The 10 Most Intimidating NBA Players Ever

The sports blog “The Sporting Muse” recently ranked the Top 10 Most Intimidating Players in every major sport – NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA. In doing so, they did one thing that I find to be completely ridiculous – they only picked guys who aren’t playing anymore. Just because guys are still in the League shouldn’t preclude them from being selected. Here’s their list:
Wilt Chamberlain
Bill Russell
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O’Neal
Charles Barkley
Alonzo Mourning
Patrick Ewing
Karl Malone
Bill Laimbeer
Dennis Rodman
I don’t think this list is all that bad, except – and I’m a Knick fan – Patrick Ewing shouldn’t be in there. He didn’t intimidate anyone. He was a good shot-blocker during his day, but his spot belongs to Ben Wallace.
He had two of the greatest defensive seasons ever, averaging 13 boards and 3.5 blocks per game during the 2000-01 season, and 15.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game during the 01-02 campaign. Those stats would be enough to get him a spot on this list, but throw in two more years in which he won the NBA Defensive POY award (to make four total), and he’s undoubtedly deserving.
What about some other active players? KG, Ron Artest, Bruce Bowen? Would you say that LeBron makes the list simply because he is such a physical freak? In a press conference at MSG, LBJ said that if he saw himself coming down the lane with a full head of steam, he wouldn’t stand in to take a charge. Should Kobe make the list for the same reason as Michael?
Would you add/subtract anyone from the list?
Source: The Sporting Muse
This list is SHIT.
No Oak! You’re gonna put Ewing up there, but no Charles Oakley???!!!
Pure SHIT!
Shaq is still in the NBA.
Dwight Howard will be on this list in a couple of years
maurice lucas, charles Oakley and rick mahorn.
What about charles oakly and kevin willis? I don’t remember sing them play much, I was to young, they just look like they would rather beat your a** then talk to you
Vince Carter in his prime intimidated some of these big men. No one wants to get slammed on…
You misspelled Oakley at #5.
Oakley is spelled OA-kley, not bar-kley
If you want a defensive center from that era, I’d put in Olajuwon over Ewing. All those blocks made guys stop and shoot the mid-range rather than getting swatted at the rim.
And I’d agree that Oakley could take Rodman’s spot. Rodman took cheap shots and aggrivated people, but annoying isn’t the same as intimidating.
Shaquille is still in the NBA. Just putting that out there
Kermit Washington.
I was thinking Rick Mahorn too. Rodman. Moses Malone maybe. Chocolate Thunder when he was shattering backboards. I don’t know why but growing up watching the NBA, Xavier McDaniel always scared me.
Oops Rodman was on the list.
Intimidating on the court?? Shouldn’t Mt. Mutombo get some consderation?
Ben Wallace should definitely be on the list as well. Even if his ball skills didn’t intimidate you his demeanor does. When he pushed Artest in The Brawl, Artest didn’t even want none. And Artest is no slouch. I don’t think there’s any NBA player who would step to Ben Wallace.
Shawn Bradley used to make players want to poop in their pants.
Dime, if I find links to live streaming NBA games, would it be okay to post them here? Is that illegal in anyway?
I’ll agree with Mutombo. The Finger Wave is still the best after block celebration of all-time.
What about Mt. Mutombo or The Dream?
Anthony Mason.
Brick shit houses were built like HIM and he looked like a member of the adams family.
[www.nba.com]
how about oakley, artest, and anthony mason?
gary payton might make the list also…
A little off topic, but I don’t know where to voice my concern: YOU GUYS REALIZE BOTH JOHNNY “RED” KERR AND NORM VAN LEER DIED YESTERDAY, RIGHT?!!! Both Bulls legends, Kerr won coach of the year in the Bulls inaugural season when he took them to the playoffs. And van Leer, well he was a beast of a defensive guard. Look ’em up, boys.
Agree with the other posters. This list sucks. Well, not really. It’s just incomplete.
oakley and mahorn should definitely be included, no excuse, i’d tend to think that artest would get an honorable mention…but not have the X-Man is a damn shame, that fool is scary as hell…no reason that ewing should be on (maybe from his georgetown days he’d get an honorable mention), and i’m not sure i agree with karl malone being on there…and rodman loved to play mind games and stuff but was he really that intimidating with those clown-inspired hair dyes? anyone who dresses in a wedding dress and cries in every interview kinda loses that intimidation factor to me
Craig Elho.
Kobeef beat me to it: Anthony Mason…(at least Toni Kukoc used to get instantly intimidated by him…)
Wilt and Shaq are on a different level of intimidation than the rest.
“that’s whats up says:
You misspelled Oakley at #5.
Oakley is spelled OA-kley, not bar-kley”
Hahahahaha… awesome AND true.
what about olajuwon?
I’d go Korver, Nash, Manute, Darko, Kryptonate. Top five, all time.
oakley. Gary Trent. Antoine Carr
Kobe makes it for the same reason as Mike.
I give: Tony Parker, David West, Jamal Crawford
and
I get: Chauncey Billups, Pau Gasol, Shawn Marion.
Should i do it?
