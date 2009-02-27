The 10 Most Intimidating NBA Players Ever

The sports blog “The Sporting Muse” recently ranked the Top 10 Most Intimidating Players in every major sport – NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA. In doing so, they did one thing that I find to be completely ridiculous – they only picked guys who aren’t playing anymore. Just because guys are still in the League shouldn’t preclude them from being selected. Here’s their list:

Wilt Chamberlain

Bill Russell

Michael Jordan

Shaquille O’Neal

Charles Barkley

Alonzo Mourning

Patrick Ewing

Karl Malone

Bill Laimbeer

Dennis Rodman

I don’t think this list is all that bad, except – and I’m a Knick fan – Patrick Ewing shouldn’t be in there. He didn’t intimidate anyone. He was a good shot-blocker during his day, but his spot belongs to Ben Wallace.

He had two of the greatest defensive seasons ever, averaging 13 boards and 3.5 blocks per game during the 2000-01 season, and 15.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game during the 01-02 campaign. Those stats would be enough to get him a spot on this list, but throw in two more years in which he won the NBA Defensive POY award (to make four total), and he’s undoubtedly deserving.

What about some other active players? KG, Ron Artest, Bruce Bowen? Would you say that LeBron makes the list simply because he is such a physical freak? In a press conference at MSG, LBJ said that if he saw himself coming down the lane with a full head of steam, he wouldn’t stand in to take a charge. Should Kobe make the list for the same reason as Michael?

Would you add/subtract anyone from the list?

Source: The Sporting Muse