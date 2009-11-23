The 5 Most Surprising NBA Players

Predicting who’s going to be MVP, who’s going to be an All-Star and who’s going to break out is something we all love to do before the season starts. But when it comes down to it, those predictions are meaningless because you still have to go out and play the games. Every year, some people just come out of the nowhere and have a monster season. Here are five guys who have been surprising people since opening night.
1. Brandon Jennings (Bucks): Is it possible for a rookie to be a league MVP? While it is a little premature to be predicting that or even an All-Star berth, Young Money has been the talk of the NBA so far. Coming out of Italy – where he didn’t get much run – a lot of people didn’t feel he was ready to play on this level yet. Right now Jennings is averaging 25.3 ppg (8th in the NBA), 5.5 apg, 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent from beyond-the-arc. But by far, the most important stat Brandon is producing is his team’s record of 8-3. If anyone thought Milwaukee would be over .500 at this point is probably lying.
2. Andrew Bynum (Lakers): During training camp, Bynum told Dime that he thought he could be an All-Star this season. And the way things are going, that is exactly what he’s going to be. Bynum has easily been the best center in the Western Conference so far, averaging 19.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and shooting 57 percent from the field. His production in all areas have skyrocketed from ’08-09 and if he keeps this up, then maybe he can start to be mentioned with some of the other great Lakers’ centers some day.
3. Trevor Ariza (Rockets): When the Rockets signed Ariza over the offseason, not many people were sure how good he could be with the Rockets. After all, he spent the last few years playing in Kobe’s shadow and never proved he could be a go-to player or create his own shot. So far, he has been a pleasant surprise for this up-and-coming Rockets squad that is currently 8-6. Ariza has been a fantasy basketball sensation averaging 18.3 ppg (more than doubled from ’08-09), 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg and 2.1 steals (4th in the NBA). If he can shoot the ball at a higher percentage and becomes a better ball-handler, Ariza could be an All-Star in the future.
4. Steve Nash (Suns): Prior to the season, a lot of media, fans and probably NBA teams probably wrote Nash and the Suns off. People viewed the former NBA MVP as an aging vet., whose skills are on the decline. Right now, he is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Nash is leading the NBA in assists with 11.8 apg (two dimes more than the next best). He is also leading the run-and-gun Suns to the top of the Western Conference standings with an 11-3 record.
5. Joakim Noah (Bulls): Bulls fans saw some glimpses of potential from Noah after his solid performance in the playoffs. Noah has built off that postseason success by improving in several stat lines. He’s almost doubled his point production (11.9 ppg from 6.7 ppg) and his assists are up (2.3 apg from 1.3 apg). But by far the most significant improvement in Joakim’s game has been his rebounding output. He is leading the league in boards averaging 12.3 rpg (he averaged 7.5 rpg last season). Once Derrick Rose comes back to full form, the Bulls (who are 6-6) will be a team that can once again make some noise in the postseason.
Which other NBA players have really opened your eyes this season?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
FIRST!!!!!!raptors lose lost
Eric Maynor was playing great basketball while Deron was out
Name 1 eastern conference PG better than Jennings right now?! D rose not full speed, Areanas not full speed, Rondo good but not great, Harris injured, Nelson Injured, Mo williams underwhelming, Calderone underwhelming…. Jennings may very well be an All Star this year!
Atta boy Mark! Thats what I’ve been telling my boys for a minute now.
Dime… Could you confirm who was the last Rookie to start in an All Star Game?
@#2 – It’s Mark! [www.sportsrubbish.com]
@#4- I think Shaq was the last rookie to play in the All Star game. I don’t think there’s been anyone since, but correct me if I’m wrong!
Dahntay Jones has been crazy in Indianna.
2nd in scoring on the team
2nd in blks
2nd in FTA
2nd in FG% with all 11 games played
This guy is a steal from denver im glad he had his chance
hes added a adequate mid range jumper that aint too bad either
this is all with murphy and mike D out
Grant Hill?!
