The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Players This Season

I was overly elated when Johnson came over via trade from the Hawks to my hometown Brooklyn Nets. I gloated that we would have the best backcourt in the league with JJ and Deron Williams. I thought Johnson would instill life into an offense which appeared dead last year. I thought Johnson would walk that same pep and swagger that illuminated the Phillips Arena in Atlanta. I thought Joe would be Joe. But like many players so far this season, he’s fallen off the radar and has drowned into a pool of obscurity due to his horrid play. He’s not the only one who forgot how to play. There are nine other guys who are suffering from a fall off and need our prayers. Check it out.
10. EVAN TURNER
Evan Turner has been playing solid ball this year – 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. The reason I thought Turner has been disappointing thus far is because he has yet to blossom into the player we all dubbed him to potentially be when he was entering the draft: a hybrid between Brandon Roy and Grant Hill. He’s a guard who can rebound and distribute the ball. We know that. So when the 76ers elected to trade Andre Iguodala, I thought this wouldn’t only give Turner more wiggle room, but in fact, it’d be a chance to become an integral piece surrounding Andrew Bynum. With Bynum yet to suit up, Turner was at an advantageous position in securing his spot as the top dog. Then Jrue Holiday transformed into a top tier point guard with this stellar play, transitioning himself into Philly’s alpha dog. Granted, Evan has showcased his versatility on the boards, in addition to four assists per night as well. I would appreciate a better shot selection since he’s shooting a measly 41 percent, but for now, I’ll take it.