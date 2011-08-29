The 3 Kings

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul…on the court…at the same time…during the lockout? No way. There’s no way. You’re telling us four of the best players in the game are playing together in a charity game during the lockout? No way. But the AP reported that LeBron James will be joining fellow NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul in a charity basketball game in Baltimore set to take place on Tuesday where this time it’ll be the ‘Melo League taking on the Goodman League. The game will be at 7 at St. Frances Academy and the proceeds of the ticket sales will go towards various charities affiliated with the New York Knicks. Durant won’t be joined again by John Wall. Instead, Jeff Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Brandon Jennings will play with him while a big three of James, Paul, and Anthony are scheduled to all be on the same team (talk about a Big Three). Now, this got us thinking. Will this be the most anticipated game of the summer? Will this charity exhibition live up to what we’ve seen at Rucker, Goodman and the Drew League? Will this game be YouTube worthy, “did-you-see-THAT-esque?” If so, would you buy a ticket? Here’s another question: what stars would you pick to combat that three-headed monster? Rose, Wade and Kobe? Maybe Westbrook to play with Durant? Howard for size, Rondo for his defense? We want to know. These are three guys almost impossible to match up with – LeBron’s size and athleticism, Paul’s playmaking ability and ‘Melo’s unlimited offensive arsenal. Let’s just say we wouldn’t want to be the guys trying to figure out a way to stop them. But sitting courtside, watching everything unfold – hey, we wouldn’t complain. And one final question: are James, ‘Melo, and Paul a better “Big 3” than the current James, Wade and Bosh trio? Who would you rather have? Would this charity team “Big 3” be the best trio in the league? What about all-time? … Besides that, the matchup we really want to see is KD and ‘Melo, the two guys whose names are most often brought up as the best pure scorers in the game. KD has undoubtedly been this long summer’s MVP, but how will Anthony play in a setting like this? We could see him chilling for most of the game, or he could take everyone in the gym into the high post, face them up and drop buckets at will … However, none of these guys may be the game’s biggest attraction. Eddy Curry is playing on the ‘Melo squad … The FBI is still hunting for former NBA player Javaris Crittenton. He’s been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a woman as she was walking down an Atlanta street. There hasn’t been much word on where Crittenton has gone, although one report said Los Angeles … Dirk Nowitzki‘s summer has been oddly quiet since his MVP-worthy NBA Finals, but that’s just the way he likes it. German President Christian Wulff praised Nowitzki for being so humble in the face of glory, and presented the Mav with the Silver Laurel Leaf. It’s the highest honor a German athlete can receive. Dirk is the king in Germany right now, but we can guarantee on the opening night of the NBA season, hardly anyone will be talking about him or Dallas. It’ll be about Miami, KD, Kobe, etc. Dirk won’t mind … With the lockout, Patty Mills is the latest to put his foot into the international scene. The Melbourne Tigers are ready to officially announce the signing of Mills, who spent last season in Portland. No word yet on an opt-out, but we have to believe Mills will have the chance to return to the NBA once the lockout is resolved … And David Stern is hopefully promising that the owners and players will sit down and make some progress before Labor Day. If not “then we may be head to a bad place,” he said … We’re out like Crittenton.
Westbrook & Durant in the Goodman League may be a worse idea than the NBA version. As we’ve seen, Russell’s nice but he looks like he’s trying to establish dominance. Guards who get on that tip play selfish and stupid. With all the attention that Kevin Durant’s getting in the street circuit lately, I think Russell will be even worse than he was this past season when it comes to jacking & decision-making.
If im Drew League…Jennings wouldnt play for me again if he suit up for the Goodman squad…Wade Lebron Bosh better cuz they got a PF…Melo or Bron wouldnt play it for long stretches …My 3 to matchup would be Monta Ellis(imagine no help D against this guy in this setting)..smgdh…Dwight n Tyreke Evans (Melo too lazy to guard him n Bron too flat footed
I’m just hoping Melo is still in shape this summer. KD’s been killing it this summer in these pickup games. Granted, the competition is not at the level of the NBA, still he’s been dropping buckets on everyone.
