The 10 Best Warm-Up Songs

Back in high school, the warm-up mix always had to be on point. We used to argue over the songs, sometimes had trouble landing edited versions and even had one kid constantly try to sneak his own tape over to the guys running it. It was a never-ending argument. I still remember coming out my senior year to T.I.‘s “Bring Em Out” which would seem appropriate, except that I never liked that song. It didn’t get me hyped at all (if we were gonna have T.I., I argued, it better be “What You Know”).
Then in college, everything changes. Unless you’re big time, the vibe is just different. There’s less energy – crowds get smaller, which is really weird – sometimes gyms get larger and the intensity never seems to be quite as high. Sometimes the school has it’s own warm-up tape, and they used it for every sport. The spectacle just isn’t as big, surprising in a way when you think about it.
In high school, the entrances were epic. I still remember the song off a Diddy album (I can’t remember which one) that sampled the Alan Parsons Project music from the Bulls, and even though it wasn’t a great song, it immediately became the favorite for about five different high schools. Still, my ultimate warm up mix would play out something like this:
Re-Up Gang– “Pussy” (Remix)
Public Enemy– “Rebel Without A Pause”
Nas– “Made You Look”
Lil Wayne– “Bm J.R.”
Kanye West– “Hell Of A Life”
Eminem– “‘Til I Collapse”
The Diplomats– “Stop N Go”
Ice Cube– “When Will They Shoot?”
Mobb Deep– “Apostle’s Warning”
Diddy & BIG– “Victory”
I know I’m missing some, but if someone put together a playlist with these joints, I would be feeling good, and hopefully jumping just a little higher.
**right after I finished this, “Door Man” from the Clipse came on my iTunes. That has to make this list**
What are your favorite warm-up songs?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Can’t forget grand finale from the belly soundtrack, dmx’s up in here, or BOB by outkast
Remember the Name – Fort Minor
Shut em down – Public Enemy
Lose Yourself – Eminem
You right tho. Findin clean edits for the best tracks was a chore
Miame went all No Limit in the finals with C-murder’s “Down for my n’s”
Miami has been playing down for my n”s for years now
in north jersey/ny every high school had the same edited version of mobb deep ‘shook ones’ on their shit
nice list, that Diplomats “STOP N GO” and “MADE YOU LOOK” was critical for me in highschool and college…classic
DMX – Intro
DMX: What’s My Name
Trillville: Headbussa
MOP- Ante Up!!!
I was just gonna say ANTE UP from MOP . in high school our rival school had the “BELL” trophy and annually we played the Bell game to see who gets to hold the trophy for that year. “ANTE UP!” — this song gets you a little TOO hype. makes me want to shank someone now a days haha
Damn I am old. Really old.
Ante Up is an all time great!
Yeah, i used to have warm up music on my discman to listen to before a game to psyche me up. But there was only a lil’ rap on there.
LL Cool J – Momma Said Knock You Out
The KLF – Last Train to Transcentral
Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
Faith No More – Surprise! You’re Dead
House of Pain – Jump Around
Regurgitator – Kong Foo Sing
Bjork – Army of Me
Big Island, i hear you man.
@ Da_Griff nice to see not everyone who loves bball needs (c)rap in their warm up set.
Please no Kanye. Makes me want to throw up in my mouth.
Talib Kweli – Just to Get By
Trick Daddy – Let’s Go
Tuff Crew – My part of town
so, you’re having this article every 3-4 months? this is like 4th time that i see some kind of “what’s your warmups music” :)
Brings back memories… Clean versions are tough to handle, wordd I was the one on the team to get a kid sneak in some non-edited songs mid-way thru…
I see the above list is East coast heavy…
The best joints we got during warm ups :
Still DRE
Grand Finale
And Black Rob’s ” Whoa” was on everybody’s playlist for a minute
Superthug
Brings back the good old days
BMJR is one of the best songs Wayne ever came out with. Carter 1 and Dedication 1 is the only Wayne I can listen to nowadays
Ludacris Move Bitch used to get mfs amped. They cant even play that song in the clubs cuz it usually starts fights
We used to come out of the tunnel to this:
[www.youtube.com]
ROY JONES JR. – CAN’T BE TOUCHED !!!!
the line “you will not win cause i will not lose” always psyched me up for game time
We came out to 1 song all 4 years as it became a staple at the building…
Da Rockwilder (Running out of the locker room right at the “OH MY GODDD”)
Come on Sean. We are your readers. Please show us some class and take two minutes to research your article.
I also had no clue, but a quick google search gave me everything I (and you) needed to know.
“The Saga Continues” by P. Diddy feat. G. Dep, Black Rob and Loon sampled The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius”
via [www.whosampled.com]
This brings me right back to one of my first posts at Dime:
[dimemag.com]
My Top Five:
“Da Rockwilder” by Method Man & Redman
“Bring ‘Em Out” by T.I.
“Hit ‘Em High” by Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, Method Man & B Real
“Ante Up” by M.O.P.
“Concrete Schoolyard” by Jurassic 5
Dead Prez – Hip Hop .. if that don’t hype you up, then there’s something wrong with you.
Thanks 2cents!
there ya’ll are: [www.youtube.com]
Whoever said ‘Intro’ by DMX knows!!! Chuck Lidell used to come out to that track and I swear it was made to hype people up!
My gym playlist (Similar concept) is…
BMF; I’m Not A Star – Rick Ross
Intro; Ruff Rider’s Anthem – DMX
Trap or Die; Thug Motivation – Jeezy
Hard In The Paint – Wakka Woocka Flame
Damn. This has been a while. Mixed CD’s in my Discman before every game.
This is what always got me going:
Luniz – Got 5 on it
Dilated Peoples – worst comes the worst
Mobb Deep – Shook ones pt 2
MOP – Home sweet home
50 Cent – Back down, If I can’t
Dr Dre – Still D.R.E., What’s the difference?
Snoop Doggy Dogg – Snoop’s upside ya head
Tupac – Ambitionz as a Ridah, Can’t C me, 2of Amerikaz most wanted
I remember when Tyson used to come out to Ambitionz as a Ridah. Epic.
The DMX intro is also a must. Most of his intros are great. And I probably could’ve put a song on there from Jeezy’s first album. That was all we played for an entire year when that thing came out.
I was about to say Jeezy Trap or Die CD used to be on repeat before games in early high school…
Anything Rocky themed.