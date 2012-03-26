The 25 Best Basketball Commercials Of All Time

Who remembers the Y2K craze? The world was supposed to end, or at the least, society was supposed to collapse. We got a terriblealbum (Or if you were a misguided soul like me, you probably liked it.). We were all planning to end up likein 2012, flying planes through buildings and angling for tickets to some special ship. But the best thing to ever came out of the year 2000 was the Sportscenter commercial. Who remembers it?smashing computers., with a tie around his forehead, yelling, “FOLLOW ME! FOLLOW ME TO FREEDOM!”

Sportscenter has released a ton of memorable ads, but for me, that particular one will always stick out.

From the days of Magic, Larry and Michael to the present, we’ve all found personal connections in commercials. I can still remember watching the MJ “Frozen Moment” ad, rubber basketball in my hands, a No. 23 jersey on my back. I still remember Tracy McGrady‘s first adidas spot, and how it felt like the world was changing because T-Mac was defying the physics of sports. And who can go on about commercials and not mention Reebok and Allen Iverson? They shut it down for nearly a decade together.

But a list of the best of the best is nearly impossible. We’ve tried, and while we’re sure a few were lost over the years, we think this is a pretty solid list on its own. Here are our 25 favorite basketball commercials ever…