The 5 Most Clutch Plays of Reggie Miller’s Career

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller turns 48 years old today. Miller was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, after tallying over 25,000 points in his career. For a brief spell, Miller also held the record for the most 3-pointers in NBA history with 2,560 over an 18-year career, before Ray Allen broke his record in February of 2011. Miller’s contribution to the Pacers didn’t just reside in his three-point accuracy, though, he was also one of the finest shooters in history when the game was on the line.

Miller stands as one of the most clutch players in league history, if not the most clutch NBA player ever. Reggie was always there for the big plays when the Pacers needed it most, whether it was in the fourth quarter or in the final seconds of the game.

With that, we rank Miller’s five most clutch shots over his illustrious career.

5. Game-Winner Vs. 76ers

The Indiana Pacers were coming off an NBA Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers the previous season, and looked to get back to that level again in 2001. As the eighth seed, it was going to be a lot tougher, especially against regular season MVP Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 1, the Pacers were able to come back from an 18-point deficit and were down by just two points with under 10 seconds to go. Everyone knew who the ball was going to. Even with that foreknowledge, Reggie was able to score, hitting the game-winning three over a rotating Iverson with 2.9 seconds remaining in the game.

4. Sends Game To OT In Madison Square Garden

New York Knick fans have witnessed enough of Miller’s heroics to have known he’s basically unstoppable under the glare of the Madison Square Garden lights.

In the 1998 playoffs, the Pacers were a 3 seed. They were joined by an aging New York squad in the second round of the playoffs. In game 4, down three with under 10 seconds to go, Miller was left surprisingly open on a three-point attempt. Reggie would total 38 points in the game, but none were as important as this three pointer. Reggie’s three tied the game, sending it to overtime.

With that, the Pacers were able to run away with the game in overtime, and the series overall, to go on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Poor Spike Lee.

