Remember Carmelo Anthony’s Portrait? Another Artist Paints OKC’s Stars

In a recent interview with the New York Post,‘s wife,, talked about the couple’s luxurious Hell’s Kitchen apartment. Like any typical multi-millionaire’s pad, there are top of the line features like high ceilings and custom closets designed by The Container Store, but the one design element that stands out is a huge painting of Carmelo that hangs above their fireplace.

Jokes about being conceited can be directed at Anthony but let’s also send some of the jokes Kevin Durant‘s way as he also has a painting of himself in his house. And in all fairness towards Durant, his painting is classier.

Durant’s painting was created by Oklahoma City artist Ray Tennyson, who has also painted impressive portraits of other Thunder players like Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and James Harden. As Tennyson explains in an interview on his site, Durant liked it so much that he bought the painting and Westbrook is supposedly interested in purchasing the painting of himself as well.

