The 10 best never-been All-Stars

“I don’t care what nobody says, D-Will is an All-Star.”
That was Chris Paul at last month’s All-Star Media Day, when I asked him if he felt his natural rival, Deron Williams, should have been in Phoenix that weekend making his first All-Star appearance.
While I’ve been over where I think Deron’s zero All-Star nods puts him in the League’s PG hierarchy, I do agree with CP3 that Deron is an All-Star caliber player — he just doesn’t have an All-Star nod yet. In fact, of all the players in the League who have never been All-Stars, Deron tops the list. Here’s the rest of the Top 10 (rookies don’t count) Players To Which Jamaal Magloire Owes An Apology …
1. Deron Williams
2. Al Jefferson
3. Tayshaun Prince
4. Zach Randolph
5. Kevin Durant
6. Josh Smith
7. Stephen Jackson
8. Kevin Martin
9. Andre Iguodala
10. Richard Jefferson
Honorable mention: Andre Miller, Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo, Emeka Okafor, Hedo Turkoglu.
Andrei Kirilenko was an All-Star in 2004
Deron is the man, and I think Andrei Kirilenko was an all-star in 04?? I might be wrong…..
RJ has been an allstar…
You guys are right, I was 100% convinced AK had never made the squad. The list has been fixed.
West All-Stars
Barring on injuries:
CP3 is the starting PG for the next 10 years.
And as long as Kobe is in the league, he is the starting SG. Forget about it folks!
Durant career is relatively green, so there is still time. He’ll make it.
1. Deron Williams – still young
2. Al Jefferson – bad team
3. Tayshaun Prince – should have made it in Detroit’s glory days
4. Zach Randolph – maybe one year in Portland but even that’s reaching
5. Kevin Durant – bad team, still young, but not yet
6. Josh Smith – only room for 12 who do you snub
7. Stephen Jackson – bad team, but good enough numbers this year
8. Kevin Martin – bad team, especially in the west
9. Andre Iguodala – not good enough
10. Richard Jefferson – not good enough, maybe as a Net but got over shadowed by J-Kidd and Vince
There is a good reason why these people have not made it. Allstar is for the best of the best and is elite. Only 12 players can make it so someone always get’s snubbed.
1. Deron Williams — He will make it but not as a starter.
2. Al Jefferson — When Timmy retires, give him 2-3 years.
3. Tayshaun Prince — By pity one day.
4. Zach Randolph — No way, please. One dimensional player, No D.
5. Kevin Durant — Time is on his side.
6. Josh Smith — He will for his all around game or till he develops a jumper.
7. Stephen Jackson — Nope.
8. Kevin Martin — Not good enough. And as long as Kobe plays in the West Conference, no how. The Sam Cassell on this list and add his former teammate too, M. Biddy.
9. Andre Iguodala — Develop leadership traits or maybe a jumper.
10. Richard Jefferson — See above.
I think a healthy D-Will will start next year over CP3.
Josh “the tinman” Smith has been the biggest disappointment in the entire L this year. No way is he making an all-star team until he finds his heart. He is closer to being Kwame Brown than Karl Malone.
To be fair, Big Cat played well and had a decent stat line during the All Star game. His career, however, doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.
No way D-Will ever starts over CP, even if he’s playing better that particular year. CP is too popular with the fans. Whenever Kobe retires there will be an open spot, but I feel like that will be Kevin Durant’s if he stays in the Western Conference.
This should be called the Rod Strickland Award
D-Will will not start an all-star game for the West as long as Chris Paul is in the West. Chris Paul is more popular than D-Will and we all know all-star starters are based on popularity. I don’t necessarily agree with it but that’s how it is. Hell I’d say even Tony Parker is more popular than D-Will.
D-Will – will start next year.
Al Jefferson – will take Stoudamire’s place next year
Tayshaun Prince – His time has passed
Zach Randolph – no way he’s making it in the western conference
Kevin Durant – will be the next kobe, just wait for it
Josh Smith – if he hadn’t been in this season’s slump, he would’ve made it for sure
Stephen Jackson – Nayy for captain Jack
Kevin Martin – obviously won’t make it competing with kobe, b-roy, cp3, d-will etc.
A.I. 2 – if he gets better, he will take A.I.’s spot
Richard Jefferson – maybe in his glory days, but ain’t no way in hell he’s an all-star now
@AB- yeah, you are probably right. I should have said “should” start over CP. Kind of sucks to think the D-will may NEVER start an all-star game tho but a lot can happen in that time (injuries, FA, trades).
