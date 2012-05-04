The Air Jordan 11 Low That Releases Tomorrow

Once the calendar hits November, I put away all of my low tops for good. They get stacked up in the back of my closet, and aren’t touched until the temperature gets back up over 80. But now that May is here, it’s time to break them out again. While I Instagram’ed a picture of some older 11 lows that I broke out last week, Jordan Brand is hitting us with another crazy release this weekend: the 11 low white/varsity red.

Stores with a Jordan Brand account will be getting these to sell at the retail price of $140.

It’s hard to resist any pair of 11s, and these ones feature white ballistic mesh and a patent leather upper, all accented by a red translucent outsole and black inner lining. Chicago Bulls’ colors don’t hurt either.

Will you be getting these?

