The Backcourt’s Not Big Enough For Chris Paul And Darren Collison

Since Chris Paul‘s return to the lineup, the Hornets are 2-2. In his absence they were 8-17. So why are there still people saying that they should trade CP3 in order to run with the cheaper model in rookie Darren Collison? I don’t know. Last night, the Hornets beat the Lakers and Paul finished with 15 points, four rebounds and 13 assists in 39 minutes, while Collison finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. Both guys added a steal and two turnovers, and both guys finished the game with a plus/minus of +14. So where to from here?
With thoughts on my mind, I hit up Sarah Tolcser from Hornets Hype to get her thoughts on the backcourt with CP3 returning, and whether or not someone (I’m not saying who) should be traded.
“The vibe I get from Jeff Bower is that they plan to trade neither,” says Tolcser. “They’d like to see CP3 and Marcus Thornton as the starting backcourt, shifting to a fast three-guard lineup as Collison comes off the bench to sometimes share the floor with them.
“My opinion is and has always been that you will never, ever get equal value back from a trade involving a top 5 player, which I believe Chris Paul is. And honestly, they have to be cautious. This is a front office that’s been burned repeatedly in the last few years by free agent signings. Which is why I believe they will wait to see Collison’s development. Let’s remember that he’s really only had two and a half good months. Chris Paul has been at a top level for four years. He’s a big draw, and he and Drew Brees are two of the best things going in New Orleans right now. I still believe he’s going nowhere.”
The sentiment around the office is that Collison has proven to be a starting point guard in this League. Just ask Cass. He’d trade just about anyone on the Sixers roster to have Collison run the point Game 1 of 82 next season in Philly. But Tolcser doesn’t see him going anywhere. At least for now.
“Collison… that’s tricky,” says Tolcser. “I think because of his rookie contract they have incentive to hold onto him. What I believe (this is the vibe I get) they will do is see what offers they can get for the roughly $21M in expiring contracts they have tied up in Morris Peterson and Peja Stojakovic. If they trade Collison, it will be to sweeten a big deal involving those expirings, closer to the trade deadline next year. They are targeting an Andre Iguodala/Rudy Gay type to pair with CP (just examples of young, athletic, rising small forward types around CP’s age, not saying they are looking at those specific guys). And I think Collison will be involved if no one’s biting on the expiring contracts or if it’s a big name. So, to sum up, they’ll take calls about Collison, but Chris Paul will remain off the table.”
What do you think? Should the Hornets trade Chris Paul? Should they trade Darren Collison? Or are they fine with both of them on the roster?
why is there even trade talk?
chris paul was hurt and missed 25 games. what if they trade darren collison and paul gets injured again next year?
what if they trade chris paul, get a bunch of 2014 future draft picks that amount to worthless foreigners and then its revealed that darren collison is just ok; not allstar worthy talent.
as of right now, i actually dont see why the hornets would even consider trading either.
so what that you have two (starting caliber) point guards? theres no nba law that says you have to trade one.
Keep ’em both for now. Not making the playoffs this year, so look to the future.
@Jah
Clearly they can’t trade them now, but at this clip, Collison should be a hot commodity this summer/around the NBA Draft. There are hardly any PGs in the Draft this year, so for teams in need of one, they should make a move.
It would make sense to get a young guy at the same level as Collison who plays a different position for him.
Collison’s stock will probably never be higher than it is. Next season he’ll see limited minutes, and right now his play as a starter is fresh in other GM’s minds.
Paul isn’t injury prone, he just had bad luck this year, usually he’s one of the more stable big names in the league.
They have Thornton, and really are lacking that SF mentioned in the article. Seems like it’d be a good time to go after that player using Collison as bait.
The hawks should trade Marvin Williams for Collision. We need a PG that can run our squad & Bibby is too turtlesque for ATL.
@ Heckler – Completely agree. Unless someone offers up something crazy in terms of a SF, don’t see why they’d want to trade either.
I really hope they don’t trade him for picks. I think that’s the wrong way to go. Of course those were MY thoughts above, not the front office’s… but I do read everything & see every interview with Bower, etc. And the impression I get is Paul is way off the table but Collison… might depend on what they are offered.
But if you look at the mistakes that office has made, both in the draft and free agency… well, I think the guy that another team offers has to be an established, young-ish swingman. That’s been the missing piece for about two years now.
I’d keep them both. I can see them playing together at times and being one hell of a backcourt. Plus Collison is a great insurance guard to have if CP ever gets injured again.
At some point in the future you can look at trading one of them but that day is coming anytime soon.
That day is not* coming anytime soon.
There shouldnt be any trade talk with either of those guys. I think with CP3 being hurt really gave the hornets a look at what they have to go ahead in the future. i bet no one expected thornton to turn out to be their more explosive scorer which opens up opportunities for west. thats dangerous. if they can get rid of Mo Pete and some other players for a SF and have peja come off the bench as a registered shooter with posey, then you got something. darren collison needs to stay and learn under Paul for at least 1 more season. Iguodala would be perfect
while Darren Stock is so High right now, I would Trade Him in a Package for a SF possibly Iguadala… they would have a nice starting line up and ppl who would work well together..
Trade Paul for Mo Willams and JJ Hickson.
Cash in on the hype, trade Collison for another starter while his value is still high.
Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway comprised Run TMC, why can’t we have a 2CP3 and rock the backcourt with both?
They should keep Chris Paul he’s one of if the not the best point guard this league has ever seen and Darren Collison stock is high right now so if they can get a player like Iggy why not go ahead and do it.
I also don’t think LA’s frontcourt has room for 3 7-footers sharing minutes for 2 positions. They have to get rid of Odom, Gasol, or Bynum so that when one gets hurt they have a severe drop-off in performance and don’t win quite so much.
And having Manu as a 6th man will never work out for San Antonio.
I will say the one thing I think Bower has done WRONG when using his 3-guard rotation is go small in front. Bower loves to go small with Songaila or Posey at the 4/5. But opposing players don’t even have to jump for rebounds. Last night he ran it with West and Okafor and it worked a lot better.
i think u should trade paul to get back a wing player who could be special or to get back a couple of players to make a better startin my reason why is u dont win a title with your point guard bein your best player…magic was 6 9 and play everywhere on the court he just dribbled the most on the squad…thomas and billups played on startin five that add a top 12player at each position which the hornets could do by tradin paul example trade paul for rashard lewis and martin gorat this way u keep your young backcourt okafor goes to the bench as a backup gortat starts to control the paint lewis gives u a younger peja to spread the floor posey goes to the 8th man where he belongs and the hornets would be a better team period
Trade CP to my Lakers for Bynum, Walton, Shannon Brown, draft picks and a pepsi.
I think they should trade Collison..
And what better place for a UCLA product than THE LakeShow??
id drop LO & Farmar anyday of the week for the youngster.. hes got moxy lol
trade him, hes gunna leave anyway, trade him for a young center ( bynum) or to the grizz 4 pics
Aron is right. Collison might be traded around draft time, packaged with a hefty contract. After John Wall, there’s a big drop off in PGs.
@Claw
2CP3 is an unbalanced equation..it’ll never work.
name 3 teams you can trade collison to that he would start and be a good fit.
Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks
Albuquerque Thunderbirds
The Indiana Pacers would be a perfect fit for Collinson. They play fast, he knows how to play under control and fast. Other than that, he could go back up Steve Nash in PHX til he retires. That would be nice.