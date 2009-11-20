The Allen Iverson To The Knicks Pipe Dream Could Be Over

#New York Knicks
11.20.09 9 years ago 48 Comments

Newsday is reporting that the Knicks have apparently decided not to offer Allen Iverson a contract. A source close to the Knicks told beat writer Alan Hahn that management had a lot of interest in the former All-Star but decided to pass. The Knicks’ record currently sits at 2-9 and are second to last in the Eastern Conference. With point guard Chris Duhon struggling, acquiring Iverson would not only fill a need but would bring back excitement to the Garden. We at the Dime office are strong advocates of A.I. being a Knick, so we are hoping the rumor isn’t true.

