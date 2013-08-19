The 10 Best Starting Lineup Introductions In NBA History

#Portland Trail Blazers #San Antonio Spurs #Video #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics #Will Ferrell
08.19.13 5 years ago
Pyrotechnics, theatrical montages, epileptic-light shows, aerial stunts, melodramatic music, there’re a lot of histrionics that go into producing an epic NBA introduction sequence. It’s all about the pomp and circumstance, and the fans who’ve been saving up their ducats all month long to go see their favorite team expect (and deserve) a good show. What follows is a brief, and by no means comprehensive, list of what we believe are some of the most entertaining opening acts around the league.

*** *** ***

Honorable Mention:
Will Ferrell Announces the Starting Lineups for a Hornets vs. Bulls Game
I couldn’t stop laughing long enough to write a description for this one, so just click play and enjoy.

***

10. The Cleveland Cavaliers â€“ 2007 NBA Finals
By far, the most phenomenal thing about this introduction is the actual players who comprised the Cavs’ starting lineup at the time: Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, Sasha Pavlovic, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Drew Gooden, and some other guy you may or may not have heard of. They’re easily one of the worst teams to ever make the NBA Finals, and they were not surprisingly swept by a much more experienced Spurs team.

9. Toronto Raptors â€“ 2005 to 2008
The Raptors had an impressive streak of fun and entertaining intros during the latter half of last decade. The first is essentially a music video for Beyonce‘s “Crazy in Love,” featuring former Raptor Chris Bosh and pre-retirement Jalen Rose (among others). They followed that up with a more traditional highlight montage set to U2‘s “Hello, Hello.” After that, they basically did the same thing, except with Kanye‘s “Stronger.” They follow a simple formula, but hey, it works. Keep it light, keep it fun, keep the music upbeat, set off a few fireworks, and put together a badass highlight reel. End of story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#San Antonio Spurs#Video#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics#Will Ferrell
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagHouston RocketsNEW YORK KNICKSORLANDO MAGICPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSsan antonio spursSEATTLE SUPERSONICSTORONTO RAPTORSvideoWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP