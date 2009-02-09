The Best Clutch Player in the Game Today

If you look back through the Dimemag.com archives about five months ago, you’d see a whole lot of Carmelo hate in the comments section. The talk about him being overrated, out of shape and indifferent ran rampant. But since Chauncey has come to Denver, ‘Melo is now seen as the consensus best small forward in the West. And according to the folks at 82games.com, he is also one of the best, clutch performers in the game today.
In April 2006, 82games quantified clutch scoring based on “game winning shot opportunities,” which are defined as: “24 seconds or less left in the game, team with the ball is either tied or down by 1 to 2 points.”
In that original report, Anthony led the League in makes during that “clutch” time at a 64.7% rate from the floor.
Now, 82games is stretching that data sample from the 2005-06 season to the last five years – from the 2003-04 season to the 2008-09 year. Carmelo isn’t in the top spot in total makes. He’s fifth. But the combination of total makes and his astronomical percentage (48.1% FG) makes him a good choice as the best clutch performer during the last five regular seasons.
Here are some other names to consider based on these numbers: LeBron is leading the League in makes during this stretch with 17 (at 34% FG), surprisingly Vince Carter is second with 16 (31.4% FG), Ray Allen has 15 (38.5% FG), and Kobe has 14 (25% FG).
But this year, none of those guys are at the top of the list. This year alone, Danny Granger is at the head of the pack, hitting 5-7 “game winning shots,” Brandon Roy is 4-7, Roger Mason Jr. is 3-8, Kevin Durant is 3-8, and Raymond Felton is 3-8.
Would you say that Granger or Roy are better clutch performers than LeBron, Vince, Ray, Kobe, or ‘Melo?
Source: 82games.com
Mehmet Okur
Kobe is the best hands down. If i wanted one shot to win any game, i would take kobe over anyone. then carmelo.
Id say Kobe and LeBron haven’t been in many last possession situations in games this season so far since they tend to win by a comfortable margin. Lots of Blazers games have been going down to the wire, so even though Roy has proven to be a clutch player, Id still take Kobe or LeBron over him
If you need a 2 kobe HANDS DOWN!! If you need a 3 gotta go with Ray Ray with kobe not far behind.
Kobe all day, but I’d take Wade, Melo, Pierce, Roy, Gil when healthy and Roger Mason been a giant killer this season
i remember how melo hit a lot of buzzerbeaters before the iverson trade and i’d take him today too
I’ve got to think D-Will should be mentioned as well.
Melo has consistently improved one or more areas of his game every year since stepping out for the Nugs – and his nailing the shot two years ago in TRIPLE overtime against Dallas with the paper towel hanging out of his nose after getting in bloodied!
Melo is the best.
Kobe of course, (like I would ever say anyone else) but seriously though, gotta go with Kobe big game or not
Roy is better than Vince.
Im surprised Joe Jeezy is not up there.
Melo has been clutch for a while now
I’m not a fan, but looking at this chart shows that Dirk’s reputation among Dime commenters does not reflect reality.
Also, Kobe’s FG% in those situations is really bad.
it’s obviously jason collins.
actually, i wouldn’t call deron clutch (he’s made game winners and daggers aplenty, be them in college, or things like three pointers to send the game to OT in denver, or coast to coast game winners against cleveland, or whatever), i’d just call him a pretty good one-on-one player who doesn’t get to play one on one.
memo is clutch though. he’s not up there with those other guys, but for what it is worth, he’s hit plenty of game winners / three point daggers in his career as a center.
I choose KObe no question bout it… The reason he shoots so poorly is because other coaches and teams constantly double team him in the clutch and most of the time he doesn’t pass out of it and takes terrible shots……If he was left alone in the clutch with his defender on an island like most of the other players….. he would be shooting at least 50 %
I always considered Dirk clutch..
Melo clutch too..
And of course the Mamba is the clutchest of all clutchers who try to be clutch..
Lol at Amar for that Jason Collins s#$t..
