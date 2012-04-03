The 5 Best National Championship Performances Ever

You know you’re good when you make one shot, and yet everyone agrees: you were the best player, the one who made the biggest impact, in the most important college basketball game of the year.was on his way to becoming the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, and shooting 1-for-10 in the biggest game of his life didn’t affect his destiny one way or another. That might have had something to do with the rest of his night (16 rebounds, five dimes, three steals and six blocks), which was one of those unique, Rajon Rondo statlines that Kentucky seems so fond of producing.

Doron Lamb‘s outside shooting helped make sure Davis wouldn’t have to spend the summer answering “what if?” questions about his offense, keying the ‘Cats second half offense with 22 points. How can you accurately grade the center for Kentucky’s performance when he barely contributed more than John Calipari on one end? Well, if we’re talking just defensively, it was one of the great games we’ve ever seen at the NCAA Championship level. Too bad we’ve seen players put both ends together before.

Here are the five best individual performances ever in the March Madness finale.

5. ED O’BANNON, 1995

This run to the NCAA Championship was one of my fonder memories of college ball in the ’90s. From Tyus Edney‘s coast-to-coast runner to save the season in the second round to names like Cameron Dollar and Toby Bailey, the Bruins were as exciting as they were talented (six players on this team would eventually be drafted into the NBA). In the championship game, it was the senior O’Bannon who went off for 30 points and 17 rebounds in his MOP-winning performance against the defending champs from Arkansas.

