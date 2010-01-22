Don’t you hate it when somebody clowns you, but what they’re saying is true?

Responding to one Dime reader (appropriately named Eugene) accusing the magazine of an “institutional bias” against LeBron James, another reader, control, pointed out: “I think the main people Dime jocks on undeserving is Rondo, Stephan (sic) Jackson back in the day, guys who have potential but don’t fulfill it (Beasley/Gerald Green) and AB has this weird and sick mancrush on Zach Randolph.”

And I don’t even have a comeback. Yeah, I can admit I’m a bigger fan of Z-Bo than just about anybody I know who isn’t related to him, but I have my reasons: When I was but a college kid, getting my little writing grind on, I began freelancing for Dime. After knocking out a few “What’s My Name?” profiles — Kevin Love, Mario Chalmers and Jon Brockman as high schoolers — I was assigned my first major feature, with Zach Randolph as the subject. Z-Bo was cooperative and open in the interviews, I wrote a good story, and the wheels were in motion to scoring my dream job. Ever since then, he’s always been cool and brings up that Dime #19 feature when I talk to him. Plus, I just like dude’s game.

So, fine, I’ll admit to a mancrush on Z-Bo. But he’s not the only one. Alert the Pause Police, because this could go down a bad path…

THE ALL-MANCRUSH TEAM

PG — Anybody from Seattle

Hometown allegiance never dies. Aaron Brooks is the best “pure” PG of the group, while Rodney Stuckey, Jason Terry and Nate Robinson fit into the “combo” mode. You could even throw Brandon Roy in there, as he is basically Portland’s lead guard. On their way to the League you’ve got Isaiah Thomas (Washington), Peyton Siva (Louisville) and Tony Wroten Jr. (Garfield H.S.). And finally, over the MLK holiday I watched my alma mater (Franklin H.S.) and found the next Seattle point guard to keep an eye on: Arell Hennings. He’s just a freshman, and he’s a good 5-7 and 140 pounds, but the kid has The Vision. He sees things. Plus his handle is nice, he’s got a little floater in the lane, and in the tradition of Franklin guards, he’s a pest on defense. If he gets a decent jumper, he’ll make some noise on the national level. You heard it here first.

SG — Tracy McGrady

I already loved T-Mac’s game from the Orlando days (who didn’t?), but like Zach, this was taken to another level after I got to meet and write a feature on him. Super-cool dude, welcomed us into his home, and we produced a solid piece for the cover of Dime #27. And I still love his game — when he’s healthy, of course. It was only recently that I backed off my claims that T-Mac isn’t that far off Kobe and D-Wade in the two-guard ranking, but only because the injuries became an undeniable problem. Count me among the group who wouldn’t have minded seeing Mac start the All-Star Game.

SF — Danny Granger

Also known as Danny Buckets, a.k.a. Senor Buckets. This is a very recent mancrush, developed last season when I adopted the Pacers as my team just as Granger was moving from “good player” to “star.” Confession: In the “Who’s Better?” series, I’ll sometimes end up defending a player who I don’t really believe is better than the other guy. But when I argued for Granger over Kevin Durant last season, I fully believed myself. Senor would drop buckets against a team of Avatars.

PF — Zach Randolph

After making the case that Z-Bo should be an All-Star for years, finally some other national media are catching on. But guess what? He’s ALWAYS played like this.

C — Tim Duncan

I thought I had the Duncan Mancrush title on lock until Dick Vitale beasted me out of it earlier this week during the Spurs/Jazz game. I got you, Dickie V. Check the newsstands soon, buddy.