CLUTCH FIVE:
5. Joe Johnson
4. Chauncey Billups
3. Dwyane Wade
2. Paul Pierece
1. Kobe Bryant
sorry….but carmelo aint making the list. Not top 5 anyway.
BTW….
Jon Barry’s top 5 (playoff) clutch of alltime was the most accurate ever
5. reggie miller
4. kobe bryant
3. jerry west
2. larry bird
1. michael jordan
5. Reggie Miller
4. J.west
3. Larry Bird
2. Kobe
1. M.J
i’d take roy over ‘melo and lebron. but ray-ray, kobe, and vinsanity are on the list for a reason.
I don’t like when they get top-5’s from guys that were pee-ons in the league, Jon Barry LMAO,this guy sucked in the L. Tim Legler I’m not interested in these cats top 5, I want top 5’s from guys that were legit ball players. Tim Legler said Calbert Chaney was one of the best lockdown defenders he ever played against, I spit my food all over my flat screen, I didn’t have to do my abs that day I laughed for a good five minutes.
the stats speak for them selves.
all hail Melo Yello
Melo2TDot,those stats don’t speak for themselves, they’re actually real deceiving because no one in the L recognizes him as best clutch player in the L. When SI has those polls every year between coaches and players he’s never even mentioned, Kobe has won it out right for the past 7-8 years.
melo is trash. fuck him.
If i need one shot, all time it’s MJ. then reggie miller. then a sick mj. then a sick reggie. then an injured mj. That’s my top 5.
i think we officially have someone dumber than doc his name is Blah, many please Reggie on his best day can’t hold a candle to Kobe in the clutch. Reggies top 5 list had Kobe ahead of him. the only one ahead of Kobe is MJ.Who cares if melo hits a game winner in the 2nd game of the regular season against the thunder, Kobe hits them in the playoffs and finals games that count.
Melo’s clutch…, But i think the best closer in the game today is Paul Pierce… I want the ball in PP’s hands with 8 ticks.. mamba is overrated being the best closer, he choked on his last shot against boston last week.. and he sucks when its a close out series.. He choked in phoenix and in boston last year.. Mj loves those kinda moment.. that game in NY, they were up 15 late in the game, he should have been on the bench. He’s a point shaver…
you didnt mention who had the best fg% in last 24second shots with game on the line, travis outlaw with over 85%
oscarisalakerfan
hahahahahaha
read again what u posted the reason kobe shoots so poorly is because hes doubled in that situation and never passes. so fuck no i dont want him then all superstars will get doubled in that situation.
alltime clutch
jordan
bird
miller
doug u must be joking now with kobe ahead of reggie for one shot. doug what is kobe not the best at??? damn
THERE IS NO WAY ANYONE TAKES KOBE FOR ONE LAST SHOT OVER REGGIE AT THE BUZZER REGGIE CAN HIT FROM HALF COURT
church kids. you all need to go to church.
melo aint clutch, he’ll take a jumpshot to win games. ditto with pierce.
wade is gonna drive strong (and get fouled).
kobe is gonna do both. did you see last night’s game vs cleveland where lebron(!) was all up in his grill and he did his “hakeem-shimmy”, turn-around fade-away? the ball’s arc was so high i thought it wouldnt go the fuck down!
swoosh. flu game. cleveland’s 23-1 at home.
and im not even a kobe fan!
kobe takes 100 game winners and makes 4 but since they play those 4 all day in espn , plus kobe is a laker not a dude from sacramento hes gonna get love, never in the history of the league has one player that has yet to take a a team to a championship been praised as much.
and dime the article says mason is 3-3
he fellas guess who lead the league in game winners missed
42 – Kobe
35 – Vince Carter
33 – Joe Johnson, LeBron
32 – Crawford
31 – Billups
funny how duncan shoots 40% and kobe 25% but lets all suck kobes balls fuck that.
and people have him over reggie fucking miller
lol if u go back and take it from 03 kobe shots an awsome 21% while duncan goes to a 46% and melo must be outta his damn mind shooting 65%
Doug I know nobody loves Kobe’s balls more than you.The stats dont lie.If they are the top clutch players the last 5 years then thats what it is.
