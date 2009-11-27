In between you 4:00 AM rendez-vous at Best Buy and you turkey sandwich for lunch (made, of course, from Thanksgiving leftovers), take a second to check out Complex’s list of the 50 Best NBA Slam Dunks. This collection of humiliating, in-your-face jams leaves no one safe from posterization and will be a nice supplement for you as you sit on the couch in your sweatpants all day.
Click HERE to start with No. 50 and work you way down. But if you want jump to the Top 10, you can do that as well.
Which one is your personal favorite?
John Starks’
From bagging groceries at the Safeway to teabagging Horace Grant and the Bulls… (well, not an official teabagging but close enough.)
Jordan over Ewing at #10?!!? not sure I agree with that! Gotta be #2 at least!
some dunks are just laughable. how in the world is this d-rose dunk on that list? that dunk probably happens every month in the nba. barbosa wasn’t really contesting it.
great…just as i wanted to finish my work at the office you post this. now i have to watch all 50 dunks (and stay longer at the office on friday afternoon)….it is just so much more fun than my stupid job. i love this game and i don’t like my job. peace have a nice weekend all of you
Vince was better when he had hair. Still the sickest dunk of all-time though.
Kobe introducing D12 to his nutsack was pretty nice too though.
Some of these dunks were weak. Where’s Kobe’s baseline reverse against sprewell?
[www.youtube.com]
why best dunk of all time has to be against (over) a french player? :'( … (even if fred weiss is the worst donkey ever)
The top 10 is decent, but I have no idea how some of these made the list.
I think as a general rule, a top dunk list should lose all credibility once Kwame Brown makes an appearance
i could watch that carter dunk all day. not just the dunk, but the look of shame on freddys face when he noticed what happends, the way he walks of with his head hung. he didnt get dunked on, he barely even got in vinces way, just this timid little 7’2 frenchman cowering below his ballbag. even the french commentators are pissing themselves laughing at him.
How is arguably (scratch that, not even arguably, the Greates Dunker) in the history of the league only have one dunk on the list…
Kwame, really?
How does Vince on Mourning, Vince on Duncan, Vince on Mutumbo, and Vince on Mullin not make the list.
Outrageous
jeah, vince on mourning should be #1
some are cool, but where is Kobe BAPTIZING BEN WALLACE IN THE 97 PRE SEASON
This list is worthless if Vince is only on here one time, even if he is No.1
And those “Complex Says” were more forced than Kobe on a Hotel clerk in Colorado.
No B. Diddy on Jermaine O’Neal or KG?????
It’s not the 50 best nba dunks, it’s the 50 best “only videos I can find on youtube” nba dunks.
def shoulda been more VC dunks
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
oh and tmacs original off the backboard at the ASG was better?
here’s a couple more that came to mind aswell
lebron over kg – consideration?
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
oh how could i forget this one, animal!
dwight’s alley
[www.youtube.com]
Some are spot on, some are just not right. Meh list, to say the list.
Ir was the Complex “Top 50 best dunks if you like to be a pretentious hipster and act like you collect shoes list.”
