The All Pick Up Team – Best First Half Free Agent Pick Ups

Now I’d like to think I had a hand in some of you actually picking up the below players. With all the injuries, there have been some great fantasy pick ups so far this season. Here are the best of the best. Let me know how they worked out for you and if you think someone else deserves to be on this list.



Chris Duhon â€“ I actually drafted Duhon with the very last pick in our draft but he wasn’t drafted in a number of leagues. He has been nothing short of outstanding and when I say that, I mean he’s been a great third or fourth fantasy guard. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 8 assists, and almost 4 boards per game and has hit a big-time 89 threes so far this season.

Eric Gordon â€“ LOVE Eric Gordon’s game. I’ve been calling him Cuttino Mobley 2.0 all year because of his ability to score and shoot for a great percentage. There was solid period where it felt like Gordon went for 20 points on 8-12 shooting every night. He has a great future in this league if he can stay clear of Clipperitis.

Jeff Green â€“ I’ve said 10000 times this season, all Jeff Green needs to do is get to the line consistently and he’s a nasty fantasy player. Already he’s become a real third forward in the Josh Howard mold. 17 points, almost 7 boards, and a very surprising 73 threes. Green may or may not have been drafted, but again, he’s been picked up in a whole lot of leagues this year.

Nate Robinson â€“ Turns out that Nate’s more than just fun to watch but also a pretty legit fantasy option. He had one extremely rough period but other than that he’s been outstanding. He has 120 threes on the season.

Brook Lopez â€“ Again, possibly drafted, but also likely cut. Lopez is a real player and has elevated his game consistently this season from barely on the bench, to a second starter, and now maybe a future number 1 center. He has great percentages and good numbers all the way around. Nice pick up.

Paul Millsap â€“ Owners had some fun with this one didn’t they? Sure Millsap has tailed off, which is either based on exhaustion or a knee injury, but owners can’t complain. Millsap was a double-double machine for most of the first half and even when Boozer returns in the next few weeks, the big man has earned extra playing time. It would be a pretty big surprise to see Boozer back on the Jazz next season and Millsap is going to be a big time draft pick and dare we say it, a possible keeper, come next October.

Boris Diaw â€“ As soon as the trade was made that sent Diaw to Charlotte I screamed as loud as I could for people to pick up Diaw. I’m not always right, but on this one, I most definitely was. Over the last month of the season, Diaw is is doing everything. Playing almost 40 minutes a night, Diaw is scoring 15 points, grabbing 5 boards, dishing 5 assists, hitting one 1 three, and averaging over a steal per game.



Andrea Bargnani/Ramon Sessions/Rodney Stuckey â€“ These three have been owned, cut, and picked up more than any three players in the league. And finally they are good to go. Sessions is going to be nasty the rest of the way, Bargnani should be solid with JO out of the picture, and Stuckey, though he has a hard couple of weeks, is still a star in the making.

Russell Westbrook â€“ I was wrong about Westbrook. He put it together much earlier than expected. He should have a terrific second half, though beware, Westbrook’s minutes are much higher than they were to start the season and there could be a rookie wall in his future.

Kevin Love â€“ The Love factor looked bad for a long time this season but give the Wolves credit, they slowly worked the big man in and it looks like it has paid off. The last two weeks have been shown real double/double promise and with no Al Jefferson, the second half looks very bright for Love.

Raja Bell â€“ The last few weeks have been huge for Bell and I really believe he’ll have a nice second half as well. He’s exactly what Larry Brown likes in players and he’s hitting threes like we was doing in the Phoenix glory days.