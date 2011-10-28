The 5 Best Halloween Costumes From NBA Players

I’ve always wanted to own a Gorilla Suit . A really good one, something that would legitimately scare people if they saw me at night in it. I wanted it to be so good that I’d have wide-eyed people ripping out their photos to take pictures of what they thought was the real-life Bigfoot. In college, there was a dining area open until 3 a.m. on the weekends, and the way it was setup would’ve given the perfect opportunity to don a suit late on a Saturday night, with lit college kids packing the place, and come charging through for one quick lap. That’s all I wanted: a suit for one night.

I never did get that suit, but I can say I’ve had some decent costumes: in the past few years, I’ve been a MILF, Urkel and the dudes from White Men Can’t Jump. I’m sure the NBA lockout won’t stop players from going out and having a good time this weekend. Halloween is here. If you’re a warm-blooded male, it’s one of the best nights of the year. If you don’t enjoy Halloween or call it overrated, you’re doing it wrong. Because of the presence of Twitter, we get to see what players are dressing up as even more nowadays. Last year was classic. Can this year top it? It’ll be difficult. Guys gotta be saving money right now…

[Related: Paul Pierce’s Halloween Costume]

Here are the top 5 costumes from NBA players that I’ve seen in the last year or two.

***

Honorable mention: Dwyane Wade as Justin Timberlake