The Atlanta Hawks Tell You Where To Play

No matter how big an NBA superstar gets, he’ll always smile when thinking back upon his roots in the game.
Last night at the Garden, we got up with four guys on the Hawks about where they started playing ball and how their home courts affected their games today.
Check out how Al Horford, Mike Bibby, Flip Murray and Mario West came up in the game over at BallersNetwork.com
who the hell is mario west?
exactly. wth?
Mario West is that guy off Super Smash Brothers who wears a red hat and has a dirty moustache, did I mention he’s Piru.
He was a Georgia Tech energy player/defensive stopper that made the Hawks squad. Happy for the dude that he made the L.