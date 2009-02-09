The Best Clutch Player in the Game Today

If you look back through the Dimemag.com archives about five months ago, you’d see a whole lot of Carmelo hate in the comments section. The talk about him being overrated, out of shape and indifferent ran rampant. But since Chauncey has come to Denver, ‘Melo is now seen as the consensus best small forward in the West. And according to the folks at 82games.com, he is also one of the best, clutch performers in the game today.



In April 2006, 82games quantified clutch scoring based on “game winning shot opportunities,” which are defined as: “24 seconds or less left in the game, team with the ball is either tied or down by 1 to 2 points.”

In that original report, Anthony led the League in makes during that “clutch” time at a 64.7% rate from the floor.

Now, 82games is stretching that data sample from the 2005-06 season to the last five years – from the 2003-04 season to the 2008-09 year. Carmelo isn’t in the top spot in total makes. He’s fifth. But the combination of total makes and his astronomical percentage (48.1% FG) makes him a good choice as the best clutch performer during the last five regular seasons.

Here are some other names to consider based on these numbers: LeBron is leading the League in makes during this stretch with 17 (at 34% FG), surprisingly Vince Carter is second with 16 (31.4% FG), Ray Allen has 15 (38.5% FG), and Kobe has 14 (25% FG).

But this year, none of those guys are at the top of the list. This year alone, Danny Granger is at the head of the pack, hitting 5-7 “game winning shots,” Brandon Roy is 4-7, Roger Mason Jr. is 3-8, Kevin Durant is 3-8, and Raymond Felton is 3-8.

Would you say that Granger or Roy are better clutch performers than LeBron, Vince, Ray, Kobe, or ‘Melo?

Source: 82games.com