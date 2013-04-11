The 10 Best NBA Teams Of The Last 20 Years That Never Won A Ring

With the NBA Playoffs quickly approaching, the chase for the Larry O’Brien is about to jump into high gear. The teams in the East are set, but they are still jostling for positioning (unless you’re the Miami Heat). In the West, seven of the eight teams are set with it coming down to the wire between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 8 spot. The Heat have proven all year long that they are the team to beat when the second season comes around and will definitely have a very good chance of repeating as champs. However, as the past showed us, it’s not always the best team that wins.

Here are 10 of the best teams of the last 20 years to never win a NBA title.

*** *** ***

10. PHOENIX SUNS (1993)

Charles Barkley firmly believed during the 1992-93 NBA season that he was the best player on the planet. He has been quoted as saying so. With a roaster loaded with talent around Barkley — Dan Majerle, Kevin Johnson, Richard Dumas, Danny Ainge, Cedric Ceballos and Tom Chambers — the suns cruised through the regular season, racking up 62 wins and the NBA’s best record. Sir Charles dropped 25.6 points, 12.2 boards and 5.1 assists a night as he collected the MVP award. However, homecourt advantage and a MVP trophy were not enough to stop Michael Jordan from winning his third-straight NBA title.