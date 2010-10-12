The Best Basketball Jerseys From 3 Days At Austin City Limits

Yesterday, I got back after four days in Austin, Texas, for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. While I was devoid of NBA preseason games and trade chatter, I did still find a way to bring some basketball to the experience. After reading a hilarious New York Times article that was published a few weeks ago about the prevalence of hipsters wearing vintage NBA jerseys, I figured that I’d do take note of every jersey I saw all weekend. Enjoy!
Note: Big shout out to my boys Craig and Pedro for helping me spot all of these!
Day 1 (22)
Ed O’Bannon / No. 31 / New Jersey Nets / Blue
Dirk Nowitzki / No. 14 / German National Team / Black
Kobe Bryant / No. 8 / Los Angeles Lakers / Yellow
Lee Mayberry / No. 11 / Vancouver Grizzlies / Teal (authentic)
Kevin Garnett / No. 5 / Boston Celtics / White
Manu Ginobili / No. 20 / San Antonio Spurs / Black
Khalid Reeves / No. 3 / University of Arizona / Blue
Shaquille O’Neal / No. 34 / Minneapolis Lakers / Black (throwback)
Steve Nash / No. 13 / Phoenix Suns / Orange (PHX front)
Tyler Hansbrough / No. 50 / University of North Carolina / White
Rasheed Wallace / No. 36 / Detroit Pistons / Red
Brian Grant / No. 44 / Portland Trail Blazers / Black
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / Red (on a girl)
Kevin Durant / No. 5 / Montrose Christian School / Black
Tune Squad / White
Charles Barkley / No. 34 / Phoenix Suns / Purple
Shareef Abdur-Rahim / No. 3 / Atlanta Hawks / Lime Green (throwback)
Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Seattle Supersonics / White
Hakeem Olajuwon / No. 34 / Houston Rockets / Blue (spaceship)
Paul Pierce / No. 34 / Boston Celtics / Green (with gold letters)
Jordan Farmar / No. 1 / UCLA / Powder Blue
Tracy McGrady / No. 1 / Orlando Magic / White
Day 2 (30)
Jerry West / No. 44 / Los Angeles Lakers / Blue
Ben Wallace / No. 3 / Detroit Pistons / Blue
Wayne Turner / No. 5 / University of Kentucky / Blue
Chris Webber / No. 4 / Sacramento Kings / White
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / University of North Carolina / Grey
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / Red
Derrick Rose / No. 1 / Chicago Bulls / White
Jason Kidd / No. 5 / New Jersey Nets / Blue
Dwyane Wade / No. 9 / Team USA / White
Larry Bird / No. 33 / Boston Celtics / Green
LeBron James / No. 23 / Cleveland Cavaliers / White (thought all these were burned)
Dennis Rodman / No. 91 / Chicago Bulls / Red
Hakeem Olajuwon / No. 34 / Houston Rockets / Red
Glenn Robinson / No. 13 / Milwaukee Bucks / Purple
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Laney High School / White
Mike Miller / No. 33 / Memphis Grizzlies / Blue
Chris Bosh / No. 4 / Toronto Raptors / Red
Dominique Wilkins / No. 12 / Dream Team / Blue
Ray Allen / No. 20 / Boston Celtics / Green
Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Oklahoma City Thunder / Blue
Carmelo Anthony / No. 15 / Denver Nuggets / Dark Blue
Nick Van Exel / No. 37 / Golden State Warriors / Yellow
Derrick Rose / No. 1 / Chicago Bulls / White
Chauncey Billups / No. 1 / Denver Nuggets / Blue
No Name / No. 11 / University of Colorado / Black
Jason Terry / No. 31 / Dallas Mavericks / Green
Paul Pierce / No. 34 / Boston Celtics / Green
Bryant “Big Country” Reeves / No. 50 / Vancouver Grizzlies / Teal
Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Oklahoma City Thunder / White
Scottie Pippen / No. 33 / Chicago Bulls / Red
Day 3 (23)
No Name / No. 20 / University of Notre Dame / Navy Blue
Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Western Conference All-Star / Red
Steve Francis / No. 3 / Houston Rockets / Red
Chris Paul / No. 3 / New Orleans Hornets / Purple & Green (Mardis Gras)
Derrick Rose / No. 1 / Chicago Bulls / Red
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / White (child’s small on 6-footer)
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / University of North Carolina / Carolina Blue
Vernon Maxwell / No. 11 / Houston Rockets / Red
LeBron James / No. 6 / Miami Heat / Black
Stephen Curry / No. 30 / Davidson College / Red
Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / Red
Grant Hill / No. 33 / Detroit Pistons / Blue
Damion James / No. 5 University of Texas / Burnt Orange
Julius Erving / No. 6 / Philadelphia 76ers / White
Antawn Jamison / No. 33 / Dallas Mavericks / Blue
Hakeem Olajuwon / No. 34 / Houston Rockets / Blue (spaceship)
Steve Francis / No. 23 / University of Maryland / Red
Scottie Pippen / No. 33 / Chicago Bulls / Black
Steve Nash / No. 13 / Phoenix Suns / Purple
Steve Nash / No. 11 / Santa Clara University / Red
David Robinson / No. 50 / San Antonio Spurs / Black
Tracy McGrady / No. 1 / Houston Rockets / Red
Nate Robinson / No. 4 / New York Knicks / White
What’s your favorite one?
yea they did have alot of different jerseys out at acl i seen that dude with the ben wallace jerseys on everywhere i went
AP – You would be a genius and it would be sick if this was all off of memory. You could change it to:
I figured that I’d take a mental note of every jersey I saw all weekend. Enjoy!
That No. 20 Notre Dame jersey might have been LaPhonso Ellis
Big Country!!!!
I guess my 2000 Michigan State Reebok Practice Jersey autographed by the Flintstones was overlooked! Haha, awesome list, I saw a lot but I wish I could have caught Maryland Franchise jersey and Warriors Van Exel. Awesome list, maybe pics too next year?
Charles Barkleys Phoenix jersey sure would be nice…
Authentic Lee Mayberry is classic
I’m loving the Wayne Turner jersey. That was the last jersey I ever wore to a club (2002 ish) before dress codes started eliminting jerseys. Soon after I retired that jersey and I retired from the clubs.
Nash – Santa Clara is a new one. Respect the originality there. Jordan (on a girl) always a win…if she’s attractive.