The 2010 NBA Dunk Contest Just Got Interesting

If you haven’t heard by now, the NBA and Sprite recently toured America looking for the best amateur dunkers in the country. In conclusion of the tour, 8 regional winners and 2 online submission winners were selected to be part of the final 10 contestants. From these final 10 dunkers, the top 4 vote getters (via public online vote) will be sent to the NBA 2010 All-Star Weekend in Dallas, Texas to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest.
As a basketball fan, I view this as a great opportunity for some of these amateur players to get their name out there and receive a tremendous amount of exposure. These guys could have some sick dunks up their sleeves, which would bring some new excitement to the contest. Also, the chance to compete in the biggest Slam Dunk Contest in the world is definitely a story to tell the grandkids and the $10,000 cash prize wouldn’t hurt at all.
As an NBA fan, I am worried that this might scare some of the elite NBA dunkers away from entering the 2010 Dunk Contest. We all recently saw how much LeBron cares about his image especially when it comes to “dunking”. Would the opportunity for an Average Joe to outshine him in a dunk contest be too much for his ego? He did make a statement last All-Star Weekend saying that he would enter the contest.
LeBron is just one player, but what if defending champion Nate Robinson or other potential NBA participants are fearful as well? A $10,000 prize and a “slam dunk title” might not be enough to have persuade some of the NBA’s best dunkers.
In a perfect world, the NBA players would put their pride away and enter the contest simply for the thrill of competition. If they really are the world’s best basketball players, then they should simply just out dunk them and claim their throne as the best dunker of 2010. If an amateur ends up winning, it should be all in good competition and maybe the NBA players will come back with something more creative in 2011.
It’ll be very interesting to see which NBA players participate next year but here are my amateur picks (unfortunately James White still floats around in the NBA/D-League so he didn’t submit himself as an amateur):
Who would you pick?
Calling Kevin Kemp . . .
I do think these guys deserve the exposure and it is an exciting proposition, but most of me still thinks that this is the NBA dunk competition and that NBA players should be the featured players.
MenWithGirls.Blogspot.Com likes either Air Up There or the light skin bol from the Bay. No homo on that
hmm…i’m hoping t-dub, air bama, and golden child (kevin kemp ^^^) find a way to get in on this…
This STUPID idea to let RANDOM AMATEURS into the dunk contest will undoubtedly shut the door on the possiblity of LeBron competing….
If they wanted, they could hold an NON-NBA Dunk Contest on FRIDAY NIGHT and the real NBA Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday…
Keep the two seperate.
Guy Dupuy had the most creative stuff, Air Up There threw his down the cleanest.
I kind of agree with #7, maybe they should just be kept separate. The amatuers can still get their prize money and moment in the spotlight, but still not deter the NBA stars. Or at most, let only the winner of the amateurs in the contest. 4 might be too many since only like… 10 total are usually in it?
I think it’s fine to let them in just because no one would really care if you have 2 seperate, it just makes it longer and you duplicate the same stuff.
P.S.
Tyrone YOU SUCK!!!! Aint heard from you since you went to prison homie!!!!!
Correction…. I checked and lately there have only been 4 contestants. So allowing half the contestants to be amateurs is a terrible idea. Entertaining – yes, but it is the NBA all star weekend after all. It’s supposed to just be fun for the NBA stars, without the pressure of trying to to get shown up.
Bet Lebron withdraws his name now..
Keep them seperate.I dont want to see them with Bron and them.Let them go against eachother under the lights.
Really, really, really dumb idea. Is the dunk contest really in that much trouble, considering Lebron said he’d participate next year? And shouldn’t the NBA’s all star weekend be about NBA players? Idiotic.
Also, by the way, this is a slap in the face to the whole history of the competition. Some of the league’s greatest players have tried to outdo each other in the dunk contest, and now some hack from the middle of nowhere can compete??
So what if Air Up There outdunks Lebron (which I believe he would)? Everyone that balls knows that your jumping ability does not reflect your basketball talent level. If pros can go to Rucker and compete, then amateurs should have a chance to challenge them in a pro arena. The NBA dudes shouldn’t fear this.
This is a gimmick, but I like the idea. Still, I wonder why James White hasn’t been in a dunk contest yet. He’s been on an NBA roster during All-Star weekend. The NBA is so hung up on the name game that they are leaving out a dunking phenom. They should get a couple of “names” to stir up excitement, but there should also be a couple of actual dunkers in the mix.
I love it! I always been for letting the regulars go against the pros.
If you wanna cry about something, cry that the pros are skurred to step up and challenge these dudes that are hungry and raw.
I mean it ain’t like this is set in stone for years to come. If this doesn’t work out this year, then they will change it. In the mean time, let them young boys have a chance to shine and tell Gerald Green, Nate, Dwight, LeBron and whoever else gonna rep the pros step they game up!
saw special FX at hunter college the other day. dude is sick. but i want to see air up there doing the 720
I agree with #8. Give the amateures a separate day. Maybe let them do that instead of the stupid skills challenge (most participants treat it like a joke anyways…)
Air up there’s 360 between the legs would easily win this dunk contest. Although it’s possible he and Guy Dupuy will choke on the national stage and this could get real ugly. NBA players are used to being in these enviorments on a nightly basis. But Air up There has never been in front of that many people let alone the millions on TV.
James White is the best leaper of the bunch and could win too.
