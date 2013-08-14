The 10 Best Reebok Classic Sneakers Of 2013 (So Far)

It was two years ago when all this started. Reebok wanted to reconnect with the street, bring back the flavor that had them on top of the sneaker game for so long. They needed flair. They needed personality. Above all else, they needed authenticity. Hip-hop iconwas brought on to oversee the movement.andwere brought on to headline the movement. Now, they’re definitely back and bigger than ever.

2013 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet for Reebok. It seems like every few weeks, they’re hitting us with unbelievable re-releases of past classics, and while the calendar year is barely halfway over, we figured now was as good a time as any to celebrate that.

10. REEBOK “WHITES COLLECTION”

Dropping just in time for summer in late March, the “Whites Collection” featured a plethora of options for any sneakerhead getting ready for the year’s hottest months. All-white versions of the Question Low, Workout Plus, Classic Leather, Workout Mid, Twilight Zone Pump, ExoFit Hi, Phase 1 and DMX 10 gave fans the option to go with Reebok whether they were playing ball, working out or just chilling at a cookout. At prices ranging from $65-$120, they were also affordable.

To add a little spice to the release, Reebok Classic and Rick Ross hosted a star-studded event at LIV in Miami. Celebrities like Meek Mill, Wale, Stalley, Jim Jones, Ace Hood, Cool and Dre, Omarion, super producers The Runners, and LeBron James showed up, while Ross, Ace Hood, Jim Jones, Stalley, Meek Mill and Omarion rocked the club with performances.

9. REEBOK “PATRIOT PACK”

With the Fourth of July being so synonymous with red, white and blue, you’d think more folks in the industry would capitalize off that need to celebrate our nation’s colors. Reebok Classic did that this year, though, coming out with the tremendous “Patriot Pack.” While a navy-themed version of Allen Iverson’s Question Low was the headliner, the pack also featured classics like Dominique Wilkins‘ Pump Twilight Zone, looking incredible in a vibrant-red base.

The pack dropped at the end of June and will be remembered as one of the highlights of the summer of 2013.