The Air Jordan XX8 “Bright Crimson” & “Black/White/Red” Releasing This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.24.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Perhaps no sneaker release this year has been more talked about than the Air Jordan XX8. This weekend, two more Air Jordan XX8 colorways are releasing: the “Bright Crimson” and the “Black/White/Red.” Both feature the traditional Chicago Bulls colors. The lightest Air Jordan to date, and also the most tested and technologically-advanced, the XX8 features an ultra-responsive and durable outsole, Zoom Air, unique Flight Plate technology and a carbon fiber heel.

Both pairs will retail for $250 and will be available at select Foot Locker and House of Hoops by Foot Locker stores this Saturday. Also starting at 8:00 a.m. EST this Saturday, April 27, they’ll be available online.

Hit page 2 for a close look at the “Bright Crimson” colorway…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Jordan XX8Air Jordan XX8 "Black/White/Red"Air Jordan XX8 "Bright Crimson"JORDANJordan BrandStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP