The 33 Best Dime Magazine Covers In NBA 2K12

#Video Games
02.13.12 6 years ago 9 Comments
Back when NBA 2K12 dropped earlier this fall, those of you who are heavy into the My Player mode probably stumbled across a nice little tidbit in the game: If you’re good enough, you might just get the cover of Dime Magazine. Dope right? Well after that dropped, we started collecting all of the cover pictures people were tweeting to us and came up with a crazy photo gallery.

So here it is. We picked out the 33 best that we had – or at least ones that weren’t blurry messes – and decided we’d show a little love. From regular player names like Chris Robinson to crazy ones like Angel Sandoval, here are our followers who hit us with the nicest covers:

-@Tobias131286
-@weevywee
-@The7thNumber
-@WhoSheWantPooky
-@maybachtweets
-@roscoe_d_barber
-@KingPhenom93
-@j_decastro
-@TerenceJParker
-@Duble_U_
-@SubZEROxPaste
-@SnakeEyes5
-@ThaNostalgicOne
-@OfficialEricJ
-@Rage_Rozario
-@Kwikz
-@jpatmem
-@ooshells86
-@JaysonLiwag
-@ThatDudeSkits
-@Superman6927
-@LenoxavePrincee
-@C_DUB225
-@adotknoxx
-@iBWellsTM
-@Only_OneG
-@Francisquito81
-@ah_onefive
-@Jexybabe
-@ANZBallaz
-@FuckStackGoon
-@ColorDevRAD
-@call_me_cole

Hit page 2 for the gallery of all the covers…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGS2K12NBA 2K12video games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP