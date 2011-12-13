People always say one of the main reasons NBA players are so marketable is because they don’t wear anything on their head during a game. Football and hockey have helmets. Baseball has fitteds. But basketball? Other than perhaps a headband, fans have an unobstructed view at each player’s grill. And from mullets to corn rows to jheri curls, the Association has seen just about every ‘do possible. As you can imagine, it would be difficult to come up with a list of the 50 ugliest haircuts in NBA history, but our friends over at Complex have done just that.
Interested to see where your favorites were ranked? Click on through to find out.
What’s your favorite?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
no nenad krstiÄ‡?
haven’t checked yet, but off the top, michael cage has gotta be on there.
blocked complex media on chrome and i was wtf, where is text/pictures. moved to firefox and now its fine :D some ugly heads in that list.
the reggie theus haircut is the same as cheryl miller’s hair when she was in highschool and college. xD after reading the coming to america reference i lol’d. xD
more like ’50 Most Outstanding Haircuts’
Chris bosh alien haircut, Euro players with cornrows.