Thanks Mitchell and Ness!

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.14.09

One of my job in here is to show off all the dope product that comes through the door. The other day we got two boxes of sick Mitchell & Ness NBA stuff.

All the gear was a huge hit in the office and M&N is great about sending product for the teams that they know we love (the office is pretty split down the east coast with Boston, NYC, and Philly). If we love their product, we know you guys would.

So….just for you guys, Mitchell and Ness has created a special DIME promo code for our readers to buy any M&N product for 25% off. The promo code will work from now through the playoffs. Just go to http://www.mitchellandness.com/ and buy what you want. Enter Dime09 into the place it says “add a promotional code” after you’ve gone to checkout.

Shouts out to M&N for the hook up!