Was it Austin who wrote an article prior to the start of the season in which he said that Milwaukee would finally be watchable? Well I disagreed at the time but damn was I wrong. Other than Jennings, I still think they’re roster is mediocre at best but they have been playing hard and as a team. You have to contribute that to Jennings.
Mark’s right. At this point Jennings deserves an all-star spot.
Thought Crash said he was gonna lead the league in rebounding?
didn’t duncan start as a rookie?
More on topic, I’m surprised at Jenning’s output. I was convinced by all the media that he was gonna be alright but not this good. Thought he was gonna be another of those ‘has a lot of potential’ guys. Never thought i’d want to watch a bucks game, but now just might have to.
Sanssasin your right, Duncan played as a rookie but didnt start, Malone and Garnett were the forwards and Shaq at centre
@Mark- You’re right, Grant Hill was a rookie All-Star in 94. He also drinks Sprite.
@Sanssasin- Duncan didn’t play in the All-Star game until the 99-00 season.
Chris Kaman?? second best centre in the west? def best white centre in the west. lol. gettem caveman.
@3 Right on. No one can disagree. When talking about pg’s he’s up there as top 5 on any given day in the league. D.Collison is suprising me of late. I also have to put in Jamal Crawford. I knew he would help the Hawks but didn’t know it would turn out that well. I also second Maynor. Ursa Ilyasova he’s better than Gallinari by far or maybe it’s just BJ. Kidding. The kid’s talented. Will Bynum well to the masses not me.
The Kings team as a whole.
to ejones. 2nd in most statistical catagories on a sub-par aka shit team in the east doesnt equal crazy. whats crazy is that your hyping up Dauntay Jones. just saying….
@Mark, you’re right about Duncan in the ASG as a rook.
Chris Duhon I knew he was bad. But jeez louise. He’s really terrible. He doesn’t look at the basket. He poses no threat at all on the basketball court. He’s shameful to watch. Can someone produce a higlight or downlight reel of this kid. Starting in one of the mecca’s of guards. Atrocious. Thoughts please.
SJ you better check again my friend!? His first START was 2000 but he played in the one previous
[www.basketball-reference.com]
chase budinger from houston rockets… that white boi can ball…
dont forget Carl Landry. He’s playing pretty well too. 15.1 PPG shooting 55% from the field in less than 25 minutes per game.
Ariza’s numbers are misleading. He’s playing much more minutes and taking much more shots than before.
BBBIIIGGG BBYYNNUUUUMMMM!!!!
Bynums biggest problem has been staying healthy so there isnt too much of a surprise with whats he doing.. plus hes silly young so him showing all those glimpses the past 2 season were much more than fluke games..
But biggest surprise is how he is getting his in the midst of all the tallent we have.. KB, Gasol, Odom, Artest.. even with Gasol back Bynum hasnt missed much of a step..
I hate to say (cuz i aint hatin) but Ariza is on jack mode out there.. with all his shots and 3ATT he should be droppin 20+ a night..
Jennings?? Young Money?? Yeah thats an AllStar right there..
The 5 most surprising “sentences” to appear in a “professional” publication:
1. “Every year, some people just come out of the nowhere and have a monster season.”
2. “If anyone thought Milwaukee would be over .500 at this point is probably lying.”
3. “His production in all areas have skyrocketed from ’08-09 and if he keeps this up, then maybe he can start to be mentioned with some of the other great Lakers’ centers some day.”
4. “Prior to the season, a lot of media, fans and probably NBA teams probably wrote Nash and the Suns off.”
5. “By Gerald Narciso”
You’re a writer…grammar is part of your job. Have some pride in your work and do a little proofreading.
isn’t the last rookie to be mvp also someone who was a rookie for the bucks? (alcindor)
“Bynum has easily been the best center in the Western Conference so far, averaging 19.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and shooting 57 percent from the field.”
