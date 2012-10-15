The Best Dime Covers In NBA 2K13

For every issue of Dime Magazine‘s print edition, who gets to be on the cover is decided only after a lot of discussion. It’s not something we dole out lightly and it’s why we’ve given some of basketball’s best their first national covers. Luckily for everyone who isn’t tearing up high school, the college ranks or the NBA, you can snag a cover of Dime via 2K Sports for the second straight year.

Through NBA 2K13, when you’ve reached a high enough status, you can get your player rewarded with his own cover. Now that the game’s been out for a few weeks and countless hours have been spent across the world playing it, we’ve heard back from several who’ve made their own covers. These are the best we’ve seen so far — but if you get your own, be sure to find us on Twitter at @dimemag to show us your edition, too.

“Justin Vishnesky” via @realking_james

“Paul Jordan” via @paulvor0n

“Frank Ellington” via @YB_FrankBangage