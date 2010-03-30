The Backcourt’s Not Big Enough For Chris Paul And Darren Collison

Since Chris Paul‘s return to the lineup, the Hornets are 2-2. In his absence they were 8-17. So why are there still people saying that they should trade CP3 in order to run with the cheaper model in rookie Darren Collison? I don’t know. Last night, the Hornets beat the Lakers and Paul finished with 15 points, four rebounds and 13 assists in 39 minutes, while Collison finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. Both guys added a steal and two turnovers, and both guys finished the game with a plus/minus of +14. So where to from here?

With thoughts on my mind, I hit up Sarah Tolcser from Hornets Hype to get her thoughts on the backcourt with CP3 returning, and whether or not someone (I’m not saying who) should be traded.

“The vibe I get from Jeff Bower is that they plan to trade neither,” says Tolcser. “They’d like to see CP3 and Marcus Thornton as the starting backcourt, shifting to a fast three-guard lineup as Collison comes off the bench to sometimes share the floor with them.

“My opinion is and has always been that you will never, ever get equal value back from a trade involving a top 5 player, which I believe Chris Paul is. And honestly, they have to be cautious. This is a front office that’s been burned repeatedly in the last few years by free agent signings. Which is why I believe they will wait to see Collison’s development. Let’s remember that he’s really only had two and a half good months. Chris Paul has been at a top level for four years. He’s a big draw, and he and Drew Brees are two of the best things going in New Orleans right now. I still believe he’s going nowhere.”

The sentiment around the office is that Collison has proven to be a starting point guard in this League. Just ask Cass. He’d trade just about anyone on the Sixers roster to have Collison run the point Game 1 of 82 next season in Philly. But Tolcser doesn’t see him going anywhere. At least for now.

“Collison… that’s tricky,” says Tolcser. “I think because of his rookie contract they have incentive to hold onto him. What I believe (this is the vibe I get) they will do is see what offers they can get for the roughly $21M in expiring contracts they have tied up in Morris Peterson and Peja Stojakovic. If they trade Collison, it will be to sweeten a big deal involving those expirings, closer to the trade deadline next year. They are targeting an Andre Iguodala/Rudy Gay type to pair with CP (just examples of young, athletic, rising small forward types around CP’s age, not saying they are looking at those specific guys). And I think Collison will be involved if no one’s biting on the expiring contracts or if it’s a big name. So, to sum up, they’ll take calls about Collison, but Chris Paul will remain off the table.”

What do you think? Should the Hornets trade Chris Paul? Should they trade Darren Collison? Or are they fine with both of them on the roster?

