Drake’s All-NBA “Thank Me Later” Team

While most hip-hop fans are heavily anticipating Thank Me Later, the debut studio album from Young Money’s Canadian superstar Drake, the expectations couldn’t be higher. With that in mind, I wanted to examine five players that have tremendous expectations for their big stage debut. And one day, GMs, coaches and fans will be thanking them too.
Blake Griffin, SCORE: 9.67
Legit Hype: 9
Talent: 10
Highest Potential: 10
A mix between Carlos Boozer and Charles Barkley
Blake Griffin is a coach’s dream, a talented kid with high basketball IQ who plays fearless, and has a drive to be great. With all that being said, we know that Griffin has put in the time and effort all season long rehabbing his knee injury, and I think that Blake will be great in his NBA debut.
John Wall, SCORE: 9.5
Legit Hype: 10
Talent: 9
Highest Potential: 9.5
A mix between Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose
People have been doing his dance all year long, and if he does end up going to Washington, expect to see a clip of President Obama doing it as well. I know that Wall is ready to make a splash in the NBA, and we will all be watching to see if he can indeed live up to, or exceed, the hype.
Ricky Rubio, SCORE: 8.33
Legit Hype: 8
Talent: 8
Highest Potential: 9
A mix between Jose Calderon and a taller Steve Nash
Although we won’t be seeing Rubio in an NBA uniform until the 2011-2012 season, constant comparison to great players and highlights keep us anticipating. The best part about Rubio’s game is that he seems to always find ways to win (this year winning the Euro Championship with Regal FC Barcelona).
Greg Oden, SCORE: 8.0
Legit Hype: 8
Talent: 7
Highest Potential: 9
A mix between David Robinson and Bill Russell
Although, Oden is the only player on this list that has actually physically played in the NBA, I still believe that we have yet to see the best of G.O. I honestly believe that he has all the tools to be a dominant post defender and a difference maker for Portland. I’m confident that if he can stay healthy, Blazers fans will be thanking him (and he will be thanking them for their patience).
Evan Turner, SCORE: 8.0
Legit Hype: 7
Talent: 8
Highest Potential: 9
A mix between Anthony Parker and Brandon Roy
I honestly don’t understand exactly why Evan Turner continues to fly under the radar. Maybe it’s because his game is all about efficiency and winning. Turner will do anything to help his team prevail, and as he continues to steadily improve, I trust he will make a great addition to any NBA team next year.
What do you think? What players should get the “Thank Me Later” tab?
Tiago Splitter and Fran VÃ¡zquez…? Maybe? Nah.
i already have that cd….
album is nice, nice line bout Nba is in the song thank me now
“I could relate to kids going straight to the league when they recognise that you got what it takes to succeed and thats around the time that your idols become your rivals you make friends with Mike but gotta AI him for your survival”
I love how Griffin is posting up some dude that’s half his size.
@quest??? u diggin the LP like i am? DRAKE didn’t disappoint
I think you’re confusing hip hop fans with pop fans. That album ain’t a hip hop album.
@ rey i like the cd, but I was expecting something better. Overall It was alright. In terms of a grade I would give it a B+
@Brown nah homie…not 2 make excuses 4 Drizzy but I think bcuz it was his 1st joint…the label had their hands in on how they wanted it 2 sound n stuff uknow…like tkae Eminem’s new album…while Em is great….I think that bcuz he’s got mad albums under his project is totally his and he probably has TOTAL control over his albums now…so we get the EM we all want n we get a water’d down mainstream Drizzy uknow…but thats my opinion and I honestly think Drake is destined for GREAT things and with all that pressure I believe he step up to the plate and hit a triple…needs a little more for a homerun!
brendan wright of the golden state warriors. Nellie said he was gonna be the starter and bustin ass in practice before he got injured so I’m expecting big things.
@quest??? I feel u…I feel u!
@ab_40 I think the warriors got mad talent that doesn’t play (ie Brendan Wright and Anthony Randolph)…wonder who they’re gonna take in the draft…? I would like to see DeMarcus Cousins with them or in Sacramento
Rey, you are way off man. Griff, Wall, Rubio i’m ok with.
But your comparison of Anthony Parker to Even Turner? WTF were you drinking/smoking when you type that ish?
Greg Oden = David Robinson and Bill Russell? Wow, I too believe Oden can be very good. Perhaps Dwight Howard good. But Robinson and Russell? check yo’self before you riggity reck yo self! lol
Drake = Hip hop? lol, you think people who like real hip hop actually like Drake? hahahahahahha, no seriously hahahahahah
Is anybody else not impressed by the Rubio clips?
Ricky Rubio is a mix between sebastian telfair and jason williams
i agree with everything post 12 said….drake is horrible imo
drake’s awful. I’ll only thank him later if he never raps again.
@UncheckedAggression – just remember that Jennings didn’t do much overseas last year either. It’s a different style of game. Rubio looked legit against us in the gold medal game a few years ago and has only gotten better. He is also (supposedly) a good defender. PGs don’t usually have highlight reels; they just set the pace and keep control of the rock. I think dude’s gonna be damn good if he ever comes over.
when hip hop was actually around drakes demo wouldve been easily found in the garbage cans of every record company the game is disgusting right now
as for john wall all i can say is i wish him the best the expectations are too high for him right now whatever teams get lance stephenson, paul george,xavier henry & darrington hobson will be very happy
Album isn’t good or bad it’s so so. Got a few good songs nothing great in there and alot of filler tracks
Ahhh.. whenever i hear people hyping up Drake an other pop star rappers i just want to slap em in the face with Reef the Lost Cauze’ new CD.
Same with untested players getting all time level comparisons. Blake might be nice, but Charles Barkley nice? Id say his comparison is more between Mike Beasley and Chris Bosh.
And Oden being a mix of Robinson and Russel??? WTF, Right now he’d be lucky to be a mix of Olowokandi and Kwame.
Last good Hip Hop album released;
Only built for…
Actually, if you don’t know how that sentence ends, you don’t deserve to know…
p.s (part II)
OB4CL2 sucked for the most part. A handful of good tracks, but mostly below average and boring.
The last great hip hop albums released were Fashawn – Boy Meets World and Marco Polo & Torae – Double Barrel.
If you want to listen to real music, you have to step the fuck away from the mainstream.
Man that is a great article. I think all of these players are going to be stars down the line. I cant wait to watch Blake kill the league next season. He is a Beast. I feel bad for Oden though, he still not cleared for contact drills. He could be great someday. Wall should be fun to watch, he is a better shooting Derrick Rose. I have mixed feeling on Turner cause I didn’t get to see him play but hopefully the hype is true. And Once Rubio learns to shoot he mite just make it in the league. I knew he was a good passer but that mix tape showed he has some mad ball handling skills too. And Drake is bomb. I just to hate his music but it grows on you. Dang Canadians you can help but to like em.
Worst. Teaser. Evar.