I don’t know about “easily”. Kaaman is averaging 21 pts,9 rbs, 2 assists, and 1.6 blocks (averaged for 14 games vs Bynum’s averages over 11).
If Kaaman keeps ballin at this rate and doesn’t make the all star team its a damn shame….
Kaman is playing better than anybody expected this year.
Jason Thompson for the Kings, Channing Frye, Ty Lawson
this list sucks.
brandon jennings is ok. however, truth be told, im NOT sold just yet. tyreke evans still looks like a better player. someone please compare their stats.
andrew bynum is still more hype and potential than production. he will be an allstar by default. and i actually think, yao will STILL get more votes without playing a game! we all know that already.
trevor ariza sucks. he’s a role player. nothing more. and if you expect more from him, then shame on you. he cant shoot and he cant dribble. thats why LA let his punk ass walk.
Steve Nash is washed up. and phoenix has NO bench. stevie is gonna burn out again. i dont expect him to make the allstar team this year again either. if he missed it last year in phoenix of all places, how can he make it this year? tony parker, chris paul, brandon roy, deron williams, chauncey billups etc — and thats just POINT GUARDS. not two guards. Nash is washed up and phoenix should look to trade him while he still has some value. maybe to GS for monta ellis!
joakim noah. really? over al horford?!!?
last rookie to play in a all star game was yao ming.
never mind that was his second year, right?
I checked basketbalreference.com and it says Tim Duncan played as a rookie, but I dont know if he was a starter or reserve.
@Heckler O.O stare
HATERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR. LOL
@heckler
Fuck stats. I dont even have to look them up to compare. Jennings is leading a team with arguably a less talented roster than Sacramento to an 8-3 record. Jennings is a true point and playing like a point should. Evans is good but not the impact player that Jennings is as of right now.
chris douglas-roberts
chase budinger
amir johnson
jason thompson
Great list, although I feel Ariza is increasingly overrated; his FG% is abysmal. Tyreke Evans has been solid. Bargnani has impressed in Toronto. Hickson has really been a revelation in Cleveland. I’m impressed with Marc Gasol as well.
Jennings – 25.3 ppg Evans – 18.2 ppg
FG% – .479 / .436
FT% – .772 / .75
Rbd – 4.4 / 4.6
Assts – 5.5 / 4.8
Stls – 1 / 1.5
Blks – .2 / .5
*sigh* I too am a Jennings hater, yet I cannot deny he is the better baller at this point. And good for him. He took a very circuitous route and that should be applauded (take that STERN!) but, I think Evans has a much higher ceiling in terms of athleticism, talent, and being an overall gamer. And he’s in Sac, so love for the hometown heroes. Can’t wait to see who the stats favor at the end of the season….
Peace,
Forgot – Jennings 3.36 TO/game to Evans 2.8, so Evans has better handles for a 2 guard playing pt….I gotta get what little points I can for ‘Reke…..
Still though, very comparable, really…..
Evans hasn’t played the point all season, but for all of 5 seconds; Evans isn’t close to Jennings, skill wise or basketball IQ. He is a physical beast though
Bynum is no surprise, Kamen thats a surprise
Thanks for the basketball post mate!
Chris Kaman and Marc ‘dont call me Pau’ Gasol!
Chris Douglas Roberts, Jason Williams, Baron Davis, Wil Bynum, Peja
Duncan i believe was 2nd in MVP voting his rookie year
Kamam deserves to be in this list.
@Sacto J
You forgot a few categories:
Wins & Loses
3pt FG%
Career High: LOL for a PG (Kidding)
I’m a Ty Evans though & I love watching the Kings learning themsleves. The Future looks promisnig. GO KINGS
Cavs J.J. Hickson has been giving Cleveland reason to smile;
thanks to LeBron working with him in the off season
The Last Rook to Play/Start in the All-Star Game was Yao Ming.
Same Time Tomorrow, Knuckleheads..