The Air Jordan XX8 “Bright Crimson” & “Black/White/Red” Releasing This Weekend

Perhaps no sneaker release this year has been more talked about than the Air Jordan XX8 . This weekend, two more Air Jordan XX8 colorways are releasing: the “Bright Crimson” and the “Black/White/Red.” Both feature the traditional Chicago Bulls colors. The lightest Air Jordan to date, and also the most tested and technologically-advanced, the XX8 features an ultra-responsive and durable outsole, Zoom Air, unique Flight Plate technology and a carbon fiber heel.

Both pairs will retail for $250 and will be available at select Foot Locker and House of Hoops by Foot Locker stores this Saturday. Also starting at 8:00 a.m. EST this Saturday, April 27, they’ll be available online.

