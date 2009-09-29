The Baron Davis/Mike Dunleavy Marriage Is Stable For Now

Unless your name is Monta Ellis, everybody comes to media day with a positive outlook. All the players and coaches say all the right things and deny any issues may lie beneath the surface. And that’s how it was yesterday between Baron Davis and Mike Dunleavy at the Clippers’ media day. Last year, the two had several mini falling outs – stemming on their disagreements on what offense to run. It was no secret Davis wanted Dunleavy out.

The duo are off to a good start so far this year. Dunleavy praised Davis, who came into camp slim and in tip-top shape.

“At times last season I thought â€” because of conditioning â€” that he got tired and settled for too many 3-point shots,” Dunleavy told reporters. “I’ve been in the gym with him and he’s worked all summer.”

The fact that they have been in contact all summer is definitely a good sign. But the season has not started yet and if the Clippers start to collect losses – which will probably happen given the strength of the Western Conference – then expect the marriage to fall back on the rocks. No doubt, the Clippers have a strong young core with Eric Gordon, Al Thornton, DeAndre Jordan and number one pick Blake Griffin. But at some point in the next year, Baron or Coach Dunleavy will probably have to part ways.

Will Baron and Coach Dunleavy make it through the season? Who will be the first one to go?

