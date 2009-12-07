The Best Allen Iverson Commercials

I have no problem admitting that I’m going to be giddy tonight when Allen Iverson is re-introduced to Sixers’ home crowd. Whether he only plays a few minutes and just tries to get his feet wet or if he goes off for 30 doesn’t really matter. The point is that A.I. is home.

To celebrate tonight’s homecoming, check out the best Allen Iverson commercials, compliments of our friends at Blaze of Love. To start it off? My favorite of all-time – the spot where A.I. “invents a new move.”

Runner up for me? His intro to the League and the classic Question shoe:

Check out the rest of A.I.’s top spots HERE

