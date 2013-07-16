The 15 Best Moments Of Boston’s Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett Era

July 12, 2013 will go down as one of the sadder days in Celtic history. It now represents when Boston Celtic legendsandwere shipped off to Brooklyn in an effort to rebuild the storied franchise. We all knew it had to happen eventually. Whileabsolutely did the right thing by acquiring assets for the aging future Hall of Famers (three first-round picks), it is still unfathomable to imagine KG and the Truth wearing anything else but green.

As an ode to their many memorable times as teammates in Boston, I’m took a look at their top 15 moments together in a Celtics uniform.

*** *** ***

15. KG Interviews With CRAIG SAGER

Garnett tells Sager to burn his suit until he’s standing there butt-ass naked…

“Bar Fight”

14. KG Taunts JOSE CALDERON/KG Lays Out ZAZA

In a regular season game against Toronto, Garnett gets under Calderon’s skin and straps him up full-court. The big fella even did his best Dikembe Mutombo rendition, waving his index finger in the Spanish point guard’s face. This classic KG moment perfectly represents the passion and work ethic that the Garnett brought every night.

Another moment in which KG showcased his “grit n’ balls” on basketball’s biggest stage was during the Celtics 2008 Playoff run. In Game 4 of their first-round matchup with Atlanta, the teams’ big men were involved in an altercation. They had to be separated. Three games later, that memory was still fresh in the Big Ticket’s mind when he laid out Hawks big man Zaza Pachulia on a backcourt screen in the Celtics Game 7 blowout victory. Garnett would score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds in only 27 minutes of action.