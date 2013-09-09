The 10 Best Gary Payton/Shawn Kemp Alley-Oops

It was Kevin Garnett who once said Gary Payton threw the best lobs you’ll ever see. Between the Glove and Shawn Kemp, they made it look too easy, way too easy. Now that GP found his way into the Hall of Fame, and with Kemp’s sneakers selling out across the country, it’s a great time to ask the question: Has there ever been a better alley-oop combination? I don’t think so.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which alley-oop combo is the best you’ve ever seen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.