Durant should be an all-star lock after this year, especially with the team improving.
rod strickland!
Mike Bibby back in the early 2000’s. He was runnin that Kings team and they owned cats for a few years. Never got the nod.
@AB Umm quick question do you think K-Mart 2 can get on the all star team anytime soon? He put’s up crazy numbers. But as we know his sqaud stinks.
Wasn’t Deron averaging more points and assists than Billups and more assits and almost as much points than Parker? He should’ve been selected as a reserve!
what about camby?
Josh Smith is not and has never performed for a half-a-season, let alone a full year, at a level to where he could be considered an all-star. I like his game(sometimes) but I just can’t see him being an all-star. His play has been disappointing at best this year and, at times, he is absolutely terrible. That being said, I still think he’s got great talent.
zach randolph and s-jax may not make it because of reputation/conduct. d-will should definitely be in.
austin like the list but not that last 3 those 3 players just arent good enough kmart is a second or even third guy on a team , same for iggy and lets not even get started on jefferson.
hedo should be in the list over those 3
kenadams
denver was the third seed thats why billups got the nod
austin, did you catch mark jackson’s list of the best nba point guards this year during the denver game??
Deron was hurt to start the year and really struggled early when he tried coming back to early. You could definitely see his frustration as he would see openings in the defense that normally he would expoit but because he was hurt it would go unaccomplished. Now that he’s hit his stride there is no way CP3 or Kobe or anyone can stop Deron when he needs to score the ball or get someone an open look. Not only that but he doesn’t rattle, never once have I seen Deton get to the point where he’s committing stupid fouls out of frustration. Mentally he’s in Kobe and Michael’s league which is why he owns CP3 head to head. Both teams are equally good, but CP3 and Deron both know that in the heat of battle Deron won’t falter either on offense or defense. Mark my words, Deron will get a chip before cp3 because Paul will never be able to beat Deron in a playoff series.
and John Stockton had it, but never had the benefit of the skillset Deron has. This will be a fun ride watching DWill and the Jazz.
When CP and D-Will go head to head, Paul gets trashed every time. He has the size, athleticism, mentality, and speed to be one of the all time greats. Not to mention that NASTY crossover. But I think Williams kind of likes to play with a chip on his shoulder. He will bring a championship out to Salt Lake eventually.
@jeremy — No, what did he say?
This year Josh Smith has been moving further away from potential all-star status and missed a good chunk of the early season as well, but last year he was headed toward all-star status because of all around game and the team just wasn’t good enough to merit a 2nd All-Star. He has the potential to get straightened out and the East definitely could use bigs for the All-Star bench up front, but it looks far away right now.
It’s like 3 circles that need to intersect for him to become an all-star and I have my doubts they will before his athleticism-based game starts to slip. The 3 circles are Hawks record good enough, Smith playing well enough in all around game, and competition for spots weak enough.
Turkoglu not in the list? i would put him up right behind prince and eliminate Randolph from the list.
@ 22
Mark Jackson holds no credibility with me. He could call me the best player to never play in the NBA and I wouldn’t even give it a second thought. That guy is so hard to listen to.
It’s a sham that Deron hasn’t made an All-Star game yet. Last year was just a joke, this year you could make a strong case for Chauncey and TP at the time. Since the All-Star selections, D-Will has outshined all PG’s, even CP3.
As far as him starting over CP3 in an All-Star game, won’t happen unless CP3 gets injured.
I thought Tayshaun was an All-Star but he was the one guy left out when Detroit had their starting 5 at the All-Star game.
D-Will is undeniably the top player on your list. Big gap between him and Al Jefferson, although Jefferson will get his very soon.
D Will more than a all star,he a top 10 player.