Larry Bird. Remember the 3-Pts Shootout when Bird came out in the lockerroom and said, “Okay, who’s going to be second here?”. It’s a kind of intimidation.
georghe muresan, manute bol, mark eaton im shitting my pants while writing.
from these days e-city, robert englund swift
if you don´t think those are intimidating try to cross them in a dark alley.
Keon Clark, Tyronne Hill, Sam Cassell, & Anthony Mason…
I wouldn’t go anywhere near those guys. Is scary/ugly looking the same as intimidating?
Agree with everyone.
Xavier McDaniel
Charles Oakley
Rick Mahorn
Rodman wasn’t itimidating as he was pure nucking futs. He kicked the shit out of a cameraman, and used to like getting hit in the face with elbows…
No Ewing, Karl Malone was kind of a punk, but if he asks I didn’t say that.
@aplin, Oakley slapped the shit out of Tyrone Hill.
Andrew, why KG? Who does he intimidate–little euro point guards? KG is a puss of a big man who gets no buckets in the paint other than an occasional alley-oop.
MOSES MALONE, Willis Reed, Karl Malone’s elbows, Elvin Hayes, Robert Parish, Wes Unseld.
Jesus, you guys would have us believe the NBA existed in the 60s and restarted in 1988.
MOSES FUCKING MALONE
this is a very hard list to put together. its hard to not want to categorize what kind of intimidation. from what everyone has put, it can be defensively, offensively, verbal, or appearance. another thing to consider is the longevity of it. if Ben Wallace has those TWO seasons and a Defensive Player Of The Year while the rest of his career is mediocre, does that place him above a Patrick Ewing or a Hakeem Olajuwon who both did it steadily for over ten years? Or even Dikembe Mutombo? he may not look like an intimidating force, but he did win more than one Defensive Player Of The Year and he (ranked #2) along with Hakeem (ranked #1) and Ewing (ranked #6) are in the top 6 in career blocked shots? and
and these are only centers on D
still got forwards and guards offensive/defense and centers offense
if you’re going to go back and include wilt- how about willis reed, al attles, alvin robertson(who i heard the whole nba was afraid of) there was a dude who played in the aba who everyone was scared of- i think his name was warren jabali. gus johnson(from the bullets) xavier mcdaniel, bernard king
malone, barkley, ewing, lambieer and mourning didnt intimidate anyone.
How could I forget GP. Glove could intimidate someone verbally to the point that they would start coughing up the ball.
No Reggie Evans shout outs? Ain’t no one want their junk pulled while they’re playing basketball…or their booty slapped like they are a fat chick at the club.
Mutumbo intimidated even his own team with his elbows. That guy used to sharpen those things before each game and would draw blood with them at least every third game. Guy even chopped down a few teammates with them.
28 ftw
olajuwon had people scared to enter the floor.
Wilt Chamberlain (50 ppg for a season? that alone is enuff)
Bill Russell (11 rings)
Jerry Sloan (he just looks like u don’t want to mess with him, even now as a coach)
Shaquille O’Neal (7’2” 300+ lbs. used Mutombo as elbow punching bag, reason for inventing Hack-a-Shaq)
Hakeem Olajuwon (broke ankles with his post moves, see series vs Admiral in conf. finals, all-time shot block leader, by almost 600)
Michael Jordan (most decorated player in history, changed game into what it is today)
Bird (most intimidating white guy EVER in the GAME, who tells the opposing coach during the game to put someone in who can guard him, or tell opposition when and where he is going to hit the shot when the game is on the line, or holding up his finger BEFORE the shot goes in at 3pt shootout)
Dr. J (if someone jumps to block his shot and midway decides to duck as he is about to demolish the rim sounds like intimidation to me)
Charles Barkley (dunking on someone, landing, then talkin trash to him while he is still on the floor? getting into a fight with Shaq?)
Dennis Rodman/Bill Laimbeer tie (players wanted to fight them BEFORE the game, Laimbeer would closeline you and leave you with charlies and bruises, Rodman would do the same but later on with the Bulls be more of a psychological intimidator, along with averaging 15-19 rebounds per game during a 6 year span)
honorable mention
Gary Payton
Karl Malone
Patrick Ewing
Dikembe Mutombo
Darryl Dawkins
*no current NBA players, aside from Shaq cuz they haven’t played their entire career yet
wowww. BENOIT BENJAMIN say CRAIG EHLO?
XAVIER MCDANIEL
Mahorn
Oakley
Quiet as kept Kenyon Martin
and I’m done.
ANTHONY MASON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Mase in your face baby
I’d put kobe in there the same reason mike is in there: you step on the court, see these guys, and the moment you do, you know your team will NOT WIN. They have that “I know I’m better than you and you know it too” swag that makes grown men shit their pants.
I’d put LBJ and D12 in there too cuz theyre such physical freaks. Its a known fact LBJ is a genetic anomality and D12 is the closest this generation has to wilt minus the scoring (the size, he’s dieseled as hell but i doubt he “scored” 20,000 times)
The thing with these guys is that they’re all-nba caliber and mentally intimidate you. Anthony mason, Charles Oakley and Antoine Carr were all intimidating cuz they looked the part but they cant win games on their own. The 3 i mentioned above (kobe, LBJ and D12) are all so mentally intimidating that you feel that your team is gonna lose even before the ball is tipped.