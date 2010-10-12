The 10 Most Intriguing NBA Fantasy Players With New Teams in 2010-11

There was a lot of player movement this summer, thanks to a heaping portion of important trades and free-agent signings. The result is a long list of NBA players who find themselves in new cities this season. Below are the 10 most intriguing fantasy players with new teams in 2010-11 (in no particular order and not named LeBron James), along with some brief discussions and forecasts of whether the moves will be good, bad or neutral for their overall fantasy values.
1. Anthony Randolph (PF/C â€“ New York Knicks): Just call him Christina Hendricks – Randolph was one of the biggest busts last season, thanks to injuries that took him out of 49 games. Assuming he stays healthy, the kid’s ceiling in 2010-11 is immeasurable. With the ability to play three positions for the Knicks, he’ll get plenty of minutes and should put up strong numbers across the board, especially in the rebounds, steals and blocks columns. Add to this his solid shooting from the free-throw line and the possibility of a smattering of threes this year, and Randolph could be one the most attractive players on your draft board (once again). [Good]
2. Darren Collison (PG â€“ Indiana Pacers): He was straight-up awesome when he started in place of an injured Chris Paul last season, averaging around 19/3.5/9 along with a three and 1.4 steals per game in 37 starts. In Indiana, Collison is the unquestioned head honcho at the PG spot, where he’ll get plenty of minutes to put up solid all-around fantasy numbers. It’s easy to get excited about drafting him late in the third round of your drafts, and it might not be that bad of an idea to do so. Truth be told, Collison’s ability to shoot well from the floor, hit threes and steal a good number of balls makes him a more valuable fantasy asset than some bigger names at the moment. [Good]
3. Carlos Boozer (PF/C â€“ Chicago Bulls): The start of his time in Chicago hit a snag when he broke his right hand earlier this month, but Boozer remains one of the most helpful fantasy big men in fantasy basketball â€“ when healthy. He has had a history of nagging health issues in the past, which is cause for some concern. The prospect of a rocky recovery once he returns to the court along with the interior presence of Joakim Noah (who takes up more room around the basket than Mehmet Okur ever did), could mean that Boozer’s numbers take a slight dip this season, maybe even taking him out of double-double territory. [Bad]
4. David Lee (PF/C â€“ Golden State Warriors): The departure of coach Don Nelson certainly puts a damper on the extravagant numbers Lee could be putting up in 2010-11, but the Warriors still appear to be one of the more prolific offensive teams in the NBA. While the reemergence of the unreliable Andris Biedrins is slight cause for concern, Lee will get his numbers in Oakland, where his backups pose no threat to his minutes. [Neutral]
5. Chris Bosh (PF/C â€“ Miami Heat): Bosh is really flying under the radar this season, and understandably so. After all, he’s going from being the top dinosaur in Toronto to being the third flame in Miami. So, yes, his points and rebounds stand to dip a bit, but a big part of Bosh’s value is locked into his strong shooting percentages, decent mix of steals and blocks, and underappreciated assists. With his field-goal percentage and assists in position to take steps up this season, there’s a real chance Bosh could outperform the late-second-round draft pick many owners are using to get him. [Bad]
6. Raymond Felton (PG/SG â€“ New York Knicks): A faster offense can only mean great things for point guards, right? Well, if your name is Chris Duhon, then no. The good news is that Felton is no Duhon. The bad news is that coach Mike D’Antoni recently noted that Felton still needs to get a better grasp of the offense for the Knicks, which could mean an up-and-down start to the season for Felton. But with sparse help at PG behind him, he’ll get all the run he can handle in New York, which will mean more assists (and probably turnovers), threes and possibly points. Be confident if you take him, but arm yourself with some patience. [Good]
7. Trevor Ariza (SG/SF â€“ New Orleans Hornets): Ariza was a stud last season, so long as your league didn’t include shooting percentages (39.4 percent from the field, 64.9 percent from the line). In New Orleans, Ariza will benefit teaming with the ultimate floor captain in Chris Paul, which should translate into better looks from better spots on the floor. In other words, look for Ariza to continue raining threes, racking up steals and putting up solid all-around numbers, all while shooting closer to the 44 percent from the field he’s averaged for his career. [Good]
8. Amar’e Stoudemire (PF/C â€“ New York Knicks): We go from a player who will be helped by the new presence of a truly elite point guard to one that could struggle without an old one. STAT finally has what he wants: a team whose offense will focus on him. He moves from one productive system to another, and there’s little reason to think there will be any transition period for Stoudemire, especially with the familiar coach D’Antoni at the helm. If you’re bullish, it’s easy to convince yourself to nab him late in the first round. But concerns about the absence of Steve Nash (read: lower field-goal percentage, more turnovers) along with questions about whether Stoudemire will ever rebound and block at levels that will warrant the label of “elite” in fantasy circles, weigh down his appeal heading into this season. [Good]
9. Hedo Turkoglu (SG/SF/PF â€“ Phoenix Suns): The shift to power forward for the Suns will be more than a small adjustment for Turkoglu, but he’ll figure things out eventually. His ball-handling skills will serve him well in Phoenix and his overall numbers should rise from the mire they sunk to in Toronto. His weak field-goal percentage and possible issues with fatigue after a summer playing for Turkey are the two biggest concerns for Turkoglu, but his numbers were so mediocre last season that there’s almost no room to go but up. [Good]
10. Al Jefferson (PF/C â€“ Utah Jazz): He’s the only truly viable option at center in Utah until Okur returns later in the season, which means Jefferson will have no problem playing more than the 32:23 he was limited to last season. His teammates are leaps and bounds better than the ones he had in Minnesota, and having Deron Williams at the point will only help. Jefferson will return to averaging a double-double, and if he can lift his free-throw percentage to around 73+ percent again, watch out. [Good]
Honorable mentions: Troy Murphy [Bad], Leandro Barbosa [Good], Travis Outlaw [Good], Anthony Morrow [Good], Drew Gooden [Neutral], Kirk Hinrich [Bad], Samuel Dalembert [Good], Wesley Matthews [Good], Marco Belinelli [Good], Steve Blake [Bad]
Last year, Steve Blake had to contend with Andre Miller at point. This year…Derek Fisher. Draw your own conclusions.
