The 10 Best Starting Lineup Introductions In NBA History

Honorable Mention:
Will Ferrell Announces the Starting Lineups for a Hornets vs. Bulls Game
I couldn’t stop laughing long enough to write a description for this one, so just click play and enjoy.
10. The Cleveland Cavaliers â€“ 2007 NBA Finals
By far, the most phenomenal thing about this introduction is the actual players who comprised the Cavs’ starting lineup at the time: Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, Sasha Pavlovic, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Drew Gooden, and some other guy you may or may not have heard of. They’re easily one of the worst teams to ever make the NBA Finals, and they were not surprisingly swept by a much more experienced Spurs team.
9. Toronto Raptors â€“ 2005 to 2008
The Raptors had an impressive streak of fun and entertaining intros during the latter half of last decade. The first is essentially a music video for Beyonce‘s “Crazy in Love,” featuring former Raptor Chris Bosh and pre-retirement Jalen Rose (among others). They followed that up with a more traditional highlight montage set to U2‘s “Hello, Hello.” After that, they basically did the same thing, except with Kanye‘s “Stronger.” They follow a simple formula, but hey, it works. Keep it light, keep it fun, keep the music upbeat, set off a few fireworks, and put together a badass highlight reel. End of story.
If Ray Clay wasn’t at number one, it would have been a travesty. Great pick. He’s a super guy too; a guest on my Jordan-era NBA podcast, earlier this year – inallairness.com/9