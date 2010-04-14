10 Best Open-Court NBA Dunkers

Ever since the true superstars (for the most part) stopped competing in the All-Star Weekend dunk contest, the crown of “NBA’s Best Dunker” has been decided on the court, in actual games, without the benefit of judges and a scoring system. And with that, we really began to see the difference between those who excel in dunking on people, and those who can rouse (or hush) the crowd when they’re all alone.

In last night’s Bulls/Celtics game, Derrick Rose pulled off what I called the Uncontested Dunk of the Year: a reverse windmill two-hander that was even more incredible for its speed and power in mid-air. The announcers compared it to Scottie Pippen‘s signature dunks, but I don’t remember Pip doing anything that vicious.

Rose’s best in-game dunks have usually involved him dunking on somebody — Goran Dragic, Greg Oden, etc. — but last night he put himself on the list of premier open-court dunkers. The rest of the Top 10…

1. Andre Iguodala

2. Josh Smith

3. Rudy Gay

4. LeBron James

5. Jason Richardson

6. Derrick Rose

7. Gerald Wallace

8. Shannon Brown

9. DeMar DeRozan

10. J.R. Smith