4th quarter or overtime, less than 5 minutes left, neither team ahead by more than 5 points
last seasons
kobe 44%
manu 56%
bron 47%
Umm how is VC not on this years list?? He hit two in one game for gods sake!!(three at buzzer to tie and reverse oop for the win against raps. Not to mention the 35-foot dagger against the hawks for the win. Man, VC just doesnt get the credit he deserves. Put him on a championship contender and watch him do his thing in the playoffs…
VC is the most clutch . . . only against Toronto though. I don’t know what the heck that city ever did to him to make him so mad at them . . . didn’t the major of toronto pronounce it Vince Carter day in the city on the day he resigned with them after his rookie contract? (They never did that for hockey players in Toronto)
Lol is this the same list that said Lebron was the most clutch in the 4th quarter last year??
STATS CAN BE TWISTED TO SAY ANYTHING..
Chumps..
KOBEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
There shouldn’t even be a debate.
okay. the debate is clutch player today…not of all time
my tops are
Black Mamba
Jesus Shuttleworth
The King
Melo
Tough Juice
Oh n Agent Zero [when his knee decides to heal]
who the fluck goes with the monicker ‘tough juice?’ sounds like something from a smut film.
Roy. Nuff said.
kobe and it aint even close..nuff said!!!
black mamba!!!!!!!!!!
What is up with this? look at the stats. stats don’t lie. Kobe misses more game winners and makes less than many, many in the nba today. why is he so clutch? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.
I live in ATL and I support my Hawks but Joe Johnson is not clutch. Dude’s not even a superstar. He’s not even the most clutch player on our squad (that honor goes to Bibby). He is a legit all-star with his skill set and abilities but let’s be real. As a matter of fact he’s not even in the top 5 at his position; top 10 definitely though. Aside from that shot he hit in the playoffs last year against Boston how many “game-winners” does he have on his resume as a player people tout as a borderline superstar?
If Brandon Roy is not in your top 3 then you do not watch enough basketball to give an educated opinion. maybe he isnt the best, I will take him any time, but he is definately top 3. see new york or houston specifically to be amazed, but he is always great in the clutch.
Clutch does not equal the best percentage. I’m going to school in Long Beach right now & my roommates & I watch every Laker game. 24 is the most clutch player since 23. And this is coming from a kid from Sacramento.
And as for the dude that said Bibby is more clutch than Joe Johnson? Are you serious? Bibby is having a great year but that doesn’t make him clutch. With the exception of this year, he has been super inconsistent. CWebb & Bibby was great, but he let us down quite a few times.
In this case stats do lie! Does anybody remember the Jordan commericial about how many shots MJ has missed?? The player who has the most opportunity is gonna fail the most usually. Danny Granger has been unbelievable clutch but he’s only been the man on his squad for about one season so his percentage will fall..whether you love or hate KB24..no one lacing them up in today’s game is more clutch..no one!
where’s chuck hayes?
Kobe is overrated when it comes to game winners. yes he made one against the Suns a few years ago, but that was the no-D Suns. he can hit clutch shots, but when it comes to game winners, especially vs teams that play D (Boston last Thursday OR vs Detriot in Finals) he settles for a fadeaway jumper. This year, I would put the ball in Batman Granger’s, Roy’s, or Allen’s hands (via Pierce).
unless Kobe can hit a game winner (not lucky 3s on Pierce) on the Celtics over The Truth who is slower than Kobe, he ain’t no Jordan. Jordan would probably have found a way for easy buckets against Boston. Kobe gets discouraged vs tough D teams in the clutch.
It’s about time Dime put up something including Melo in all of those “Who’d you rather have with the last shot” votes…it’s always Kobe and Bron. I’m not taking away from either of them and Kobe is the best, but Melo has been an assassin since he’s been in the league. I’d take Melo’s J over Bron’s J in any situation