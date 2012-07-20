The 10 Best Sneakers Of The NBA Season

With the NBA season rapidly coming to a close, there’s a good chance your team crashed and burned before making a deep run in the playoffs. Laker fans probably realize they’re on the cusp of a new age, a time that doesn’t include a trip to the Finals every year. Chicago watched its season fall apart with Derrick Rose’s season-ending knee injury. And we don’t even need to talk to Charlotte, Washington or Sacramento fans, if there are any. We can feel their pain.

That’s what’s so great about sneakers. Every year, hell, every month, new releases are dropped and sneakerheads can move like fiends from one weekend to the next. There’s always something on the horizon, always a fresh new shoe to look forward to. With each signature sneaker line putting out more colorways than we can keep up with, the shoe game has never been more popular.

With so many memorable releases, we wanted to highlight the very best. Here are our 10 favorite sneaker releases from this past season. Don’t be mad if your favorite didn’t make the cut. We could’ve dropped a list of 100 and still some would’ve come up short.

*** *** ***

10. adidas adiZero Rose 2.5

You’d be hard pressed to find a more durable sneaker released this year than these ones worn by Derrick Rose. The traction is incredible. The Sprint Frame is undeniably responsive. And the GEOFIT foam is a definitive step up in support from the Rose 2.0. While we often wore them off the court, what really made the Rose 2.5 stand out was this: it was possible to play in these for months and still keep them looking brand new.