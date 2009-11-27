In between you 4:00 AM rendez-vous at Best Buy and you turkey sandwich for lunch (made, of course, from Thanksgiving leftovers), take a second to check out Complex’s list of the 50 Best NBA Slam Dunks. This collection of humiliating, in-your-face jams leaves no one safe from posterization and will be a nice supplement for you as you sit on the couch in your sweatpants all day.

Click HERE to start with No. 50 and work you way down. But if you want jump to the Top 10, you can do that as well.

Which one is your personal favorite?