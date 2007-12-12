The Abuser, the Stick-Up Kid and America

Over on BounceMag.com, our man Sean Couch posted a piece on the latest Jamaal Tinsley incident and how it relates to much, much bigger problems in society.
I agree that the “glorifying of violence” is a big problem in American society. However, I think the bigger problem is the jealousy that black people have of rich, successful black people. Here’s an excellent article that every black person should read:
The Black KKK is going to be our downfall. We have to stop blaming white people, and society, in general. We have to start taking care of business in our homes. Beat your fucking kids if you have to. Use prophylactics if you can’t afford to have kids. Take care of your family. And, don’t be jealous of other black people that are willing to work hard. Stop blaming others for your situation, and start looking within.
Bobby B–
Bringing up problems ain’t worth shit without a solution. What is your solution to the so called black kkk?
@ Myrie in NY:
If you read my entire post, I said the solution starts in the home. Start taking care of business at home. Discipline your kids, and I’m not talking about giving them a time out, or sending them to their room. Beat their ass when they get out of line! And, it has to start at an early age. If you wait until they’re starting school to show them real discipline, it’s too late.
Teach your kids the value of hard work, and a good education. Stop spoiling your kids. If they want nice shoes and nice clothes, they have to earn it. If they want a nice chain or a nice car, they have to earn it. Start teaching them the value of money at an early age; give them a small allowance (for doing chores around the house, etc) and teach them how to save. When they’re older, and they want to make more money, tell them to get a part-time job.
Stop trying to keep up with the Joneses. If your neighbor has a nice car, don’t let your kids hear you say, “Why do they have a nice car?! How can they afford that car?!” Well, they probably earned it!
It all starts in the home! When kids hear shit like that, it gives them a sense of entitlement that’s ruining our society. “Chris has new shoes. Why can’t I have new shoes like that?” Then, the jealousy starts.
If you’re willing to work hard enough, there’s nothing you can’t afford to have. The problem is that kids aren’t willing to work hard. They want a quick and easy solution for all of life’s problems. Instead of getting a job so they can afford nice things, they’d rather rob a brother that has nice things and was willing to put in the hard work necessary to be able to afford a nice lifestyle.
Be a role model to your kids; don’t try to be their best friend. Don’t get married, unless you’re willing to put in the hard work necessary to keep a marriage intact. Don’t have kids if you can’t afford to raise them; using a condom to have sex is like taking a shower with a raincoat on, so get a vasectomy or a tubal ligation, or get on the fucking pill!
The bottom line is that it all starts in the home. If you’re not willing to put in the work necessary to raise fine human beings, then don’t have kids! If you can’t keep a marriage together, don’t get married! But, if you don’t realize that the problems of society (and their solutions) start in the home, and you’re looking at me for solutions to the Black KKK, then you’re already fucked.