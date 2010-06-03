The All-Time Squads: Celtics vs. Lakers

With the Celtics and Lakers facing each other for the 12th time in NBA Finals history, it is time to look back on the best players in each franchise’s history. We compiled the best team ever from each franchise, and pit them against each other in a mock NBA Finals.

CELTICS

PG – Bob Cousy

SG – John Havlicek

SF – Larry Bird

PF – Kevin McHale

C – Bill Russell

BENCH

Robert Parish

Paul Pierce

Sam Jones

Tom Heinsohn

Dennis Johnson

JoJo White

Dave Cowens

LAKERS

PG – Magic Johnson

SG – Kobe Bryant

SF – Jerry West

PF – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

C – Wilt Chamberlain

BENCH

Shaquille O’Neal

Elgin Baylor

James Worthy

George Mikan

Gail Goodrich

Jamaal Wilkes

Byron Scott

What do you think? Who wins?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.