus months of the season with a sore RIGHT knee, now his LEFT knee is bothering him. Curry didn’t play in Saturday’s blowout loss to the Rockets, and will miss tonight’s game against the Hornets. From the New York Post:
“I don’t think it will be a lingering thing,” Curry said at the morning shootaround at New Orleans Arena. “The swelling’s going down every day. Coming into this road trip, I wanted to get used to playing. It wasn’t meant to be. But I’m not discouraged because I don’t think it’s serious.”
Under which circumstances would Eddy Curry be a useful NBA player? Is there a spot for him on your team?
Source: New York Post
*** *** ***
We want to know YOUR favorite 15 current NBA players. Email your top 15 players to top15@dimemag.com and enter to win a free XBOX 360 and EA Sports game pack. Official rules can be seen at www.dimemag.com/rules.html
“lose weight, play more.”
Nothing to see here, folks. Is only Eddy Cury…keep it movin’
“swellings going down everyday.” naw man, you just got fat knees.
i dont know what happened to him he’s like the same situation as kwame brown could have should have been better but never reached its full potential euroleague or go back to school and get an education with his money
He should go to the Heat
He could be useful if he lost weight, stayed on a good diet, stayed on a good conditioning program, and went somewhere such as Charlotte or Miami where they play in a halfcourt set and can cover up his flaws.
Somebody please explain to me how he goes from all-star snub to coulda-been in the span of TWO seasons.
Somebody please explain to me how he goes from all-star snub to coulda-been in the span of TWO seasons.Not everybody at once,now.
Its still intriguing to me how different Chandler and Curry’s career’s have gone since they were once touted as the Bulls future front court.
Eddy should talk to Baron. nuff said. lol.
My hometown team is the Wizards, so technically, he’d be an upgrade. I think that the Mavs should take a look, too, since Dampier couldn’t throw the ball into the ocean, and Dirk would still have room to operate? Defense and rebounding would be an issue.
Maybe Eddy needs to quit getting down on his knees or get some knee pads.
Funny quote from Eddieboy “But I’m not discouraged” Of course he ain’t discouraged…he’s getting paid millions of fucking dollars to sit on the bench pounding fried cheese dipped in ranch sauce. I sure as hell wouldn’t be discouraged in that situation. Maybe if he tried to get his weight down to “only” 350lbs he might be able to get up without swelling his knees up.
I wonder if this clown flies with the team on away games, or if they just airlift him with a transport helicopter like a piece of livestock?
@control — 350? Come on, Curry is clearly listed at 285 on his NBA.com bio.
Curry and rebounding go together like Richard Simmons and a Three 6 Mafia video.
no work ethic
He made it to this point in his career without putting forth any effort
When he was here in Chicago he showed glimpses of promise but the contract killed any chance of his game improving
You can’t give a kid the keys to a cadillac for c and d grades
Yeah imma hometown Wizards fan 2 and he would be nice…McGee needs one more year to take over but Curry could be useful as a future trade chip
he should go to lakers or utah. you know, with coaches who can discipline him. or to tel aviv maybe
Even though he’s looking like Fat Burgers employee of the month. The man can score in the post which a lot of teams can use. Teams like The Heat, Nets, Bobcats, Bulls, Indy and Sac Town could all use a back to the basket scorer like Eddy. Problem is his lack of rebounding and D so preferably a team with a solid PF would be a great home for Curry.
Yeah, they tried to showcase him and then offer him to the HEAT for Marion……..we laughed.
If Curry didn’t have such a shitty contract, a lot more teams would take him on in the blink of an eye. But if I’m a team with money to spend in 2010, why the hell would I clog up my cap space for Curry?
Does that say “I’m never full” around his neck?
The Clippers seem to be collecting center !!
Stanley Roberts 2k9 for those who know… And while he’s getting paid just because the sky is blue or the sun is shining, i’m in this here cubicle. “This can’t be life!” LOL
This is just stupid, why dont they stick him on a bike with no resistance, no hard push, but he burns easy calories and is still working his stamina somewhat?
If being overweight is a problem for you, and your in the NBA, get is shape fat ass!
This is so stupid, at least Starbury’s in great shape, this fucker’s getting more and more useless
Holy hell these are some of the funniest posts!
The first 3 posts had me rollin’. Keep up the Curry bashing, it’s funny stuff.
Under which circumstances would Eddy Curry be a useful NBA player? Is there a spot for him on your team?
The only circumstance would be at the All Star Game’s buffet/hot dog eating challenge. He’d be eating plates of food like he used to get rebounds.
Won’t matter if he stays in NY or goes elsewhere. His career is done. I really can’t see anyone taking a chance on him. Too pricey of a risk.
If E-City (Entire City, I’m sure) wanna pig out, why not just hook up with this guy as a personal trainer, check out how skinny he is and I’m sure he’ll eat Curry under the table? Either that or switch sports
[en.wikipedia.org]
LOL @ post 21
AB
You serious? There is no way that guy is only 285lbs. He MIGHT have been 285lbs with Chitown, but he’s pushin at least 350lbs right now. There are woman I work with that are 300lbs, and they don’t even look as fat as he does…not to mention they are 5’4, not 7’1.
I wonder if the Knicks pickup Curry’s food tabs, or if he has to. If he is, he might be broker than MCHammer in two or three years.
I don’t know why the Knicks don’t toss em on Celeb Fit Club during the off season. Or maybe get him and Jerome James on a Biggest Loser couples run.
curry has more problems now, with his driver sueing him for sexual harassment
He’s either soliciting gay sex from a stranger or soliciting Baconators from Wendy’s. He doesnt know who the Knicks are playing next but he def knows that he’s getting an Angry Whopper as soon as he jelly-rolls out of bed in the morning
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
EDDY CURRY IN A SEX LAWSUIT…..and there is a crazy ass catch. read link:
[www.nypost.com]
This man is a millionaire, right? Well…here are some thoughts:
– hire a financial planner & public relations rep.
– hire a nutritionist
– hire a personal trainer
With the the first…manage your funds to make sure you stay rich (because it doesn’t look like you’re a hot commodity at the moment).
With the second, master your diet to maximize muscle gain and fat loss.
With the third, exercise your butt off — lower your body fat percentage, gain muscle MASS.
Eddy is Trapped in the Closet…
If he’s in decent shape, there’s no question that he adds value on the offensive side of the ball for any team in the L.