Compared to yesterday’s smack nd how they had the geekiest photo of deron williams, melo looking straight tuff in that photo.
When ever Melo faces KD he always goes nuts. I think he has about 3 game winners in KD’s face over the last couple of seasons.
Are James, ‘Melo, and Paul a better “Big 3” than the current James, Wade and Bosh trio?
Yep…best point on the planet, stone scorer in Melo n whatever hole LBJ wanna fill. Melo destroys Bosh cuz I seen him put 42 n 32 on a solid d in Boston n average 10 boards n 5 assists. And after what CP3 did to my Lakers basically solo, you give him Melo n Bron n it’s a wrap, son…
Crittenton… WTF??
Melo vs Durant will be a made-for-TV event for the time being now that Kevin Durant has without a doubt “arrived” as an upper echelon player.
And I will forever believe Carmelo has the edge. Stonger, more decisive, more, much more, many more moves with the basketball, smoother touch around the low post, better mid range game by far, higher volume scorer and his time in NY has shown us he WILL become a reliable perimeter defender. 240 LBS of scoring talent. Melo all day….between those two.
I’d throw Nashty, The Man Child and Durantula up at that “Big 3” and walk away with the win every time. Sure Nash doesn’t play D but all CP3 does is pick passing lanes. Dwight would wipe away everything weak, plus that pick and roll with Nash would be straight dirty. Dwight on the inside and two of the purest shooters in the league on his wings… done.
I will put Dwight-Durant-Rondo against those ‘3 Kings’ and make them look silly,. Rondo will just dish out to KD for jumpers and Dwight for dunks. Rondo will defend CP3 to a hault and Dwight will swat anything in the key.
Also melo and lebron cannot play longterm together since they play the same position. James will need to slide to the 4 but he dominates the SF position better and his game is perimeter oriented which wouldn’t work well in the post against big PF like Dirk, Aldrige, KG, Duncan, Bosh, etc.
All CP3 does is pick passing lanes? That shit is wack son, do your homework before u make yourself look stupid again
AI, Tony Allen, Luc Mbah a Moute.
Yes, I’m going with AI as is. This would be his absolute last shot to show the NBA he can lead a team of nobodies to a win. Especially in this setting. My team wouldn’t even need to warmup. As soon as we walk in the gym we jumpball.
Interesting… People are picking Dwight to matchup with either Melo or Lebron claiming he’d swat everything in the paint. Yet Dwight loses to Derrick Rose in a 1 on 1 game because…
Melo Bron and Cp3 are the best big 3 out of everyone yall named.
I’m taking CP3, Dirk and Dwight. Got my ball handler, got my inside/outside guy, and I got my big guy. I was thinking of someone who could score on the block better, like Z-Bo, but with Dirk having to guard a perimeter guy, I needed the shot blocking.
If you are a 6’5″ black man, being hunted by the FBI for murder, LA is the place to hide I guess.
Great weekend @ the Dodge Barrage 2011 hosted by DWill & Korver w/appearances by Wes Matthews & CJ Miles. We made the final 4 and lost to the eventual champs before dropping the 3rd place game to the NBA team. A few things I noticed from the in person experience.
1) DWill was by far the most aggressive of the 4 players. He likes throwing cross court as much as crossing people over.
2) CJ Miles hung around the outside edges far too much…not too different than in real life.
3) Matthews self proclaimed “best dodgeball player” title didn’t stick. The MVP award went to some awkward looking white guy with a wicked behind the back throw (& No, I’m not talking about Korver).
4) Speaking of Korver, he surprised everyone with his athleticism. The guy can do more than just launch deep 3’s but don’t misinterpret this information & think he’ll be playing NBA level D anytime soon.
For my 1st dodgeball tournament it was a helluva good time. I heard DWill & Korver will be doing it in Chicago next year. Anyone in the area should seriously consider forming a team despite the price tag of $400+ per team.
Wonder what Arenas is thinking right now…
Gil better watch his back.
He must be thankful for before and scared shitless now, dude he messed with turned out to be a real bad ass… lol
I’d rather have CP3, D Wade, and Durant as my big 3 lol
pause^ big 3?