@dagwaller: True, but Blake and Miller started together in the backcourt for a good number of games last season. I don’t think Blake will play 26+ minutes like he did last season, unless Kobe or Fisher get hurt. I tagged him with “Bad” because of the low ceiling on his minutes, which will make it difficult for him to improve his numbers from last season, but he still holds value, especially in deeper leagues.
I’m curious, how many of you guys have category scoring in your fantasy hoops leagues? Dime’s fantasy tips always involve how each player will do across categories. I’m in two leagues and neither has ever used category scoring; we use a point system with head-to-head games each week. I’ve always preferred points to categories. What do you guys think?
@ Doc – I’m arguing just the opposite. Fisher averaged 22.5 minutes last season. In other words, Blake will play at LEAST 26 minutes this year, as Fisher isn’t getting any better.
@dagwaller: Fisher averaged 27:11 last season, but fair enough. I can’t argue that the potential for 25+ minutes for Blake is there. I’m just not optimistic about his numbers even if that happens, with Kobe and Lamar Odom often acting as facilitators in that offense.
correction to my previous comment: I can’t argue that the potential for 25+ minutes for Blake ISN’T there.
@ shakers-any leag i hv ever played in has stat categories. Its usually a 10 man team-H2H, with the standard 9-10 categories. i prefer tht to just points because you actually have to know players talents and draft across the board not just offense guys. It makes the game more enjoyable-at least IMO.
and besides-fantasy docs advice is legit. i hv the chips to prove it. LOL!
for a keeper league, i have 2 spots to give to either rashard, deng, torkuglu or marion– what do you think?
also, is bogut worth keeping?
@tomizi: I’d lean toward Lewis and Turkoglu of those four, with Deng a very close third consideration. And yes, Bogut is still worth keeping.
@ Doc – I stand corrected on Fisher’s mpg – I was looking at his career stats page and for some reason, they list career stats in preseason? So I looked at the wrong table.
That having been said, Fisher’s minutes dropped from 29 to 27. No reason to think that they wouldn’t drop again.
@dagwaller: Well, we agree on that — yes, Fisher’s minutes will continue to drop off. I’m just not convinced that it’ll allow Blake to improve his number from last season.
I’m smiling as I type this because we’re talkin’ so much about Steve Blake in this comments section. [Cue video of Iverson’s “practice” rant with “Steve Blake” dubbed in.]
@ Doc – hahaha with his terrible beard…and throw in some cornrows
@dime
what about marcus thorton, this kid was good last year
@haslem: No doubt, but he’s not on a new team. Marco Belinelli seems favored to start over him too, so Thornton has his work cut out for him this season if he wants to maintain his strong play from last season.
I’m curious Doc, why’s David Lee neutral?
In your mock draft you took him second round. Was that just because, or do you expect good numbers?
This might be too much to ask, but could you do a brief, “earliest round to draft these top 10, you should probably draft them around here in a 10 team league” thing?
If not, could you just do A. Randolph, D. Collison, R. Felton, C. Boozer and A. Jefferson?
do i dump marion/rip hamilton/t-will to pick up Jason Thompson…as he is the best centre available?
will thompson even get minutes though?
@Duck: Neutral isn’t bad for Lee. After all, he finished with top-12 value last season, and a “Neutral” tag means he should remain close to that level.
Here’s what I think for the guys you’ve listed, for 10-team leagues:
– Randolph: rounds 5-7 (he’ll probably go in rounds 6-7)
– Collison: rounds 4-5 (round five is more conservative, but late round four is fine if you’re bullish)
– Felton: rounds 5-6 (if you can wait for him to fall to round six, that should be safe)
– Boozer: rounds 5-7 (I’d rather leave him till rounds 6-7)
– Jefferson: rounds 3-4 (he has top-25 potential this season, so I’d take him in round three)
I hope this helps.
