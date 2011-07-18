The 2011 Emmy Awards: NBA Edition

What’s not to like about award shows? There are red-carpet mishaps, awkward jokes, and plenty of opportunities to gamble. Award shows are always entertaining, but they are even better when they are about sports. Unfortunately, now that the ESPYs have passed, we have to wait another 350+ days for the next sports-exclusive award show. But we at Dime are impatient.

So with the nominees for the 2011 Emmy Awards announced last Thursday, we thought we’d give the Emmys a little twist. So without further ado, here are the winners of the 2011 NBA Emmy Awards.

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES: Craig Sager

For the 39th straight year, the award for most outstanding costume goes to Craig Sager. Nobody raises more eyebrows with his fashion style than Sager. One day he’s rocking a neon-orange suit jacket, the next a bright purple coat. But the most outstanding outfit, by far, has got to be the pink jacket with a flower imprint tie he busts out on special occasions. Even Walt Frazier shakes his head when he sees that one.

OUTSANDING [FACIAL] HAIRSTYLING: James Harden

I know I wasn’t the only one who was a little weirded out by Jeff Van Gundy‘s infatuation/creepy obsession with James Harden during the Thunder-Mavs series. Van Gundy gushed over Harden’s play on the court, but we all know he was really just in love with his beard. During the Thunder’s run to the Western Conference Finals, Harden’s beard garnered nearly as much attention as Kevin Durant‘s posterization of Brendan Haywood. With that kind of popularity, we have to give the award for most outstanding hairstyling to James Harden.

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: Delonte West

Watch out, Wayne. Delonte is coming for you.

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN: Miami Heat

The award for most outstanding lighting design goes to the Miami Heat for its welcoming party that packed enough flare to rival a G-Unit concert. There was fire, strobe lights, blaring music, and half-naked cheerleaders. It was just like your typical college party (just kidding, Mom).

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR: Derek Fisher

Fisher’s basketball career might be coming to an end, but I think he’s got a second one lined up in acting. Fisher has a superhuman ability to make a defender’s light touch look like a vicious honey badger attack. Those are skills they simply can’t teach you at Juilliard.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA: Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks

The Knicks-Melodrama (see what I did there) followed the narrative arc of any good soap opera. The Knicks and ‘Melo seemed like a perfect match, and early on it looked like the pair was destined to be together. That is, until, a new suitor emerged. The Nets swooped in with their bid, forcing Knicks fans to hold their breath. But in the end, ‘Melo ended up right where he was supposed to. It remains to be seen whether they will live happily ever after.

What do you think was the NBA’s best drama?

