The 5 NBA Rivalries I’d Like To See

There’s nothing like a good rivalry to spice things up: Shaq versus Kobe, Chris Paul versus Deron Williams, LeBron versus DeShawn (sort of). Watching Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul become nemesis’s this week made me think of other pairs who should be rivals. Here are five rivalries that I’d like to see start this year or in the immediate future.
1. Stephen Curry vs. Kevin Martin: A couple of nights ago, we saw Kevin Martin go off for 48 points. Everybody who watched college basketball for the past few seasons knows that Stephen Curry can fill it up as well. Being that both of these guards play in Northern California and are both skinny scoring guards, this could be a good rivalry. Of course any good rivalry has to be between two winning teams, so this one might be one to look out for in two years.
2. Brandon Jennings vs. Derrick Rose: The Milwaukee Bucks rookie has been a hot topic this week as he is showing everybody that he can score the ball at will. He is a lightning-quick guard, that’s got every move in the book. Rose, the reigning Rookie of the Year, is looked at as a future superstar. If Jennings keeps it up and makes Milwaukee a winner, than the Rose versus Jennings matchup could be one of the most exciting matchups in the league.
3. Andrew Bynum vs. Dwight Howard: Averaging 20.8 points and 9 rebounds per contest, Bynum has really stepped it up this season. If he continues to post these All-Star numbers, than we can say with a straight face that Dwight versus Andrew is real rivalry. Of course, Bynum’s athleticism is not even close to on par with Howard’s. But Bynum has more post moves and at 22 years old, still has a lot of room for improvement. If these centers meet again in the Finals, than we could have the first real big man rivalry since Yao and Shaq.
4. Brandon Roy vs. Carmelo Anthony: Brandon Roy is on the cusp of being a superstar and every superstar needs a rival. Although they technically don’t play the same position, Carmelo Anthony could be that suitor. They both play in the Northwest Division and their teams are expected to finish the year with similar records. I fully expect this matchup to get really heated, especially when playoff positioning and the actual playoffs come around.
5. Danilo Gallinari vs. Andrea Bargnani: This is just perfect. Both guys are from Italy, they play in the Atlantic Division, they’re nearly the same height (Gallinari is 6-10, Bargnani is 7-0), and they both play of the perimeter. While they are probably good friends and supportive of each other now, if there comes a time when both teams are good, expect that little Italian bond to get a little testy.
Who else would make a good rivalry?
Curry vs Martin
Yea not so much but i see where you were going with that one.
Jennings vs Rose
I absolutly am looking forward to this match up for years to come, i think they will bring out the best in one an other.
3. BYNUM is ass
4.Roy vs Melo
I like that match up to good scorers and both of them are underatted of the defensive side of the ball.
Danilo Gallinari vs. Andrea Bargnani
Yea, they might put 50 on each other every game if they match up.. Can you say absolutly no D.
I want to take credit for the Rose vs Jennings one. I know yall got that from me.
What the f@ck dime, wheres the Shelton Williams vs Marvin Williams?
Or jj reddick vs himself, or eddie house vs Anothy Carter?
Glen Davis vs Chicken Wings.
Eddie Curry vs His limo driver
Glen Davis Vs. the 99cent menu
Brandon Wright vs Courtney Paris
big baby vs. his best friend
monta ellis vs. stephen curry
Tim Duncan vs Kevin Garnett or Shaq in the Finals!
LMAO @ AdvancedMind
“than” is not “then”
Shaq vs The scale!
Ain’t no doubt y’all cats that I be wantin a rivalry between Beyonce and Halle Berry if y’all know what a brutha means.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
Monta Ellis and his moped vs the ground
Reggie Evans vs Kaman’s nuts
@ tyrone
Holy santa claus shit your a RETARD, but its EFFIN hilarious.
Bron VS Wade please.
Also: Tyrone is amazing.
I forgot to add Mark Madison Vs the Bench!
There’s a lot of promising young point guards in the east. I’d like to see some gritty, 80s-style battles develop.
How bout this
Kobe v. Durant
and for years to come when KB is gone
LeBron v. Durant
Sasha Vujacic vs the Zen Master!
lebron vs. his tear ducts
Bynum vs Dwight?
Lets talk about that when Bynum manages to not bust his knee up in January. Guy can’t even get to the playoffs in one piece, ain’t no way he’s going to be having anything close to a rivalry with Dwight under those circumstances.
I think the biggest rivalry in the NBA right now is Don Nelson vs every player on GS. Could the guy fuck up a group of people worse? By extension, Don Nelson vs Fantasy Team Owners has to be included.
How about Vince vs the injury list. (Although to be a proper rivalry it shouldn’t be so one sided)
Tyrone vs MY DICK
chris dudley vs jared dudley?
robin v brook?
blake v tyler?
bibby v kermit the frog?
deke v the cookie monster?
@ Control..
Whos ur Center on ur team?? Cuz if his name isnt Howard, Yao or Shaq then dont speak on it.. cuz its HATE my friend lol..
Kid has been dropping silly numbers CONSISTENTLY since the preseason.. but all i hear out of u as soon as his name pops up is WOMP WOMP WOMP.. Funny how some people still try to say he busted his own knees up.. KG busted his own knee up… CWebb busted his own knee up.. Having 2 of ur teammates injure u aint got shit to do with u..
