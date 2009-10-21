The “Aussie Shaq” Lands In Minnesota

When Kevin Love went down with a hand injury this preseason, Minnesota’s frontcourt of Love and Al Jefferson was cut in half. That’s why it made complete sense for them to find a good, young and cheap replacement in the meantime. Enter Nathan Jawai.

While GM David Kahn says that the trade was discussed well before Love went down with an injury, he emphasized that Jawai is not a short-term fix, but rather a gamble for the future.

“I don’t want him thinking he’s here to replace Kevin because he’s not,” Kahn said. “That’d be a terrible burden on him. With Kevin out for however long he’s out, it makes it more salient. But it was not because of that.” “We’re trying to shore up our lack of size,” said Kurt Rambis, whose two 7-footers (Ryan Hollins and Oleksiy Pecherov) are mighty thin. “He is a big body. He has some athleticism. But he needs a lot of work. We’re going to look at him and see if we can improve his skills.”

In August, I wrote about how after arriving in the deal that brought Shawn Marion to Dallas, Mark Cuban hadn’t said a thing to 6-10, 275-pound forward/center Jawai – leading me to believe that his days with the Mavericks were numbered. While Cuban wouldn’t let Dirk Nowitzki or Jose Juan Barea play with their national teams this summer, Jawai was getting busy in his native Australia.

With only potential to improve – Jawai tallied 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers in 19 minutes over 6 games with the Raptors last year – it seems like a smart bet for the T-Wolves. And having to only give up a future second-round pick (in 2012 only if it is one of the draft’s final five picks), it’s well worth the risk.