@Josh Tha roc: Thompson will struggle to get enough minutes to be very productive, unless Dalembert sits out with injuries. Stick with T-Will. If you need help at center, Marion would be the one to drop of those three. He appears closer and closer to coming off the bench for Dallas this season, which would be a big bummer for his already-falling fantasy value.
Thanks Doc, good advice, like always.
Doc,
I think i had a bad draft this year. Went third in a 10-team 9-cat roto league. Here’s my picks in order
1. Bron
2. Dwight
3. DRose
4. JRich
5. Love
6. Jennings
7. Gallo
8. Hibbert
9. Ariza
10. R Lopez
11. Mike miller
12. Charlie V
13. Barbosa
I’m guessing i’m lacking some ASTs. Calderon, george hill and jack are FAs should i take the chance and drop one or any of them?
@The truth: Howard in the second round will be a heavy burden to shoulder, but props if you can pull it off. You seem to have surrounded him with solid FT% guys.
I actually don’t think your assists are that bad. LBJ, Rose and Jennings should hold you over fairly well. The only guy I’d consider dropping would be Villanueva, but even he has his appeal, especially with Jerebko out. If you really want another PG for assists, swap out Villanueva for Jack, who will get more assists than Hill will, though Hill could have better overall value.
It may take him a couple of months to really get rolling, but Al Jefferson will be a beast (fantasy and otherwise) for the Jazz this season. Carlos who?
Ive been offered Kobe for Dirk here’s my team
PG Steve Nash
SG Andre Iguodala
G Marcus Thornton
SF Evan Turner
PF Dirk Nowitzki
F Kevin Love
C Brook Lopez
C Anthony Randolph
Util Darren Collison
Util Channing Frye
BN Caron Butler
BN Devin Harris
BN D.J. Augustin
Hey Doc, hope you can give me some advice. I got the #2 pick in my upcoming H2H league. Going with CP3 for sure. But if Dwight Howard falls thru the cracks in the 2nd round. Is he worth taking and teaming up with CP3? I figure with those 2 & I draft well all I will have to punt are ft% and turnovers…I feel like those 2 make me dominant in assists, fg%, rebounds, & blocks
What you think?
@Antouan: CP3 will help you a lot with assists, and Howard will help you a lot with blocks, but those two along won’t lock anything up for you. The good news is that you’d have the top PG and one of the top two or three centers available. The bad news is that punting FT% is kind of unappealing since CP3 is so solid in that cat. If you do decide to punt FT%, proceed wisely. As you noted, you’ll probably do well to punt TOs as well (though that’s a cat I don’t really pay much attention to). Also, keep in mind that players who offer a good deal of assists are also pretty good FT% most of the time, so punting FT% while gunning for assists will be difficult. If I were you, I’d actually hope Howard is taken before my second-round pick to avoid the temptation/burden altogether.
@Mike: Solid squad, though it’d be nice if Thornton was starting. This is a tough trade to turn down: Kobe’s a stud, but will start the season at less than 100 percent. Dirk’s a stud, but will play fewer minutes this season (not that it will matter) and remains boring to own. Given your backcourt depth, I’d turn this one down. If, however, you are up for some extra work and want to accept the deal and make another deal to add some bulk to your frontcourt, I’d be fine with that. I just think Dirk’s the more reliable guy, especially for the first month or so of the season.
One of my drafts this year Doc:
10 team H2H: went on a binge. :(
1. Deron Williams
2. Pau Gasol
3. Gerald Wallace
4. Al Jefferson
5. Zach Randolph
6. Gilbert Arenas
7. Andrew Bogut
8. Jamal Crawford
9. John Salmons
10. Andrei Kirilenko
11. Kenyon Martin (didn’t pay attention here)
12. Nicolas Batum
13. DJ Augustin
Bogut at 7 might’ve been a mistake. A. Randolph went two picks afterward.
@Duck: Good job overall. Your first six picks were solid. Bogut is a risk this season, and I’d probably leave him till round eight at the earliest in a 10-team league, but there’s a chance that will pay off. Crawford is great value in round eight, and while I’m not high on Salmons, round nine seems safe. I love the AK, Batum and Augustin picks. Great job to round out your draft. If you had avoided K-Mart, you’d be in even better shape. But in a 10-team league, there will be plenty of waiver-wire options to swap with. You seem solid with rebounds and blocks. A lot rides on Arenas though. He could tilt you to win assists and threes if he plays well.
@ Doc Well I’m not really concerned about 1st month, but the playoffs, so would it be better to have Dirk or Kobe come playoff time? You need to post something new so we don’t have to go to old ass post to ask you questions lol
@Mike: Haha, I hear you. A new post should be posted shortly.
Come playoff time, I’d be more confident with Dirk. Kobe will most likely get some rest, and the Lakers will most likely be saving energy instead of fighting for seeding.