DRose and Rondo.. mainly because i want to see Rose murder that piece of Celtic shit SOME MORE..
bynum vs oden
Andrea Bargnani vs. Dirk Nowitzki
Sheldon Williams vs. Anthony Parker
Rasheed Wallace vs. Ron Artest
Derrick Rose vs. Spelling Bee
Stephen Curry vs. Puberty
Monta Ellis vs. Traffic Signs
LeBron James vs. Sportsmanship
Gerald, you dont need the extra ‘s’ in nemesis in the opening paragraph! Just the apostrophe.
Secondly, none of these rivalries listed really excite me, to be honest. The only one I can see play out is possible Bynum v Howard if they match up in the finals again, but this time Bynum needs to show up for this to be called a rivalry.
Ricky Davis vs Good Shot Selection
JR Smith vs Everybody on the Court after he makes 3 shots in a row
Kwame Brown vs Catching the Basketball
Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson – New Squads, both trying to prove something both claiming they are the better.
LeBron and Ron Artest – Artest throws out that to him Jay-Z is really garbage and really some cat he knew in the hood was the best rapper alive, and King James has to come to his boys defense on the court with a wild shooting night, I mean dunking night lol.
Allen Iverson and Ray Allen – Bring it back UConn and G-Town. Ray makes a reference that A.I. needs to play his roll and Allen comes back with I’ll play my roll on you then and you try to stop me.
Dwayne Wade and Kobe – Wade somehow gets caught in an interview saying him and Shaq would have won more rings that Kobe and Shaq if he had Shaq during his prime with that LA squad. Kobe takes offense and thus it starts.
Hibbert vs. Oden – Both step it up and Hibbert says really he was the best center when they both were in college. Meanwhile Oden says I was a better center than you with injuries. Fight!
Oh yea and Joey Crawford vs. a replacement ref. Asking him does he want to fight!
LakeShow84
Damn, sorry I am “WOMPING” up on someone you have such an obviously intimate connection with. Facts are facts, the kid ain’t shown up for a play off series in his life. Last year, your boys won the championship DESPITE Bynum being there. Sure the guy was great in the PRESEASON and the FIRST WEEK, but hit me up in Feb if he’s still on the court. I ain’t saying the reasons he gets hurt are his fault, it’s a tragic twist of fate no doubt, but it’s a consistent one.
LakeShow84
BTW, my team’s center is BEASTNANI. Obviously a much better center, because he has nick names like “BEASTNANI”, “ILL Mago”, “Italian Stallion” and “Buttercup”. What are Bynum’s nicknames? Andrew “BrokeKnee” Bynum and Andrew “Make it Rain in the club!” Bynum?
I’m sure any SCIENTIST would agree that the method in which I have determined which center is better is correct and indisputable.
Lol i like GEE’s rivalries..
Oh ur womping all right Control lol.. But i agree with you.. We’ll see how hes playing in April-May.. But i dont see him slowing down much.. Even with Gasol back the kid will get more Off. rebounds and have more space to operate, lovin the left hand hook he got now.. Kid plays big and 80% of the C’s today dont even know what that means..
“Kwame Brown vs Catching the Basketball” < Classic lol
@ Control..
U shouldnt have listed the buttercup name.. thats just not gangster lol
Ummmmmm shit all i ever call Bynum is kid lol if he makes into May the announcer will knight him and give him his due im sure..
Shit if Vujacic can get one for a good half of a season then Bynum should get one too..
The Machine.. Hmph..
anyone hear that man is dating Sharapova?? i wont offer my blessing until i seem him hit two 3’s in a game again.. and not make that 11 year old face..
4 in a row!
LakeShow84
Sasha gave HIMSELF that nickname. That shit don’t count. You have to EARN a nickname, either from doing something stupid as fuck or doing something great enough that others notice and are like “damn, that kid is now known as Liberman”.
The Buttercup was actually a joke, they should actually call him “Rocco Siffredi” because of the way he’s being driving to the hole lately…
Also, I don’t think it’s throwing undue hate on a guy who hasn’t made his mark when you try to compare him to a guy who might be the best center in the game right now. He’s gotta EARN that first, and he ain’t done it yet. Not saying he MIGHT not in the future, just hasn’t yet.
@ Control
Laker announcers gave him that nickname.. he didnt give it to himself.. could u imagine him tellin that shit to Kobe or Phil??
They would laugh in his face and Phil would cut his PT off top lol
And as far as staying healthy sure i agree with you but the kid has put up #’s on every good center in the league.. And i mean everyone.. Hes dropped on All Stars (Yao, Amare, Duncan) and wannabes (Kaman, Bogut, etc) HEALTH is the main issue not skils..
Mutombo vs his name
i hate tyrone so much but LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
old school:
shaq vs. ostertag
tyrone hill vs. charles oakley
benoit benjamin vs. joe barry carroll
latrell sprewell vs. pj carlesimo
jeff van gundy vs. alonzo mourning
andrew bynum is blowing greg oden out of the water
im a blazers fan so i want to see oden win that matchup but i realize bynum has had more time to develop and at the very least greg has shown signs…
Drew vs. Howard?
I can hear Shaq’s head steaming in envy..
He has yet to dunk on drew back, and now Howard takes his place in the limelight… Yet again…
Ain’t nothing gonna be bigger than…
Donaghy vs Stern!
you forgot one of the longest rivalries that currently exist in the NBA: Jerry Sloan vs. Taking time outs when the other team is on a run
Beastnani? What? Why? because beast begins with a B? and then you put the end of his name after? That must have name must have taken about half a second to come up with. it doesnt even 1/2 rhyme. How about Andrew Beastnum, or Kobe Beastant?
Beast fucking nani.
What a fucking terrible nickname.
I’d stick to buttercup
Or Beastercup.
i have more post moves than howard.