That’s Not Your Game

Following the highlight clip of Michael Redd raining a barrage of jumpers on the OKC Thunder over the weekend, the analysts in the NBA TV studio quickly agreed that Redd is one of the best “pure shooters” this game has ever seen.

I’ve thought the same thing before, and like the NBA TV crew, didn’t give it much debate. But during a recent Bucks/Pacers game — as Redd was in the process of bricking two crucial free throws in the fourth quarter — Indiana announcer Quinn Buckner said he always felt Redd was more of a rhythm shooter, and that the “pure shooter” label he’s had for so long isn’t accurate.

At the very least, QB made me reevaluate Redd’s game. As smooth as his shooting stroke is, Redd does throw up more airballs and ugly bricks than certified pure shooters like Ray Allen and Glen Rice. So while Redd’s J might look prettier than Rashard Lewis or Dirk Nowitzki‘s, is it really as consistent?

If not, Redd wouldn’t be the first NBA player to have earned a reputation he doesn’t really deserve. Andre Iguodala became known as an elite defender as a rookie, but the knowledgeable Philly fans I know will tell you his D is slightly overrated. A lot of people figured O.J. Mayo had to be a fantastic raw athlete because he dominated the high school circuit for so long (and, admit it or not, because he’s a Black two-guard), but O.J. really thrives because of his floor game. And going the other way, Monta Ellis is classified as an offense-only stat pig, but I’d say his defense deserves more credit. It works for coaches, too. Mike D’Antoni is known as this offensive genius, but would it be closer to the truth to say he just lets his athletes run and relies on a smart PG to make it all work?

Which players and coaches do you think have been given inaccurate reputations?