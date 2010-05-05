The 2010 NBA All-No Defense Team

As it happens so often with the NBA’s All-Defensive Team voting, determining the League’s worst defenders also has a lot to do with reputation and misconception.

Because so much of the fan base (and media) doesn’t really understand the intricacies of help defense, playing a zone, and defensive schemes in general, we often just see one guy getting beat off the dribble or one guy get dunked on a few times and quickly peg him a bad defensive player.

A couple weeks ago when I interviewed Milwaukee Bucks defensive stopper Luc Richard Mbah a Moute — who received one Defensive Player of the Year vote and a handful of All-Defensive Team nods — he continually talked about his teammates and about the importance of having good help D behind him.

“People watching think it’s all one-on-one, but they don’t see what’s going on behind you,” Mbah a Moute said.

So consider that when compiling this 2010 NBA All-No Defense Team, I’m not claiming to be an expert on the craft. And as an example of how team defense plays such a big role, you’ll notice there aren’t any Golden State Warriors on this list. How’s that? Because more than any individual defender, G-State’s propensity to get rained on was more about their scheme. And just like a player who didn’t get in enough games to qualify for the All-Defensive Team, some of the Warriors’ worst defenders were injured most of the year.

Long story short, it’s an inexact process. But I do know who I don’t want guarding a big-time scorer in a clutch situation:

FIRST TEAM

Derek Fisher, PG, Lakers

Jose Calderon, PG, Raptors

Peja Stojakovic, SF, Hornets

Charlie Villanueva, SF/PF, Pistons

Carlos Boozer, PF/C, Jazz

SECOND TEAM

Steve Nash, PG, Suns

Ben Gordon, SG, Pistons

Mike Dunleavy Jr., SF, Pacers

Antawn Jamison, PF, Cavs

David Lee, C, Knicks

Who makes your All-No Defense Teams?

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE