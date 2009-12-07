I have no problem admitting that I’m going to be giddy tonight when Allen Iverson is re-introduced to Sixers’ home crowd. Whether he only plays a few minutes and just tries to get his feet wet or if he goes off for 30 doesn’t really matter. The point is that A.I. is home.
To celebrate tonight’s homecoming, check out the best Allen Iverson commercials, compliments of our friends at Blaze of Love. To start it off? My favorite of all-time – the spot where A.I. “invents a new move.”
Runner up for me? His intro to the League and the classic Question shoe:
The 2nd one is def better than the 1st one.
Congrats Cassidy I know I will be the same way when McGrady comes back whenever he gets on the floor.
Spot commercial was always cool.
i love it, this is an appetizer for the game tonight!!!!!!!!!
any bets on how many pts he ends up with? i say 15
He’ll drop 40 if he breaks out the Answer II’s. I loved those shoes.
I actually forgot where I got that move from…as soon as I saw that commercial I was outside practicing it and still use it to free my self up…thanks for the memories
looks like iguodala will break 40, not AI
5 words – Ty Lawson is a Killer
Wow Chauncey is a bigger killer…The verdict Allen can no longer stay with someone like Chauncey on defense but niether can Iggy, Thad Young and whoever else they tried.
Ya’ll trippin, the Jada and AI spot is the illest EVER!!!!!!!!!!
Yo, those kicks in the first commerical…I had a pair of those in 7th grade, LOVED em! Trying to get another pair, but don’t know, do they even make them anymore and if so, where can I get a pair?
The A6 commercial when he raps with Jadakiss. the beat go hard.
