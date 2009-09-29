The Baron Davis/Mike Dunleavy Marriage Is Stable For Now

Unless your name is Monta Ellis, everybody comes to media day with a positive outlook. All the players and coaches say all the right things and deny any issues may lie beneath the surface. And that’s how it was yesterday between Baron Davis and Mike Dunleavy at the Clippers’ media day. Last year, the two had several mini falling outs – stemming on their disagreements on what offense to run. It was no secret Davis wanted Dunleavy out.
The duo are off to a good start so far this year. Dunleavy praised Davis, who came into camp slim and in tip-top shape.
“At times last season I thought â€” because of conditioning â€” that he got tired and settled for too many 3-point shots,” Dunleavy told reporters. “I’ve been in the gym with him and he’s worked all summer.”
The fact that they have been in contact all summer is definitely a good sign. But the season has not started yet and if the Clippers start to collect losses – which will probably happen given the strength of the Western Conference – then expect the marriage to fall back on the rocks. No doubt, the Clippers have a strong young core with Eric Gordon, Al Thornton, DeAndre Jordan and number one pick Blake Griffin. But at some point in the next year, Baron or Coach Dunleavy will probably have to part ways.
Will Baron and Coach Dunleavy make it through the season? Who will be the first one to go?
Dunleavy out, Silas in! Holla!!
First! yeah man what it is. i feel so special
are you kidding me? how did this other clown beat me…
It’s just a matter of time, it’ll show how Baron should be unleashed on a basketball court and do what he does best… CREATE! which is what dunleavy is missing out on…
can’t say the same for the Odom/Big Girl marriage
Watching the relationship between Baron and Dumbleavy is like riding a horse under the hot sun while holding a cracked test tube filled with nitro.
Dunleavy has to go… Get Avery Johnson in there..
comment 1 took the words right outta my mouth
Yall know Baron got that red on because he a blood.I didnt know until i went to his b ball camp and him and his friends wore red shit and g-unot shirts everyday.
@7
Avery Johnson?! B Diddy would rather keep Dunleavy. Johnson is gonna make Baron work hard, and that’s just something he isnt interested in. Granted I’m not at thier practices to find out how hard he works, but judging from his massive underachievement in relation to his potential, its plain to see. At least with Dunleavy the excuse remains – bad coach!