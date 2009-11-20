The Allen Iverson To The Knicks Pipe Dream Could Be Over

Newsday is reporting that the Knicks have apparently decided not to offer Allen Iverson a contract. A source close to the Knicks told beat writer Alan Hahn that management had a lot of interest in the former All-Star but decided to pass. The Knicks’ record currently sits at 2-9 and are second to last in the Eastern Conference. With point guard Chris Duhon struggling, acquiring Iverson would not only fill a need but would bring back excitement to the Garden. We at the Dime office are strong advocates of A.I. being a Knick, so we are hoping the rumor isn’t true.
Source: Newsday
nice!that’s for you being a crybaby
im in favor of ai being a knick too.
but ai has no choice but to sign a one year deal… because it doesn’t look like any other team wants to take the chance on him…. plus if he does that.. this won’t spoil new york’s plans for 2010.. a jump in ticket sales.. a jump in roster talent… i dont see the what they have to lose as long as ai is willing to have a 1 year deal.
bummer… for everyone
i hope its true. i hope that AI finally understands that no one wants him. Some people don’t learn, until they’ve hit rock bottom.
Dime, I like AI too. I just really hope he gets an epiphany and is able to transition into the new stage of his career. No reason he couldn’t play until he’s 38. Sad to say but Earl Boykin will be a hotter commodity in 2010 than Iverson.
Pride comes before a downfall. That’s bible son!
AI could really help jumpstart that organization. He’s a solid performer and would fit their needs well at this time. A one-year deal would be a necessity for the Knicks, though, since they are dead set on acquiring some premium talent next year. The only reason I can see them not at least making an offer is so that Duhon doesn’t completely lose all confidence. And who knows, if AI was seriously on the table with the Knicks and they passed in their current situation, it might give Duhon the mental tools he needs in order to be where everyone had expected him to be… in other words, maybe he’ll see they have invested in him and have trust in him, which brings his game back.
The Pacers need to be on this shit, though. GET A.I. TODAY! Drop TJ F*** (not Ford).
Or AI could try his hand at Pro football… Any teams looking for a QB? Anybody seen the clips from when you used to play? He was a beast with the pigskin, too!
Ah man! Curse those dreams that i have in a pipe. This was a match made in heaven. So if the Knicks don’t sign him who the hell will??
im amazed that people still have so much love for him. Acting the way he has over the past 2 years…he deserves to not have a team.
2 years won’t erase what he’s done for the fans over the past 10 years…
It’s over – I have a ton of great AI memories, but it’s done and gone now. Time to move on.
Disclaimer: I hate both the Knicks and AI.
I think AI on the Knicks is amazing on paper. It’s like one of those episodes of Blind Date where both the people SEEM like absolute perfect matches for each other, and then the date happens and it’s absolute chaos. Before the end they are physically fighting, throwing shit at each other and it’s hilarious for anyone who is watching for the amusement and hoping they fail.
Get it done Dime! Make some calls and throw your ‘weight’ around. AI to the Knicks would be better than any reality show. One ultimate loser joining the ultimate group of losers, it would be like Spiderman joining the X-Men, except in a purely negative loser type of way.
This was bullshit from the start. I don’t know who that “source close to the Knicks was”, but he was clearly an idiot or a liar. The Knicks suck, but not bad enough to sign AI.
Why are the Knicks always in all the trade and free agent signing rumors?
@dz: I’m afraid they do suck bad enough to sign AI, sorry.
The curse of Patrick Ewing is haunting us bad!
I’m pretty surprised they pass, especially with their first rounder going to Utah. Guess they don’t care how high it is.
A playoff team may end up taking a chance on him before playoff rosters are set, but I’m not sure, given his recent issues.
Unless Donnie Walsh is saying it, I don’t believe this rumour. I can see all the other jackers on the Knicks getting pissed because their shots and numbers will go down if AI is signed.
not even the Knicks want him?
that says a lot about AI…
i dont get why the Knicks aren’t signing a bunch of random undrafted kids and seeing if any of them can stick. This season is wasted, may as well spend it trying to find some young talent.
They need to sell some tickets. But why do I get the funny feeling that the Knicks will mess up the free agent free for all next year.
Now he can hang in all the strip clubs he wants without being questioned ..And Ai was a fool to sign there anyway , that shows desperateness
“Desperateness” – lol
too bad AI dosent realize that he is getting old. Yes, he can still get it done on the court to some degree, but not like his prime….he seems like the old guy at the park who still thinks he is the same HS star from back in the day.
heard that orlando and miami may have an interest in him.
either team would be weird.
AI probably wants a multiple year deal so he can stick around for the free agent the knicks sign next season
A.I. needs to go to Miami. It always works with Wade Man He should start. Larry Brown’s comments made a lot of sense. He has at least 3 more yrs at his prime. It wasn’t his fault in Denver. He’s never been a pg in college. Melo still hasn’t figured it out. You had two amazing scoring talents w/ no vocal leadership. Chauncey had transformed himself from a scoring guard to a PG. Steve Blake & A.I. worked. The same way tony parkers inabilites to run a team are hidden. You have to build around or fit him in. Miami or Miluakee. Redd could to Tim Grover or Phoenix/Denver to rehab. He wont be back in form for a while. Might as well play Jordan Hill at the 1. LOL.
i told that this wasn’t going to happen yesterday
i told you this wasn’t going to happen yesterday but dime is still stuck up the knicks anus
so much for ur souce dime, it was like the source that said iverson was going to sign with the bobcars. I CANT BELIEVE THE FUCKING KNICKS! THIS WAS PERFECT FOR THEM! THEY SAID IT WOULD CUT INTO THE MINUTES OF THEIR YOUNG PLAYERS. THAT SHIT IS HILARIOUS, YOU KNOW WHOS CUTTING MINUTES THERE?!?! AL HARRINGTON, LARRY HUGHES, JARED JEFFRIES, NATE ROBINSON ETC. THE KNICKS ARE PATHETIC.
I would have thought that they needed instant offense, or just plain offense. Walsh must think that he won’t fit into the system. Either way they continue to take lumps until 2010.
A.I should slowly work his way into gay porn, atleast there he can focus on his personal shine properly.
WTF is up with Walsh and Dantoni..It’s a fucking joke he isn’t wearing NYC blue already.
It really makes no sence whatsoever, Why would you rather have Duhon throwing up bricks at a 20% clip vs. Iverson.
WoW!!! I hope Iverson drops 100 on the Knicks..SMH F*uck them…
Makes no sence whatsoever, Im so furious as a knicks fan.
A.I dominating the ball is the same ball they want these young knickers to play when LBJ comes to town.
It’s not inconcievable that A.I makes the Knicks go on a run too, anything’s possible with a streaky scorer.
Walsh is Nuts for not signing Iverson up ASAP..Seriously Crazy..
There still is hope ….one time Knicks…one time
Bold Prediction: GS trades Monta Ellis to who the hell cares ville’ for a solid center and draft pick. And then they sign AI
Or maybe they just sign him either way… Or the Clippers… Or… The raptors? Even tho i dont like bol, I just feel kinda bad for him. He’s getting treated like the 3rd Kardashian sister
The knicks need Spanish chocolate. Sergio rodriguez from sacto. Get rid of duhon. Until a real pg man’s that pos. Were done. Who isnt sold on b.Jennings yet. He’s better than lebron and the best rookie 2 grace the league in a while. He’s leading by far a great group of productive promineguards. Young kids take notice. I hate the knicks for that one. We could have had bj,a.I.,lebron & bosh Wow. I just remember we drafted mardy Collins. we should offer Shaun livingston. Terrible ownership. Will conroy could do a better job. Trade n.Robinson to l.a. for farmar. Go after something resembling a pg. Ny has some pretty good guards. Waiting on u.
Duhon for s.telfair
No one likes AI on their team. NO ONE. Deal with that Dime and keep your AI man love to yourself. NO ONE WANTS YOUR BITCH.
YOUNG X WILL CO SIGN ON THAT!
A.I. is a cancer on any team he plays on. He wants more play time yet his point dont show it. Just do like jordan and lay down and rest your neck!!!!!!!!!!
@QQ go ride a dick, bitch ass niga if you dont like it don’t fucking read it.
I hope he comes here, to orlando, so u can cry all day and i can see him play
AI is finished. he’s a selfish has been. if no one wants to sign u except for the grizz and u still don’t learn you r plain stupid. game over.
@ quest:
I don’t like it and I will STILL read it. Why? To annoy you.
That’s all.
Knicks are so stupid. They should pick-up AI.
They’ll regret if they don’t.
AI got’s heart, skills, everything the Knicks need.
All this talk of Knicks upgrading in 2010. That’s all they ever talk about… have they ever thought of the situation of what if none of these big name players decided to come to NY.
There is no reason for them to go there as they’re part of winning teams already. Garnett and Allen were successful in doing so as they were great players on losing teams. These high profile free agents of the 2010 summer have no reason to go to NY if they want to win a championship.
If NY don’t score any of these players in 2010, expect them to be at the bottom for the next few years. Shame for such a franchise that had such pride in the mid 90’s.
I’ve been a big fan of AI throughout his career but it’s a shame that if he comes back and doesn’t play well (which the media seem to be hoping), then they’ll all highlight that rather than highlighting all the positive things he’s brought to the league and the influence he’s had on kids that have it hard like he did with barely any money. It’s an inspirational story, which I think if he brought out a book like Rodman did it will be a bestseller.