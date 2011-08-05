The 10 Best NBA Names Of All-Time

But ever since high school, I’ve had the nickname Slice. Pretty hilarious. Over time, people have forgotten whether I earned it or whether I gave myself that nickname (any time you give yourself a nickname, it always ends up going badly). One of my AAU teammates was nicknamed Slice because his real name was Solice. So it was just easier and it flowed, and I thought it was a dope name. That, plus the fact that my hair color is similar to the orange soda “Slice” kinda combined at the same time to nominate me “Slice.”
With NBA guys, there have been some classics, and we’re not talking nicknames (that’s too easy). We’re talking real names. I know people who said Rudy Gay had a terrible name, but since Rudy is one of the coolest dudes in the whole league (seriously), I don’t see it like that. Rudy. It just sounds boss.
Besides, there are some others that are MUCH better…
***Young guy who could earn his way into this list: Bismack Biyombo
Magic Johnson- C’mon, really? Magic is such a good dude that no one even calls him out on this (most don’t even realize the unintentional comedy). This is a nickname, which in a way makes it even worse. For instance, the name “Dick” is a terrible choice for a name â€“ or for being short for Richard â€“ but it becomes instantly appalling if someone starts using it as a nickname. Technically, Magic is a nickname. But no one ever calls him Earvin, so it can pass for this list. Magic Johnson. This would be like me naming my first born Dirty Sack Sweeney or something.
Royal Ivey- Someone should’ve given this name to a better player. Royal Ivey sounds like British extravagance or Royal Family gardens. It flows from the tongue, like a sonnet. Splendid. Royal Ivey should definitely switch names with Chris Paul.
Semih Erden- This makes the list because as long as he stays in the league, we will forever be hearing “Just wait until the full Erden shows up” jokes.
O.J. Mayo- One of the more versatile names you’ll ever find. When I first heard of Juice, I immediately thought: “Wow, with a name like that there’s NO WAY this guy doesn’t become a star.” So he has that working for him. He also has 33 percent of the food pyramid covered. You can pretty much plug any type of food into his middle name and it instantly becomes a classic. O.J. Snickers Mayo. O.J. Bread Mayo. O.J. Milk Mayo. O.J. Pistachio Mayo.
PÃ©tur GuÃ°mundsson- Why would you EVER draft a player with a name you had no hope of pronouncing? Number one, it’s bad for business. No one would buy his jersey and no announcer would ever want to say his name. Number two, no player ever became great who had a last name like Gudosdfsggreksdfj (also note: this guy came from Iceland, a place that has never produced a decent ballplayer). This guy was the perfect candidate to have his name shortened to something like Pete Guo, pronounced Goo. Then it would’ve been cool, like back in the day when they got “Peja” out of “Predrag” (hearing the announcers on Kobe Bryant Courtside 2 say “Predrag” made the game for me. Epic video game moment.) Naturally, the king of draft day blunders, Portland, took him in the 1981 NBA Draft.
dontonio wingfield!!!! Bonzi Wells!!!!
Bison Dele
Detlef Schrempf
Yinka Dare
Dino Radja
Travis Best
Tiago Splitter
Rafer Alston
Popeye Jones
Bubba Wells
Monteego Cummings
Mookie Blaylock
DJ Mbenga
A.J. Hawk, Bennie Blades,
I dunno, your list seems a bit weak. So are we including nicknames here since you included Magic Johnson? Regardless here are some that would trump your list
How could you leave out Larry Bird & Kareem Abdul Jabbar! Those don’t even involve nicknames!
As for those with nicknames,
Air Jordan
Jamaal Silk Wilkes
Chocolate Thunder
White Chocolate
The Microwave
Big Game James Worthy
But my favourite
“Anything you can do, BOB MCADOO better!”
Tracy McGrady has a really cool name
Rolando Blackmon
Mookie Blaylock
Tiago Splitter, Sonny Weems, Demar Derozen just to name a few
Exree Hipp remember him from Maryland Terrapins?
co-sign…
Mookie Blaylock
Imagine if Darvin Ham played nowadays?
Everyone would call breaking a backboard on a dunk ‘going HAM’ lol.
Olumide Oyedije
Tracy McGrady
Allen Iverson
Sarunas Marcilonous
Arvydas Sabonis
Orlando Woolridge
Mike Iuzzolino (remember him from NBA Jam?)
swin cash the GOAT of WNBA names
if Memphis didn’t trade Kevin
“Gay Love” or “Love Gay”
Yaroslav Korolev is a pretty cool name, as far as stupid names go…
ruben boumje boumje
Best real name is World B. Free
Oh, and i forget about Mamadou Ndiaye. I remember one game he played for the raptors where he had like 6 blocks or something…the headline in the paper the next day read “Nobody blocks like Yo-Mamadou!” Classic
Dont want to be the douche that corrects mistakes don’t by writers. But peja actually is the short form for predrag I’m Serbian.
Amar’e Stoudemire
Petur Gudmundsson is very easy to pronounce…just read the fricking name. It’s PEH-toor GOOD-mooned-sen.
And @robocop, You are thinking about VONTEEGO Cummings.
WEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAK LIST
Monute Bol..if thats how you spell his name.
No, Magnum Rolle?!! That is the craziest name next to world b. free that have ever heard.
only 1 other person said it, but Reuben Boumtje Boumtje.
no Sleepy Floyd??
and Dikembe Mutombo has a pretty cool name cuz its like seven names after Mutombo that basically all rhyme haha
michael jordan
Courie Blount, Clifford Rozier
da fukk is wrong with y’all?!?
Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo
The greatest NBA name EVER!
Rueben Boumtje Boumtje anyone?
No Baskerville Holmes? (drafted in 86 from Memphis st, but never played in NBA)
Pooh Jeter? :P
Fennis Dembo…not sure if he made the pros but that name had star written all over it…
he’s not your Vydas, he’s not my Vydas….. he’s ARVYDAS!
Gotta love stuart scott….
plus god shammgod sounds like someone debating atheism to themselves. (say it back and forth like 5 times)
Best nicknames up next? or a best nicknames pt II?
Bonzi Wells, Pooh Richardson, Latrell Sprewell
Diawara who used to play on the nuggets, can’t remember his first name.
Kelena Azabuke (sp?)
Once Diawara blocked Azabuke’s dunk attempt, would give anything to hear the play by play on that!