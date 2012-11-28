The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Players This Season

#Austin Rivers
11.28.12 6 years ago
I’m very vocal in regards to people I care about. I don’t necessarily believe in being quiet or soft spoken. Hence, that’s why I write. I love Joe Johnson. I was always enamored by his velvety smooth game and demeanor on the court. He wasn’t as boisterous as KG and never taunted his opponents. He simply let his game do all the talking. That’s why I loved him. He was 20 points, five rebounds, five assists every night.

I was overly elated when Johnson came over via trade from the Hawks to my hometown Brooklyn Nets. I gloated that we would have the best backcourt in the league with JJ and Deron Williams. I thought Johnson would instill life into an offense which appeared dead last year. I thought Johnson would walk that same pep and swagger that illuminated the Phillips Arena in Atlanta. I thought Joe would be Joe. But like many players so far this season, he’s fallen off the radar and has drowned into a pool of obscurity due to his horrid play. He’s not the only one who forgot how to play. There are nine other guys who are suffering from a fall off and need our prayers. Check it out.

*** *** ***

10. EVAN TURNER
Evan Turner has been playing solid ball this year – 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. The reason I thought Turner has been disappointing thus far is because he has yet to blossom into the player we all dubbed him to potentially be when he was entering the draft: a hybrid between Brandon Roy and Grant Hill. He’s a guard who can rebound and distribute the ball. We know that. So when the 76ers elected to trade Andre Iguodala, I thought this wouldn’t only give Turner more wiggle room, but in fact, it’d be a chance to become an integral piece surrounding Andrew Bynum. With Bynum yet to suit up, Turner was at an advantageous position in securing his spot as the top dog. Then Jrue Holiday transformed into a top tier point guard with this stellar play, transitioning himself into Philly’s alpha dog. Granted, Evan has showcased his versatility on the boards, in addition to four assists per night as well. I would appreciate a better shot selection since he’s shooting a measly 41 percent, but for now, I’ll take it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers
TAGSANDREW BYNUMAustin RiversBradley BealCARLOS BOOZERCJ MilesDimeMagEVAN TURNERjeremy linJOE JOHNSONMICHAEL BEASLEYPAU GASOLROY HIBBERT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP