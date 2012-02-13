The 33 Best Dime Magazine Covers In NBA 2K12

So here it is. We picked out the 33 best that we had – or at least ones that weren’t blurry messes – and decided we’d show a little love. From regular player names like Chris Robinson to crazy ones like Angel Sandoval, here are our followers who hit us with the nicest covers:
-@Tobias131286
-@weevywee
-@The7thNumber
-@WhoSheWantPooky
-@maybachtweets
-@roscoe_d_barber
-@KingPhenom93
-@j_decastro
-@TerenceJParker
-@Duble_U_
-@SubZEROxPaste
-@SnakeEyes5
-@ThaNostalgicOne
-@OfficialEricJ
-@Rage_Rozario
-@Kwikz
-@jpatmem
-@ooshells86
-@JaysonLiwag
-@ThatDudeSkits
-@Superman6927
-@LenoxavePrincee
-@C_DUB225
-@adotknoxx
-@iBWellsTM
-@Only_OneG
-@Francisquito81
-@ah_onefive
-@Jexybabe
-@ANZBallaz
-@FuckStackGoon
-@ColorDevRAD
-@call_me_cole
Hit page 2 for the gallery of all the covers…
These are hella cool. I still haven’t done MyPlayer on NBA 2k12 yet so I haven’t gotten my own Dime cover, but … I guess I’ve kinda been on a few Dime covers already LOL.
General Raam gets the award for worst name and scariest face. He looks like an angry baby.
^haha He looks like the baby alien from Men In Black.
LMFAO@General Raam He looks a a damn giant.
I woulda sent mines in but i didn’t know about it. It’s nothing special though.
Oh and please tell me that was the Real Shea Cotton who did the myplayer mode. That would make it like 10x’s more awesome.
King Phenom is pretty bad. Sounds like a ghetto magicians name.
Like the ink on Magnus Jackson!!
Some-1 know which tatoos he is using?
General task likes baby Ruth’s… that is all!
General Raam = nightmare fuel
Second to the last cover is Chris Paul…
General Raam is Kane and Shawn Bradley’s lovechild