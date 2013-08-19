The 10 Best Starting Lineup Introductions In NBA History

Pyrotechnics, theatrical montages, epileptic-light shows, aerial stunts, melodramatic music, there’re a lot of histrionics that go into producing an epic NBA introduction sequence. It’s all about the pomp and circumstance, and the fans who’ve been saving up their ducats all month long to go see their favorite team expect (and deserve) a good show. What follows is a brief, and by no means comprehensive, list of what we believe are some of the most entertaining opening acts around the league.

*** *** ***

Honorable Mention:

Will Ferrell Announces the Starting Lineups for a Hornets vs. Bulls Game

I couldn’t stop laughing long enough to write a description for this one, so just click play and enjoy.

***

10. The Cleveland Cavaliers â€“ 2007 NBA Finals

By far, the most phenomenal thing about this introduction is the actual players who comprised the Cavs’ starting lineup at the time: Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, Sasha Pavlovic, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Drew Gooden, and some other guy you may or may not have heard of. They’re easily one of the worst teams to ever make the NBA Finals, and they were not surprisingly swept by a much more experienced Spurs team.