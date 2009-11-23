The 5 Most Surprising NBA Players

Predicting who’s going to be MVP, who’s going to be an All-Star and who’s going to break out is something we all love to do before the season starts. But when it comes down to it, those predictions are meaningless because you still have to go out and play the games. Every year, some people just come out of the nowhere and have a monster season. Here are five guys who have been surprising people since opening night.

1. Brandon Jennings (Bucks): Is it possible for a rookie to be a league MVP? While it is a little premature to be predicting that or even an All-Star berth, Young Money has been the talk of the NBA so far. Coming out of Italy – where he didn’t get much run – a lot of people didn’t feel he was ready to play on this level yet. Right now Jennings is averaging 25.3 ppg (8th in the NBA), 5.5 apg, 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent from beyond-the-arc. But by far, the most important stat Brandon is producing is his team’s record of 8-3. If anyone thought Milwaukee would be over .500 at this point is probably lying.

2. Andrew Bynum (Lakers): During training camp, Bynum told Dime that he thought he could be an All-Star this season. And the way things are going, that is exactly what he’s going to be. Bynum has easily been the best center in the Western Conference so far, averaging 19.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and shooting 57 percent from the field. His production in all areas have skyrocketed from ’08-09 and if he keeps this up, then maybe he can start to be mentioned with some of the other great Lakers’ centers some day.

3. Trevor Ariza (Rockets): When the Rockets signed Ariza over the offseason, not many people were sure how good he could be with the Rockets. After all, he spent the last few years playing in Kobe’s shadow and never proved he could be a go-to player or create his own shot. So far, he has been a pleasant surprise for this up-and-coming Rockets squad that is currently 8-6. Ariza has been a fantasy basketball sensation averaging 18.3 ppg (more than doubled from ’08-09), 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg and 2.1 steals (4th in the NBA). If he can shoot the ball at a higher percentage and becomes a better ball-handler, Ariza could be an All-Star in the future.

4. Steve Nash (Suns): Prior to the season, a lot of media, fans and probably NBA teams probably wrote Nash and the Suns off. People viewed the former NBA MVP as an aging vet., whose skills are on the decline. Right now, he is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Nash is leading the NBA in assists with 11.8 apg (two dimes more than the next best). He is also leading the run-and-gun Suns to the top of the Western Conference standings with an 11-3 record.

5. Joakim Noah (Bulls): Bulls fans saw some glimpses of potential from Noah after his solid performance in the playoffs. Noah has built off that postseason success by improving in several stat lines. He’s almost doubled his point production (11.9 ppg from 6.7 ppg) and his assists are up (2.3 apg from 1.3 apg). But by far the most significant improvement in Joakim’s game has been his rebounding output. He is leading the league in boards averaging 12.3 rpg (he averaged 7.5 rpg last season). Once Derrick Rose comes back to full form, the Bulls (who are 6-6) will be a team that can once again make some noise in the postseason.

Which other NBA players have really opened your eyes this season?

