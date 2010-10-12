The Best Basketball Jerseys From 3 Days At Austin City Limits

Yesterday, I got back after four days in Austin, Texas, for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. While I was devoid of NBA preseason games and trade chatter, I did still find a way to bring some basketball to the experience. After reading a hilarious New York Times article that was published a few weeks ago about the prevalence of hipsters wearing vintage NBA jerseys, I figured that I’d do take note of every jersey I saw all weekend. Enjoy!

Note: Big shout out to my boys Craig and Pedro for helping me spot all of these!

Day 1 (22)

Ed O’Bannon / No. 31 / New Jersey Nets / Blue

Dirk Nowitzki / No. 14 / German National Team / Black

Kobe Bryant / No. 8 / Los Angeles Lakers / Yellow

Lee Mayberry / No. 11 / Vancouver Grizzlies / Teal (authentic)

Kevin Garnett / No. 5 / Boston Celtics / White

Manu Ginobili / No. 20 / San Antonio Spurs / Black

Khalid Reeves / No. 3 / University of Arizona / Blue

Shaquille O’Neal / No. 34 / Minneapolis Lakers / Black (throwback)

Steve Nash / No. 13 / Phoenix Suns / Orange (PHX front)

Tyler Hansbrough / No. 50 / University of North Carolina / White

Rasheed Wallace / No. 36 / Detroit Pistons / Red

Brian Grant / No. 44 / Portland Trail Blazers / Black

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / Red (on a girl)

Kevin Durant / No. 5 / Montrose Christian School / Black

Tune Squad / White

Charles Barkley / No. 34 / Phoenix Suns / Purple

Shareef Abdur-Rahim / No. 3 / Atlanta Hawks / Lime Green (throwback)

Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Seattle Supersonics / White

Hakeem Olajuwon / No. 34 / Houston Rockets / Blue (spaceship)

Paul Pierce / No. 34 / Boston Celtics / Green (with gold letters)

Jordan Farmar / No. 1 / UCLA / Powder Blue

Tracy McGrady / No. 1 / Orlando Magic / White

Day 2 (30)

Jerry West / No. 44 / Los Angeles Lakers / Blue

Ben Wallace / No. 3 / Detroit Pistons / Blue

Wayne Turner / No. 5 / University of Kentucky / Blue

Chris Webber / No. 4 / Sacramento Kings / White

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / University of North Carolina / Grey

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / Red

Derrick Rose / No. 1 / Chicago Bulls / White

Jason Kidd / No. 5 / New Jersey Nets / Blue

Dwyane Wade / No. 9 / Team USA / White

Larry Bird / No. 33 / Boston Celtics / Green

LeBron James / No. 23 / Cleveland Cavaliers / White (thought all these were burned)

Dennis Rodman / No. 91 / Chicago Bulls / Red

Hakeem Olajuwon / No. 34 / Houston Rockets / Red

Glenn Robinson / No. 13 / Milwaukee Bucks / Purple

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Laney High School / White

Mike Miller / No. 33 / Memphis Grizzlies / Blue

Chris Bosh / No. 4 / Toronto Raptors / Red

Dominique Wilkins / No. 12 / Dream Team / Blue

Ray Allen / No. 20 / Boston Celtics / Green

Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Oklahoma City Thunder / Blue

Carmelo Anthony / No. 15 / Denver Nuggets / Dark Blue

Nick Van Exel / No. 37 / Golden State Warriors / Yellow

Derrick Rose / No. 1 / Chicago Bulls / White

Chauncey Billups / No. 1 / Denver Nuggets / Blue

No Name / No. 11 / University of Colorado / Black

Jason Terry / No. 31 / Dallas Mavericks / Green

Paul Pierce / No. 34 / Boston Celtics / Green

Bryant “Big Country” Reeves / No. 50 / Vancouver Grizzlies / Teal

Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Oklahoma City Thunder / White

Scottie Pippen / No. 33 / Chicago Bulls / Red

Day 3 (23)

No Name / No. 20 / University of Notre Dame / Navy Blue

Kevin Durant / No. 35 / Western Conference All-Star / Red

Steve Francis / No. 3 / Houston Rockets / Red

Chris Paul / No. 3 / New Orleans Hornets / Purple & Green (Mardis Gras)

Derrick Rose / No. 1 / Chicago Bulls / Red

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / White (child’s small on 6-footer)

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / University of North Carolina / Carolina Blue

Vernon Maxwell / No. 11 / Houston Rockets / Red

LeBron James / No. 6 / Miami Heat / Black

Stephen Curry / No. 30 / Davidson College / Red

Michael Jordan / No. 23 / Chicago Bulls / Red

Grant Hill / No. 33 / Detroit Pistons / Blue

Damion James / No. 5 University of Texas / Burnt Orange

Julius Erving / No. 6 / Philadelphia 76ers / White

Antawn Jamison / No. 33 / Dallas Mavericks / Blue

Hakeem Olajuwon / No. 34 / Houston Rockets / Blue (spaceship)

Steve Francis / No. 23 / University of Maryland / Red

Scottie Pippen / No. 33 / Chicago Bulls / Black

Steve Nash / No. 13 / Phoenix Suns / Purple

Steve Nash / No. 11 / Santa Clara University / Red

David Robinson / No. 50 / San Antonio Spurs / Black

Tracy McGrady / No. 1 / Houston Rockets / Red

Nate Robinson / No. 4 / New York Knicks / White

What’s your favorite one?

