The 10 best never-been All-Stars

“I don’t care what nobody says, D-Will is an All-Star.”

That was Chris Paul at last month’s All-Star Media Day, when I asked him if he felt his natural rival, Deron Williams, should have been in Phoenix that weekend making his first All-Star appearance.

While I’ve been over where I think Deron’s zero All-Star nods puts him in the League’s PG hierarchy, I do agree with CP3 that Deron is an All-Star caliber player — he just doesn’t have an All-Star nod yet. In fact, of all the players in the League who have never been All-Stars, Deron tops the list. Here’s the rest of the Top 10 (rookies don’t count) Players To Which Jamaal Magloire Owes An Apology …

1. Deron Williams

2. Al Jefferson

3. Tayshaun Prince

4. Zach Randolph

5. Kevin Durant

6. Josh Smith

7. Stephen Jackson

8. Kevin Martin

9. Andre Iguodala

10. Richard Jefferson

Honorable mention: Andre Miller, Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo, Emeka Okafor, Hedo Turkoglu.