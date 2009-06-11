The 10 Best “Bad” Shot Shooters in the NBA

As we asked in Smack on Tuesday, does anyone in the League make more “bad” shots than Hedo Turkoglu?

I guess it depends on how you define a “bad” shot. It’s not what Dwyane Wade does when he flies to the cup, hears a whistle and flips something in off the glass over his head. That’s an impossible shot. A “bad” shot is an off-balance jumper that makes a coach instinctively writhe in his seat to one side waiting to see if it’ll drop.



And the truth is that Hedo might actually be the best “bad” shot shooter in the League. Every shot he takes looks like it’s ill-advised; he’s never actually set when he pulls the trigger. But it’s unlike Dirk‘s shifty jumper, which is more of a stylistic thing than a steady helping of poor decisions.

Hedo’s end-of-game shot selection seals his status as No. 1. Where LeBron and Wade want to go to the bucket, and Kobe wants to get to the line, Turkoglu doesn’t ever seem to have a plan except for pulling from beyond 20 feet while leaning away from the basket.

If Turkoglu is No. 1, then who fills out the rest of the Top 10?

2. Kobe

When Kobe’s got his back to the basket and then pivots, pumps, pivots back the other way, pumps again, and jumps, turns and shoots in one motion, it’s a bad shot. But it inexplicably goes in more often than not.

3. Ben Gordon

Even JR Smith would have said that BG was trigger happy during the Celtics series. He had five more seconds to work for a better shot when he took this one against Boston. But it still dropped.

4. Steve Nash

Famous for practicing “bad” shots. But even if you practice those shots, it doesn’t mean that they all of a sudden become “good” shots.

5. Vince Carter

LeBron copied the fadeaway-leg-kick from VC. He should collect a commission check every time LBJ and young Tyreke Evans take that shot.

6. Antawn Jamison

He’s a different type of “bad” shooter. He’s pretty high on this list because of those awkward Tony Parker floaters that he takes without even getting his eyes on the rim.

7. Paul Pierce

If the Truth is anywhere within a five foot radius of the elbow, he’ll pull. It doesn’t matter whether there’s a guy draped on him or if he’s falling over. He’s still shooting.

8. JR Smith

Perhaps the most unpredictable guy on this list, JR Buckets defines “bad” shooting. But if you thought he took ill-advised shots now, check out this clip of him in high school. If he’s not ripping the rim off, he’s jacking.

9. Dwyane Wade

In addition to the “impossible” shots he takes going to the basket, Wade will take some really “bad” shots when he gets in a zone. He’s good for that at least once a month – 40-point outings in which he’s lulling defenders to sleep and shooting right over the top of them.

10. Tracy McGrady

Five years ago, T-Mac might have been No. 1 on this list. But now Ron Artest takes more bad shots than he does on the Rockets. At least when Tracy is in the game to take them, he still makes them.