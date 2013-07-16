The 15 Best Moments Of Boston’s Paul Pierce & Kevin Garnett Era

As an ode to their many memorable times as teammates in Boston, I’m took a look at their top 15 moments together in a Celtics uniform.
15. KG Interviews With CRAIG SAGER
Garnett tells Sager to burn his suit until he’s standing there butt-ass naked…
“Bar Fight”
14. KG Taunts JOSE CALDERON/KG Lays Out ZAZA
In a regular season game against Toronto, Garnett gets under Calderon’s skin and straps him up full-court. The big fella even did his best Dikembe Mutombo rendition, waving his index finger in the Spanish point guard’s face. This classic KG moment perfectly represents the passion and work ethic that the Garnett brought every night.
Another moment in which KG showcased his “grit n’ balls” on basketball’s biggest stage was during the Celtics 2008 Playoff run. In Game 4 of their first-round matchup with Atlanta, the teams’ big men were involved in an altercation. They had to be separated. Three games later, that memory was still fresh in the Big Ticket’s mind when he laid out Hawks big man Zaza Pachulia on a backcourt screen in the Celtics Game 7 blowout victory. Garnett would score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds in only 27 minutes of action.
13. Honey Nut Cheerios
During the years that KG and Paul Pierce donned the Celtic green together, it was well documented that there was some bad blood between Boston and New York. That rivalry was taken to whole new level this past January when KG supposedly told Carmelo Anthony that his wife (LaLa) tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios after aggressive play by both sides. What made this even more epic was the fact that KG got under Anthony’s skin so bad that the New York superstar was standing by the Celtics’ bus after the game, looking to have a few words with the Big Ticket.
