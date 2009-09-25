That’s Dr. Nash To You

Steve Nash has quite an impressive resume. Two-time MVP, three-time member of the All-NBA First Team and six-time NBA All-Star. But he now has something that no one else in the NBA can boast: the title of Doctor. In between squashing reality TV beef with Shaq and promoting his newest business venture, Nash recently accepted an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Victoria.
“I’m so honoured to be receiving this degree from the University of Victoria,” says Nash, who was born in South Africa and raised in Victoria. “From watching (former Vikes basketball star) Eli Pasquale play, to learning from coaching greats like Kathy and Ken Shields, to shagging soccer balls for my sister and her teammates, UVic has played a big role in who I am as an athlete. More than that though, growing up in a university town gave me access to a whole new realm of experience that enriched and broadened my view.”
Who else in the NBA (other than Dr. J or course) could you see becoming a doctor?
Source: University of Victoria
I don’t get it. Why doctor of laws? I don’t think he studied law in college? Don’t you have to have at least a law degree to get a doctor of laws degree?
Off the top of my head, I could see Grant Hill earning (or receiving an honorary) doctorate.
tim duncan; dude graduated with an honors degree.
I’m sure universities in China are aching to give Yao Ming all kinds of Honorary shit…
It is an HONORARY degree. It is not a real degree!! He did not earn it!! He is just getting it because he is a famous resident of Victoria. Let’s get real.
I have known of lots of pro football players particularly who have actually earned law degrees by taking classes in the offseasons. Hell, a former famous Minn. Viking (name escapes me) who became a lawyer became something like a state supreme court justice in Minn. Bill Bradley became a senator, and almost made it higher than that! (Still could.)
it’s the university’s perogative. I know Bill Cosby’s got a ton of honorary degrees. The only thing is, the recipient usually has some kind of connection to the field they get the honorary degree in. I’ve never heard of Nash doing charitable work in the legal field. But whatever, it’s Canada – who knows.
Adonal Foyle. Shane Battier. JJ Redick. Emeka Okafor. Etan Thomas. Either Lopez twin? Roger Mason?
a candian doctorate isn’t internationaly accepted so good for him. and everybody who doesn’t have a scholarship has to work they butt of to get all of it paid and because he’s famous he could just walk in and out between playing basketball and promoting well everything he wants.
As a resident of Nash’s hometown, I think its great that UVIC gave him an honorary degree. I don’t think Americans know how difficult it was for him to get to the NBA. He only got one scholarship offer from a U.S. university. Even then, he only got the offer when the Santa Clara coach saw him play on a recruiting trip.
“A Canadian doctorate isn’t internationally accepted”
Man that crack you be smoking must be strong. Where do you even get off making stupid comments like this? You just make shit up as you go along . . .
Yes, but what does that have to do with law?
I agree with 14. #12 shut up. You don’t know what you’re talking about. No one would think you’re a mute if you don’t talk.
don’t hate. Appreciate. I don’t blame those who have not experienced undergraduate, graduate and doctorate convocations. Those goofy looking gear that Nash was rockin are the traditional graduation attire for specific graduates or doctorates. The bird culprit is strange as well, but I m guessing it would have something to do with the heritage of British Columbia First Nations natives.
#12 is retarded. An ignorant fool living in a well, with no capacity to learn about the world outside.
Canadian post secondary institutions are globally recognized.
Especially in law. Canadian and US law schools usually require an undergrauate degree before entering law school, where as U.K and Australian schools only require highschool grades to get into law school.
Anyhow, this is only an honorary doctorate. Why hate?
Positive news for the NBA is always gd.
Wow – Steve Nash has done amazing things both for the youth of Victoria and for the game of basketball. Mr. Nash is an example of what a famous athlete can do to help their home community. He lives a clean lifestyle, and gives back. I think it’s great that he got an honourary degree. For those of you writhing in jealousy, and exposing your ignorance of the facts – you could learn something from this great athlete, and great human being.
Yes, the “bird” has everything to do with BC First Nations – it was presented to the university and is a treasure.