The 2010 NBA Mix Tape Tour

Late in the first half of last night’s Cavs/Celtics felony, when Cleveland was still in the ballgame, Mo Williams hit a three at the same time Big Baby fouled Anderson Varejao under the boards to set up an unconventional four-point play.

While the refs were sorting out the call, the ball landed in the hands of Jamario Moon on the Cavs bench, and he suddenly broke into a little AND 1 Mix Tape, Harlem Globetrotters-style series of ball tricks. At the time I texted one of my boys: “Was that J.Moon’s future flashing before our eyes?”

But since the Boston blowout gave my mind too much time to wander, I kept thinking about it. Jamario Moon actually would be a great addition to the AND 1 squad with his ridiculous hops and athleticism, plus a TV-friendly personality. (LeBron has said Moon is the funniest guy in the Cavs locker room.) But in case you didn’t already know, there hasn’t been an AND 1 Mix Tape team since 2008. The mainstream streetball market kind of fell off around then, plus the bad economy, and the brand losing some of its signature guys no doubt played a role.

Anyway, as the Boston/Cleveland game got even worse, I started thinking about who would make up the best Mix Tape-style team out of current NBA guys. To make it as close to the real-life tour as possible, it can’t just be any collection of talent. These players either have to posses crazy hops, a crazy handle, crazy range — something that gives them more than a little “playground” in their game. Something that makes them stick out. And a personality that would go over well on TV also helps. Here’s my NBA Mix Tape Tour squad, never coming to court near you:

GUARDS

Chris Paul, a.k.a. “CP3”

Jamal Crawford, a.k.a. “The Difference”

Gilbert Arenas, a.k.a. “The Sixth Sense,” a.k.a. “Hibachi”

Jason Williams, a.k.a. “White Chocolate”

Brandon Jennings, a.k.a. “Young Money”

Rafer Alston, a.k.a. “Skip To My Lou”

Nate Robinson, a.k.a. “Nate The Great,” a.k.a. “Hefty Smurf”

FORWARDS

LeBron James, a.k.a. “King James,” a.k.a. “Jake Sully”

Tyrus Thomas, a.k.a. “Smiley”

Josh Smith, a.k.a. “J-Smoove”

Andre Iguodala, a.k.a. “Andre 3000”

Terrence Williams, a.k.a. “T-Will”

