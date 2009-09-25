That’s Dr. Nash To You

Steve Nash has quite an impressive resume. Two-time MVP, three-time member of the All-NBA First Team and six-time NBA All-Star. But he now has something that no one else in the NBA can boast: the title of Doctor. In between squashing reality TV beef with Shaq and promoting his newest business venture, Nash recently accepted an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Victoria.

“I’m so honoured to be receiving this degree from the University of Victoria,” says Nash, who was born in South Africa and raised in Victoria. “From watching (former Vikes basketball star) Eli Pasquale play, to learning from coaching greats like Kathy and Ken Shields, to shagging soccer balls for my sister and her teammates, UVic has played a big role in who I am as an athlete. More than that though, growing up in a university town gave me access to a whole new realm of experience that enriched and broadened my view.”

Who else in the NBA (other than Dr. J or course) could you see becoming a doctor?

Source: University of Victoria