How about Jason Terry and Ben Gordon, Marcus Camby
Jamal Crawford
Tayshaun Prince??? i dont know about that one champ…
Kevin Martin’s J is to ugly to put on an all-star stage for the whole world to see. Keep that in Sac-Town
hopefully Deron never starts an All-Star game, he uses slights like that to motivate himself and at the end of the year he’ll be All-Pro again, this year and every year. CP3 can will all the popularity contests, shoe endorsements, fan apprecaition surveys, but at the end of the day Deron is tougher mentally and will continue to win games head to head with Paul.
wats with the hate on Magloire.
if i recall corectly, he was the front runner for MVP that ASG if the east would have won
Rep T-dot
1. Deron Williams – he would have been if it wasnt for the great play by billups and parker, but theres no doubt that he is an all star
2. Al Jefferson – great player, bad team. but who knows if elton brand can make it to the allstar game playin for the clippers then maybe Al does have a good chance soon
3. Tayshaun Prince – should have been when all the other pistons did, dont see it happening though, too much competition at forward in the east (wow never thought id say that)
4. Zach Randolph – overrated
5. Kevin Durant – whats the BIG deal with him not being an allstar yet, come on its his 2nd season and we all know that he’ll become one sooner or later
6. Josh Smith – needs to grow up and get a jumper. in my view gerald wallace is better than josh smith
7. Stephen Jackson – might just be too late for captain jack, definatly has the talent but the attitude…questionable
8. Kevin Martin – maybe, just maybe is the kings start winning.
9. Andre Iguodala – he’s just not there yet, i want to seem something more from him
10. Richard Jefferson – nope never. member of the “i think i’m amazing” group. Kidd made him look great
Funny story about Hedo: At All-Star this year I met a reporter from a newspaper in Turkey who’s sole mission that weekend was to let everyone know that Hedo got robbed for the last two All-Star Games. Every time I saw him interviewing a player, even if it was somebody random like David West, he was asking them, “Don’t you think Hedo should have been here?”
chris paul, tony parker and deron williams will be interchangeble in the all start games over the next 4/5 years. They all have their own strengths and weaknesses and scare the team you’re rooting for one way or another. Al Jefferson, Andrew Bynum, Greg Oden these are the guys that should compete for the center spot with yao ming over the years but unless anyone of these players starts posting dominant numbers that’s 20 and 10 + Ã³r change their nationality in chinese that ain’t gonna happen.
And on hedo I think he’s on the same level as rashard and he should’ve made instead of himt this year… they’re both not all star worthy but who cares it’s the east. plus they were coached by mike brown who has a very thin offensive playbook
Ya’ll must’ve forgot that Magloire was playing damn good that season in the weak ass Eastern Conference when he made that All-Star team.
@ Dmitry
Could you specify the year RJ was an all star???
Apparently all the websites I’ve been looking at, NBA.com included have no records to RJ being an All Star, they all go their facts wrong
That or
GET YOU FACTS STRAIGHT FOOL!!! RJ has never been an all star!
I honestly thought that Hedo made the all-star list last year with Howard, but I guess not, he was just in the running to take up one of the injured spots I guess?
The All-Star starters are based on popularity. Hence Deron Williams will never start unless he absolutely destroys it one year and leads Utah to a ‘ship and gets the Finals MVP trophy, and even then, since Utah is a small market, even then not that many people will probably pay much attention to him.
As for the other guys on the list, Kevin Durant and Josh Smith are probably the guys that will get off this list next year along with D-Will
Marcus Camby should be on this list.
DWill was hurt towards the start of the year and that hurt his chances.
@AB It would have been cool if you would have answered my quesiton.Not cool at all dude.
@YGB — I didn’t see your question until now. I think K-Mart’s only chance of making an All-Star roster in the West is if he has a year where he’s in the Top-5 in scoring come All-Star time and somebody out of the Kobe/CP/Roy/Billups/Parker/Deron group is either hurt or having a down year.
Funny how Tayshaun Prince is good enough for the Olympic team, but not the All Star Game. Oh, right, that team was chosen by a coach who knew what he was doing, not fans.
josh smith????
are you kidding me?
1. Deron Williams – Will make it next year. He’s more explosive than CP3 and has a slighty better J
2. Al Jefferson – Might make it next year depending on how his knee heals
3. Tayshaun Prince – Unfortunately will never make it since defense is never glorified in the NBA.
4. Zach Randolph – no way, should never make it. Too many PFs way ahead of him.
5. Kevin Durant – bad team, still young, but not yet
6. Josh Smith – still young, will make it someday
7. Stephen Jackson – Ok number wise, but attitude and precieved image will snub him every year, thankfully.
8. Kevin Martin – bad team, especially in the west
9. Andre Iguodala – All around good stats, doesn’t excel in anything in particular. Just an “average” player.
10. Richard Jefferson – window has closed for RJ to make All-Stars, especially now that he is on a bad team.