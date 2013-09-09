The 10 Best Gary Payton/Shawn Kemp Alley-Oops

It was Kevin Garnett who once said Gary Payton threw the best lobs you’ll ever see. Between the Glove and Shawn Kemp, they made it look too easy, way too easy. Now that GP found his way into the Hall of Fame, and with Kemp’s sneakers selling out across the country, it’s a great time to ask the question: Has there ever been a better alley-oop combination? I don’t think so.
Which alley-oop combo is the best you’ve ever seen?
Those were nostalgic. Gotta love what these guys were doing back in the days. I hope that Chris Paul and Blake Griffin can bring back that same feeling over the next few years.
As I am still a HUGE Sonics fan, it’s hard to for me to say if they were the best ever without bias. Some of the alley-oops these days are probably more athletic, but what I love from those old days is the fact players could play with emotion, trash talk and really excite the crowd with their antics.