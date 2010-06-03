The All-Time Squads: Celtics vs. Lakers

06.03.10 8 years ago 28 Comments

With the Celtics and Lakers facing each other for the 12th time in NBA Finals history, it is time to look back on the best players in each franchise’s history. We compiled the best team ever from each franchise, and pit them against each other in a mock NBA Finals.

CELTICS

PG – Bob Cousy
SG – John Havlicek
SF – Larry Bird
PF – Kevin McHale
C – Bill Russell

BENCH

Robert Parish
Paul Pierce
Sam Jones
Tom Heinsohn
Dennis Johnson
JoJo White
Dave Cowens

LAKERS

PG – Magic Johnson
SG – Kobe Bryant
SF – Jerry West
PF – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
C – Wilt Chamberlain

BENCH

Shaquille O’Neal
Elgin Baylor
James Worthy
George Mikan
Gail Goodrich
Jamaal Wilkes
Byron Scott

What do you think? Who wins?

TAGSBILL RUSSELLBOB COUSYBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagJERRY WESTJohn HavlicekKAREEM ABDUL-JABBARkevin mchaleKOBE BRYANTLarry BirdLOS ANGELES LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSONWILT CHAMBERLAIN

