Thanks Mitchell and Ness!

One of my job in here is to show off all the dope product that comes through the door. The other day we got two boxes of sick Mitchell & Ness NBA stuff.
All the gear was a huge hit in the office and M&N is great about sending product for the teams that they know we love (the office is pretty split down the east coast with Boston, NYC, and Philly). If we love their product, we know you guys would.
So….just for you guys, Mitchell and Ness has created a special DIME promo code for our readers to buy any M&N product for 25% off. The promo code will work from now through the playoffs. Just go to http://www.mitchellandness.com/ and buy what you want. Enter Dime09 into the place it says “add a promotional code” after you’ve gone to checkout.
Shouts out to M&N for the hook up!
this would be hype if it was like 5 yrs ago mitchell&ness aint really poppin like that no more in dc
@itsakademiks
That’s why they offering 25% off with the promo code yo. They need the business.
I haven’t bought M&N for a few years now and you just don’t see many peeps rocking them as much. Nice of them to hook up Dime readers though.
All comes back around… M&N is really stepping up with the fitted caps…
They WON’T get my thanks until I get a Rasheed Wallace Atlanta Hawk jersey.
That’s the ONLY throwback you might catch me in.
Cause walking around in any jersey these days is not very fashionable.
T-shirts get the love.
Mitchell n Ness is dope but the hype has definately died down like my man just said
Somebody post that Bruce Pearl rap video please !!!!!
yeeeeeaaaaahhhhhhh…….Boooooooyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!
wont they just call it off that mitchell and ness anything is a wrap and its never coming back
^^^^^agree
Overpriced garbage.I wasted my breath telling anyone that would listen 6 years ago that their stuff wasn’t really authentic,but nah,people felt that if it cost $400,it had to be real.Yup,real overpriced replicas.I have the authentic versions of some of the jerseys they offer,and the differences are obvious.I’m not questioning the quality,just the fact that you can get a football jersey in a 4xl which averages out to well over 60 in NFL authentics.I mean WTF?I have a Sand Knit Hershel Walker Vikings jersey if anyone’s interested.See what I mean!
You guys are all bamas, if you like it rock it care less if the next look. People are like sheep: how something not hot to you cause the next man ain’t rocking it? Be a leader not a follower. Peace.
A THROW BACK IS SO THROW BACK… IT WAS COOL IN APRIL OF 02 AND MAYBE MAY, BUT NOW ITS JUST FOR SUBURBAN KIDS WHO WATCH TO MUCH BET UNCUT.
Wow some of these replys are REAL comical. Sports is not a FAD. People buy jersey’s to rep their favorite team. No one, I repeat NO ONE does it better than mitchell and ness when it comes to sports jersey’s. If you knew anything about the textile industry you would know their jersey’s are top quality. Everyone talking down about them are nothing but hypebeasts that sweat’s what Kanye tells them is hot, most likely rockin Yeezy’s and thinking they are “doin it”. Guaranteed if Kanye came out with a couple of M&N jersey’s everyone would be camping out stores for them. Would i wear a M&N to the club? NO. Would I wear one to a nice restaurant? NO. But if you were doing that even back then it was tacky. Personally, a M&N jersey is the only jersey i would wear to a game, on a casual day, or to go watch a ball game to rep my team, good lookin on that code i gotta scoop a jersey
Tottaly agree with the 13th comment! Do u! if u like it u like it. Mitchell do it big when it come to hats jackets and jerseys.