This is ridiculous! Why not have the best 3pt shooters in the country enter the 3pt contest as well.. why stop there, how about the skills comp.. where would it end. A dunking specialist is still just a specialist and if they’re not a complete enough ball player to be in the NBA then they shouldn’t be there.
why is everyone crying about letting amateurs in? i dont get it. ever since the allstar game where Vince owned the dunk contest, its been so F’n boring… how many more years of the same dunks can you guys stand? its gotten lame to the point where players have to where costumes and dunk to a theme to keep things interesting for the crowd
…i for one am actually excited to watch the dunk contest this yr because of the new twist
This looks like an injury waiting to happen…cuz the pro don’t want to lose to the Joes and the Joes are trying to beat the pros to get their names on the map.
another change id gladly welcome would be for the nba to structure the outcome of the all-star game to be like the mlb all-star game (where the winner has home-field/court advantage for the world series/finals)
…id love to see the all-star game played seriously rather than 3 quarters of BS and then a semi-entertaining 4th quarter
The NBA guys will skip it with the amateurs suiting up.
It’s a nice idea, and I don’t doubt that these guys are as good a dunker as the dudes in the L, but this is the NBA dunk contest and I would expect it to consist of NBA players.
Nothing against the amateurs but if the NBA wants to give these guys a platform have the dunk contest some other weekend and under a different name.
Ryan
Mr 720 is just on a different level. Guy is sick too. Never heard of PS3 but if he beat out Special FX and judging by his dunks, hes real. But Mr 720 will take it no doubt.
I’m not feeling this…as much shine as those guys deserve, Air Up There is a professional dunker. Literally, that is what he does for a living (isn’t he Mr. 720 too?). Sure, Bron and Dwight throw down dunks in a professional atmosphere, but some dude from Team Flight Bros. is gonna take the chip, because NBA ballers don’t put in 6 hours a day practicing ridiculous dunks. I think it’s a little unfair, but best of luck to whoever plays and I hope for Nike’s sake that Lebron beats all so they don’t have to cause worldwide amnesia to make us forget it all.
Oh, but the Elevators Tap the baby was sick!
Air up there.His 720 dunk is sick!
my friend isaiah martin should enter hes from Harlem MONTANA. he shattered a backboard once and we had to forfeit cuz of that stupid rule but if u didnt hear about that ask me an ill tell you the story
Ya, bet lebron confiscates the allstar game footage from when he said he’d be in the dunk contest.
Personally I think the idea sucks….Whats next, random YMCA guys in the 3 point shoot out? I’d rather see a team AND1 vs NBA Allstars or something for $50,000 to a charity instead of this crap. Who cares about some youtube sensations. The sad thing is i’m friends with alot of these guys. My boy myree even won one of the sprite spots. But it kinda kills the whole allstar appeal by lettin random guys just come. If anything do it on a seperate day instead of some of the celebrity crap and horse. That way they still get some shine and it doesn’t make all the nba guys backout.
@statz, breaking a backboard doesn’t really mean u’d win a dunk contest, just means your either a basic power dunker or fat or have cheap rims…now if he windmilled it and broke it, thats something different.
ya i know it doesnt mean he would win but he can dunk pretty good for his age. i agree with you about lettin anybody enter cuz if they win you aint gonna hear bout him again and the nba players wouldnt want to enter cuz what if one guy cant even dunk good then it wouldnt even be a dunk contest.
Rodney Carney is still available
where is Golden Child?!
james white should be in it and chris lowery aka skywalker
Haneef young hollywood will steal the show!
Willie Barnes aka Flyte sprite slam dunk showdown Washington DC winner is 6’6ht 265weight power dunker and can get his head at the rim! He would deffintly turn some heads! I would love to see him at the 2010 all-star game! He broke the backboard recently during an AND1 game in Greenville NC! [www.youtube.com] Not only that he weighs atleast 70 ilbs mor than each person in the showdown and he held it down!
Say What U Want To But James White Is The Best Dunker In Da NBA.IF U Don’t Believe Me Look At (James White Mix)
Da Best
if theres 4 to choose from…the only ones are tdub, kenny dobbs, guy dupuy, and mr 720 or golden child or air bama (one of these 3 as last). really dont care which one cuz theyre all amazing
james white is the truth
Umm I hate to burst the bubble of whoever wrote this article. But whoever wins the contest will NOT be participating in the NBA dunk contest but rather will be ATTENDING the all star festivites in Dallas. They basically win tickets for the All-Star Weekend.
As much as I love these dunkers, specially Guy Dupuy from Team Flight Brothers, and would really want to see them compete, the contest is for the NBA players.
I really wish though.. I HOPE I am the one who is wrong because I really want to see Guy Dupuy or even better .. TDUB (also from Team Flight Brothers) in the dunk contest!
Stern better enter James White in this contest. He’d be the most entertaining since Vince Carter.
They should put Jamal Crawford, Rafer Alston, Jonny Flynn, Marcus Banks, and co. in the all-star game. Really, we want to see Tim Duncan go glass on his J’s???
It’s about time they let somebody liven it up! NBA players are the best PLAYERS in the world not necessarily the best DUNKERS. Let them compete. Its all about the fans anyway. If not, then have an open dunk contest to anyone (For a small entrance fee to weed out the knuckleheads or let the fans vote on the top 25 or 50 dunkers in the world) where the winner gets 7 digits in they pocket if they win.
let the guys in the contest if the nba players are so good at dunking let them prove it. personally i think team flight brothers would kick there ass. nba players are scared.
I hate this idea. The non-NBA dunkers have an unfair advantage over NBA players in the fact that dunking is the only part of the game that they perfected so they have tons of time practising where NBA players don’t spend time trying to pefect the dunking side of their game but it’s more natural.And also non-NBA players don’t have to worry about injuries as much and they can go all out. I’d say keep it separate.
Friday Night Amatur Night …. The Winner Get’s to be the surprise dunker on Sat. Air up there….. If he do that 720…. it’s over.
This is who i need… foreal
Lebron
Nate….. just because he is the champ
Dwight Howard
Vince Carter…. especially since he is with the magic now!
The Friday Night Amatur Winner…..
T-Dub!!!!!!!!!!!